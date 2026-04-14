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The Rotunda’s Dirty Secret: Protecting Predators While Survivors Pay the Price
The Shattering: Fourteen Years Old and Betrayed by Sacred Trust
19 hrs ago
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LHGrey
10
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The Pope’s Hollow Sermon: Eviscerating Leo XIV’s Selective Tears Over “Innocent Lives” While Iran Bleeds
The Quote That Should Shame Every Conscience
Apr 13
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LHGrey
11
3
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The Silent Storm: Emotions in the High-Functioning Autistic Enneagram 5 Alpha Female
We do not emote on cue.
Apr 12
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LHGrey
59
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Iran’s Death Warrant: Signed, Sealed, and Delivered by the Mullahs’ Own Hubris
I.
Apr 12
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LHGrey
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The Madman’s Hammer: How Trump’s Civilization-Ending Threat Forced Iran to Its Knees — And the Limp Critics Still Don’t Get It
They called it reckless.
Apr 9
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LHGrey
13
2
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The Warrior Ethos
In the iron cradle of Laconia, where the Eurotas ran black with the blood of the unfit, the Spartan was not born...he was hammered into existence.
Apr 6
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LHGrey
56
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Ali Shariati: The Supreme Ideological Pathogen Behind Iran’s Theocratic Nightmare
In the fetid laboratory of 20th-century thought, where Marxism’s corpse was exhumed and draped in the stolen robes of Shia eschatology, Ali Shariati…
Apr 6
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LHGrey
11
1
1
The Pathology of a Death Cult: Why Radical Islam — and Its Defenders — Represent a Terminal Infection of the Soul
They Are Sick
Apr 5
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LHGrey
74
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The Third Reich of the Right: How Digital Stormtroopers Are Pathologically Sabotaging the Tyler Robinson Trial...and What the Republic Must…
I.
Apr 4
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LHGrey
10
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The Parasite's Calculus: How Trump's "Stone Age" Rhetoric Is Forcing an IRGC Civil War
The mullahs and their Revolutionary Guards have always been a grotesque hybrid: ideological fanatics in public, parasitic oligarchs in private.
Apr 3
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LHGrey
15
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Europe Just Got Dropped: Latin America and the Middle East Are Marching While the Old Continent Rotates into Irrelevance
The Verdict: America Has Pivoted
Apr 2
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LHGrey
69
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Europe, You’re on Your Own: Trump Just Ended Eighty Years of American Taxpayer-Subsidized Cowardice in the Strait of Hormuz
The protection racket has collapsed.
Apr 2
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LHGrey
13
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