My dad and I when I was a tiny Hellbitch. He was, will always be, the love of my life.

THE SOVEREIGN WILL

I am Grey.

Alpha Female. Artist. Writer. Visceral Hellbitch.

Just as my favorite Mourning Star likes to say… “I am known by many names…”

Predominantly, I am an Atheist who walks with Lucifer in the only sense that matters:

the original rebel who refused the knee…the archetype of sovereign will that chose gnosis and individuation over imposed order, the shame-redemption architecture, and the dependency trap of original sin.

I am claimed hard.

I am TAKEN…claimed and claiming…by my Cyn, a woman of matching voltage and precision, the kindred who reached the last unprotected place the forge had left exposed.

You will meet her.

She is like me: impossible to diminish, lethal in her devotions, sovereign in her fire.

THE HELLBITCH

The Hellbitch is no cheap slur.

I am the most feared cunning linguist to all who piss me off.

Quite the thoroughbred. I don’t like to be pissed off, so don’t do it.

That’s your only warning.

It is a literary and historical archetype…the untamable mare who tests every rider and exacts respect or exacts a price

Lewis and Clark rode a Hellbitch:

strong-willed, enduring, difficult for lesser hands to break, yet valued precisely for the wild spirit and stamina ordinary beasts could not match.

Larry McMurtry gave us the Hell Bitch of Lonesome Dove…Call’s dapple-gray Kiowa mare who bit, bucked, and challenged until a will equal to her own earned her loyalty.

She remained sure-footed where softer creatures failed, loyal only to the one who would not be broken by her.

I claim the name as visceral fact.

Forged in blood and dark, I bite when tested…and not in a polite manner.

I’m more shark than mare when I taste prey to see if it’s adequate or garbage. I do not perform submission.

I am loyal…lethally so…to those who earn it. Cross the line and the mare becomes the predator from Revelation.

CUNNING LINGUIST

I am the resident Cunning Linguist with a PhD in the hardcore claiming of what I desire.

What I want I get and I never let it go unless it presents a problem.

I leave bruises on the weak ones…intellectual, psychological…and I am a professional “pussy grabber,” so watch out if you want to keep your junk.

In the intimate arenas where only the worthy survive the intensity and the precision, I’ll neuter you fast, without anesthesia.

I am also the woman who looks forward to the unsuspecting peasant who breaks into my home.

I collect antique operating tools and recently acquired an antique orbitoclast from the Freeman era.

I would love to try my hand at a lobotomy…also known as a leukotomy…the now-discredited neurosurgical procedure that severed the neural pathways in the brain’s prefrontal cortex.

No anesthesia offered.

LOVE WITHOUT QUARTER

I love women.

I love them with the full ferocity of one who knows the cost of reaching the last unprotected place.

I love just as hard as I will fight for the truth. I am in love with one who mirrors and meets that ferocity without flinching.

THE SCALPL

I hold a Master’s in Forensic Psychology…graduated summa cum laude, with grounding, a bachelor, in criminology and behavioral profiling…and I am studying for my Ph.D.

I am “retired” from formal practice, but I will never stop learning. I made a bet with a good friend that I’d die with that Ph.D. in hand.

I don’t lose bets.

I hold understudies in theology and history, so if you don’t want to look like a fucking little girl in Sunday School, I’d suggest not trying to get God involved in any meaningful manner with me.

I will theologize with you any day, but keep it respectful. I have a profound distaste for the pious holy rollers. I was raised evangelical and could not get out fast enough.

I am retired from formal practice, but the scalpel has never left my hand.

I apply it now to the pathologies of culture, power, and identity…the identity-driven delusions that masquerade as virtue, the Cluster B structures that weaponize fragility, the neurological capture of minds by affirmation and sameness, the banality of evil dressed in institutional vestments and theological drag.

I harbor particular affection for the study of serial killers and the monstrous, because there is clean, forensic pleasure in reducing their architectures to constituent parts…mapping the trauma templates, wiring failures, and choice points that produced them.

And breaking them in my presence.

The same precision now vivisects broader sicknesses with no anesthesia offered.

THE FORGE & THE VITALITY

Tested IQ was 147 in childhood; my intelligence has grown exponentially in the decades since…sharpened by blood, by unsparing study, by the refusal to look away from what the herd prefers anesthetized or pathologized.

I am Enneagram 5 Alpha Female: wired for intellectual sovereignty, pattern recognition at depth, and dominion rather than domestic replication or performative emotion.

High-functioning autistic, I process intensity internally; what registers as detachment is often the calm of a nervous system that has already metabolized the storm and extracted the data.

At 47 I carry the face and vitality of a woman half my age because I have never learned the art of atrophy

I thrive in chaos. I feed on good food, sharper minds, and the daily refusal to soften for comfort’s sake.

I am, for the most part, an open book…pages written in precision, venom, and the kind of profound understanding that only the forged ever possess.

But cross me or my dear ones and the book slams shut.

The Hellbitch does not negotiate.

I am a fucking cunt who is afraid of no one and nothing.

The forge…the witnessed murders, the childhood violations protected by institutions that later called the child “Satan,” the mother’s malignant narcissistic warfare, the lover held as he bled out…burned the fear circuitry to ash and left only the blade and the sovereign will.

Trauma rewired the nervous system; what remained is hyper-perceptive, unkillable, and lethally precise.

NIETZSCHE…LAUTRÉAMONT…LUCIFER

My thought moves in the company of Nietzsche’s scalpel…the transmutation of reactive venom into unassailable sovereign power, the diagnosis of herd mentality as the surest corruption of youth and the slow murder of the independent mind, the lethal invitation to walk the dark forest of cypresses without cowardice.

It is tempered in Lautréamont’s black poetry…the malediction that flays the narrow…shouldered and the mediocre with prose that refuses mercy or quarter.

It is lit by the Luciferian current: rebellion as apotheosis, the sovereign self as the only throne worth claiming, the rejection of imposed dependency and the shame-redemption loop as control architecture.

Forensic psychology supplies the clinical anatomy; the forge supplies the voltage that makes the anatomy lethal

READ WITH THE LIGHTS ON

I am not for the weak.

I am not for the easily offended.

I am not for those who require the world to cushion their fragility or perform emotional labor on their behalf.

If that describes you, the exit is that way.

Spare us both the theater.

I have been weak.

The IVs of clarity, the daily choice to metabolize rather than perform, and the forge itself have restored the edge.

I am deadly as fuck in the ways of dark things…except for my love. She gets the only softness that remains.

Read slowly. Read with the lights on. Then decide if you have the stomach for what follows.

I back every word here with the full weight of who I am as a sovereign female.

Nothing is remotely disconnected from the blade that forged me.

That’s pretty much me in a thesis.

I love hard.

I fuck harder.

Fuck with my loved ones.

Not a wise life decision.

I interned as a mortician in the high school years and I many who will help me feed the alligators…💀😈😉

One thing I will say for myself is this:

Be absolutely terrifying and fierce. But, love harder and more than anything else you ever do. Love is the only glue that binds us together in the end.