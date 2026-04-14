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The Rotunda’s Dirty Secret: Protecting Predators While Survivors Pay the Price
The Shattering: Fourteen Years Old and Betrayed by Sacred Trust
  LHGrey
The Pope’s Hollow Sermon: Eviscerating Leo XIV’s Selective Tears Over “Innocent Lives” While Iran Bleeds
The Quote That Should Shame Every Conscience
  LHGrey
The Silent Storm: Emotions in the High-Functioning Autistic Enneagram 5 Alpha Female
We do not emote on cue.
  LHGrey
Iran’s Death Warrant: Signed, Sealed, and Delivered by the Mullahs’ Own Hubris
I.
  LHGrey
The Madman’s Hammer: How Trump’s Civilization-Ending Threat Forced Iran to Its Knees — And the Limp Critics Still Don’t Get It
They called it reckless.
  LHGrey
The Warrior Ethos
In the iron cradle of Laconia, where the Eurotas ran black with the blood of the unfit, the Spartan was not born...he was hammered into existence.
  LHGrey
Ali Shariati: The Supreme Ideological Pathogen Behind Iran’s Theocratic Nightmare
In the fetid laboratory of 20th-century thought, where Marxism’s corpse was exhumed and draped in the stolen robes of Shia eschatology, Ali Shariati…
  LHGrey
The Pathology of a Death Cult: Why Radical Islam — and Its Defenders — Represent a Terminal Infection of the Soul
They Are Sick
  LHGrey
The Third Reich of the Right: How Digital Stormtroopers Are Pathologically Sabotaging the Tyler Robinson Trial...and What the Republic Must…
I.
  LHGrey
The Parasite's Calculus: How Trump's "Stone Age" Rhetoric Is Forcing an IRGC Civil War
The mullahs and their Revolutionary Guards have always been a grotesque hybrid: ideological fanatics in public, parasitic oligarchs in private.
  LHGrey
Europe Just Got Dropped: Latin America and the Middle East Are Marching While the Old Continent Rotates into Irrelevance
The Verdict: America Has Pivoted
  LHGrey
Europe, You’re on Your Own: Trump Just Ended Eighty Years of American Taxpayer-Subsidized Cowardice in the Strait of Hormuz
The protection racket has collapsed.
  LHGrey
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