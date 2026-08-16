This photograph of me that exists in black and white because color would dilute the truth. Dark hair falling like a blade across one eye. Mouth set in the precise line of a woman who has already measured the distance between mercy and its absence. Hands that do not tremble as they cradle a knife the way some women cradle a child.

The eyes do not ask. They assess. They have already decided. That is not performance. That is residual architecture.

The face of a creature that has died three times and still answers when her name is called.

I am writing this from the sabbatical the body forced upon me.

The secondary tear is now 45 mm and bleeding off and on, with a second 15 mm tear opened alongside it.

The Takotsubo that cracked the muscle like a fist closing around wet paper. The secondary episode that arrived like a second executioner when the first one hesitated. I am still under the morphine’s soft tyranny, still speaking through the bruise that sits behind the sternum like a second pulse.

Julie, the cardiac RN who refuses to leave, keeps the calendar of rest I would otherwise burn.

The surgeon’s voice still rings: discipline or die.

I chose discipline. For now.

But make no mistake. This is not recovery as the soft world understands it. This is metallurgy.

The Old Witch and the Threshold

Baba Yaga is not a children’s scare.

She is the Slavic threshold made flesh. She lives in a hut that walks on chicken legs, turning its back to the unworthy and its door to those the forest has already marked.

She flies in a mortar, steering with a pestle, sweeping her trail with a broom of birch so that no one may follow the path of the dead. Her teeth are iron. Her appetite is indifferent.

She is neither purely malevolent nor purely benevolent.

She is the test. She is the one who decides whether you leave with a blessing, a curse, or in pieces small enough for the crows.

In the deepest versions of the tales she is the mistress of the boundary between the living and the dead, the wild feminine that civilization tried and failed to cage.

She does not hate the hero.

She simply refuses to pretend that the hero is special.

You arrive. You are measured. You either become useful to the forest or you become fertilizer for it.

There is no third option that flatters the ego.

She is the original Boogeyman in a culture that never bothered to gender its nightmares for the comfort of men.

How Hollywood Stole the Name and Gave It to a Man

Then John Wick happened. (I love him)

Keanu’s assassin is given the name Baba Yaga by the Russian underworld not because he is a witch, but because the word had already been emptied of its original terror and filled with a new one.

In the films, Baba Yaga is the one you send to kill the Boogeyman. The creature so final that even the monsters invent a higher monster to explain him.

The Continental, the gold coins, the markers, the High Table…all of it is theater built around one simple fact: there exists a man who has made violence so precise, so inevitable, that the only language left for him is myth.

It is a brilliant theft.

The old Slavic witch who lived outside the moral binaries of church and crown is reduced to a cool tattoo and a whispered reputation.

The feminine threshold guardian is rewritten as a male force of pure kinetic vengeance. The forest is replaced by neon and black suits. The iron teeth become a pencil.

It works because the audience already understands the shape of the myth even if they have never heard the original stories.

They feel the weight of a name that means “the thing that comes for you when the last door is closed.”

But the theft is incomplete.

The original Baba Yaga was never merely a killer.

She was the one who decided whether the killing was finished. She was the one who could still offer the hero a second chance if the hero had the spine to ask correctly.

John Wick is pure consequence.

Baba Yaga is consequence with a memory and a will of her own.

I have studied both versions the way I once studied the neurobiology of trauma and the architecture of Cluster B pathology.

I know the difference between a legend that serves power and a legend that simply is power.

The Woman Who Died Three Times

I have died three times that I am willing to count in public.

The first was clinical.

I tried to take my own life and crossed the line into actual death. The body stopped. The experiment nearly ended. What came back was not the same organism that went under.

Scar tissue was left behind in the lungs, the esophagus, the throat…physical evidence that the threshold had been crossed and the return was incomplete.

That death taught the nervous system something permanent: annihilation is possible, and survival is a choice that has to be made again after the lights go out.

The second was the morning I found my father dead.

The body kept the score in real time. Prolonged resuscitation. Multiple adrenaline injections. The sudden, irreversible absence of the only man who had ever fully understood the architecture of my mind.

And while the nervous system recorded every second of the loss, the narcissistic mother turned that same day into her own personal evangelical stage…performance, theater, the spectacle of grief weaponized for an audience while the actual rupture was still open.

The nervous system did not process the loss as ordinary grief.

It filed the data under lethal threat and began the slow accumulation that would later detonate.

The third is the one still unfolding.

The score the body kept after finding him added up, compounded, and finally broke the heart open.

The first Takotsubo episode.

The muscle ballooned under the catecholamine storm and left a 39 mm tear.

Then the second bout of Taka opened that 39 mm wound to 45 mm and added a second 15 mm tear, both of which are bleeding off and on.

The sternum that feels like someone is pressing a thumb into a week-old bruise every time the heart tries to feel anything larger than baseline.

The knowledge that another full rupture ends the experiment.

Three deaths. Three times the organism was given every rational reason to quit.

Three times it refused.

