The Quiet Table

Last night Julie and I sat down to a quiet Thanksgiving.

No crowd. No performative declarations of gratitude forced through clenched teeth.

No obligatory phone calls that circle the same dead topics until someone breaks and hangs up.

Just the two of us, the meal, the low light, and a silence that felt heavier than any argument. It was peaceful in the way a ceasefire is peaceful…the guns have stopped for the moment, but everyone still hears them in their head.

I have not heard a single person mention Christmas this year.

Not once. No plans for trees, no half-joking complaints about shopping, no half-hearted invitations that used to arrive even from people who hated each other.

The usual seasonal machinery has simply failed to engage.

People seem somber. Not sad in the clean way of grief, but flattened.

Watchful. As if they are waiting for something to go wrong and have already decided they will not be surprised when it does.

This is not nostalgia talking.

Holidays have always been imperfect. Families have always been fractious. What is new is the quality of the absence.

The rituals are still technically available. The stores are still lit. The playlists still cycle.

But the nervous system of the culture has stopped believing in them. The current state of affairs in this country is not background noise anymore.

It has become the weather system that dictates whether a family will even attempt the old choreography.

Collective Somberness as Neurological Contagion

Somberness is not a mood.

It is a physiological state. Chronic political stress keeps the HPA axis primed. Cortisol stays elevated. The ventral striatum, which normally lights up at the prospect of shared ritual and anticipated pleasure, stays dim. People are not choosing to be grim.

Their reward systems have been hijacked by months and years of threat detection.

The news cycle, the social feeds, the ambient awareness that half the country regards the other half as an existential danger…these are not opinions.

They are stimuli. Each one is a micro-dose of social defeat or anticipated social defeat. The brain treats sustained social threat the same way it treats physical threat.

Sleep fragments. Appetite dulls.

The capacity for anticipatory joy collapses because the future has been coded as dangerous. When the future is coded as dangerous, Christmas becomes a liability rather than a refuge. Why invest emotional resources in a ritual that can be weaponized by the next headline?

This is mass formation in its quieter form. Not the screaming kind.

The kind that looks like people simply declining to participate.

They still show up for work.

They still answer the necessary messages.

But the optional, the decorative, the purely relational… those have been deprioritized by a nervous system that has learned the only safe posture is partial withdrawal. The holiday is optional.

Therefore it is the first thing sacrificed.