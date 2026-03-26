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Phillip Waite's avatar
Phillip Waite
Mar 26

Well written. Truth. Take care and get well.

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Caleb Ironscribe's avatar
Caleb Ironscribe
Mar 26

🤦🏻‍♂️ As one who’s rather familiar with 5/6GW, I find this article quite guilty of the very actions you accuse others of. First off, the article is rhetorically powerful & emotionally resonant for an audience already primed to see internal betrayal everywhere. It is not, however, a rigorous intelligence assessment. Far from it actually. It is pattern-seeking elevated to doctrine without the doctrinal rigor it claims. True 5GW exists as a concept, but proving an active, high-level domestic-foreign op requires far more than timestamps and retweet counts, along with what is clearly AI assistance. This piece falls short, very short actually, & risks the very self-inflicted fracture it warns against by labeling fellow Americans, MAGA patriots at that, as the primary vector. I thought you better than this LHGrey. Apparently I’ve been wrong.

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