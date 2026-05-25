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R. J. Rardin's avatar
R. J. Rardin
3h

It's proverbial, but appropriate: all the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle. Yours flickers with a fierce and unique energy, Grey. Keep the faith.

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3h

I am reminded of some of my favorite lines; "All we have to decide is what to do with the time given that is given to us." So wrap your hand around that ring, Grey, and keep moving forward. Through the encouraging times and the utter crap times. The unfair and the I can't believe how great this is times. I get to say all of this because I'm 71 and have seen so much. Old lady privileges. 😉 I'm so glad I found you, dear Grey. Hang tough and let the talent flow!

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