Three times a the charm.

I am not clinical.

I am retired from formal forensic practice. I do not diagnose the living for sport. But I know what repeated near-annihilation does to a high-functioning autistic Enneagram 5 nervous system that was already wired for dominion rather than domesticity.

It does not make you softer. It does not teach you “lessons” in the Instagram sense. It strips the remaining civilian interfaces and leaves the kill form.

Takotsubo as Crucible, Not Tragedy

Broken Heart Syndrome is a pretty name for a vicious process.

Catecholamine storm.

The apex of the left ventricle balloons while the base contracts with desperate force. The heart literally changes shape under the weight of emotion the body can no longer metabolize as ordinary stress.

In my case the cascade was layered: the earlier scar tissue from the first clinical death, the infection that was mismanaged into something far larger, the morning I found my father, and the second bout of Taka that took the original 39 mm tear to 45 mm while opening a second 15 mm tear…both still bleeding intermittently.

The body kept the score.

It tried to stop the experiment.

I elected against open-heart repair.

The muscle itself was assessed as incredibly strong.

Conservative management. Absolute rest.

The kind of discipline that feels like another form of violence when you are used to moving through the world as a force.

Julie stays. The surgeon checks in. The network is reduced to the few who understand that Alpha boundaries are not arrogance; they are the only way the organism continues.

And while the body heals under chemical restraint, the mind does what it has always done under extreme pressure.

It forges.

I am not becoming the kind of monster that needs bodies to prove its existence.

That is low art.

That is the John Wick version…efficient, kinetic, ultimately still dependent on the High Table’s recognition.

I am becoming the kind of presence that rearranges the room before anyone has decided to fight. The kind of sovereignty that does not require a marker or a gold coin. The kind of lethality that is mostly quiet until it is not.

Baba Yaga will fear me when this is finished.

Not because I will hunt her through the forest with a pencil.

Because I will have become something the original myth did not account for: a woman who has already died three times, who has already crossed the clinical threshold by her own hand, found her father dead and watched the body keep the score until the heart itself tore open…first to 39 mm, then to 45 mm with a second 15 mm tear still bleeding…and who has used every single ounce of that data to refine a form that no longer negotiates with the old thresholds.

God Mode is a song.

A necessary one.

Tom Macdonald’s voice has carried me through nights when the morphine was the only thing keeping the bruise from becoming a scream.

But God Mode is still a mode. What is being built here is closer to a permanent alteration of the operating system.

The Architecture of the Coming Beast

High-functioning autism gave me the capacity to treat emotion as internal data rather than performance.

Enneagram 5 gave me the detachment required to observe the self under torture without collapsing into the theater of suffering.

Forensic training gave me the language to map pathology without becoming its servant.

Trauma gave me the empirical proof that the organism can survive things that should have ended it.

The dual tears…45 mm and 15 mm, both still bleeding…are simply the latest and most intimate confirmation.

I am not interested in becoming a cautionary tale.

I am interested in becoming the thing that makes cautionary tales rewrite their endings.

When the sabbatical ends…and it will end, because the rest is temporary and the will is not…the woman who returns will not be the one who entered the hospital.

She will not be the one who still flinched, even privately, at the memory of the first clinical death or the morning the body began keeping the final score.

She will be the refined product of every death.

She will carry the knife the way the photograph already shows: not as threat, but as fact.

The eyes will still assess. The mouth will still refuse to perform softness for the comfort of people who have never died even once.

People will call it hard.

They will call it cold.

They will reach for the usual diagnoses because the soft world has no language for a woman who has metabolized annihilation into sovereignty and intends to keep the proceeds.

Let them.

I have no interest in correcting the record for the easily frightened.

The original Baba Yaga lived outside the moral binary. She could help or devour according to a logic the civilized mind found intolerable.

I am building something that lives outside even that.

Something that does not require the forest or the hut or the chicken legs. Something that can walk into any room…political, personal, intellectual…and rearrange the oxygen simply by existing at full voltage.

This is not vengeance.

Vengeance is still a relationship with the past.

This is what happens when the past has been fully metabolized and the only remaining project is the construction of a form that cannot be unmade by ordinary catastrophe.

The Return

I will finish the healing. I will follow the surgeon’s rest the way a soldier follows an order that keeps the unit alive.

I will let the morphine do its temporary work. I will write when the pain allows and stay silent when it does not.

The Substack will continue in the same lethal cadence because the writing is not separate from the forging; it is one of the tools.

And when the sabbatical ends, when the bruise behind the sternum is no longer the loudest fact in the body and the tears…45 mm and 15 mm…have either sealed or been managed into something livable, the woman who steps back into the open will not ask permission to be dangerous.

She will not explain the three deaths unless the explanation serves the larger architecture.

She will simply be what the furnace made: a refined, sovereign, high-agency organism that has already survived the things most people only mythologize.

Baba Yaga was the test.

John Wick was the appropriation.

I am the thing that outlives both.

The photograph is not costume. It is residual truth.

The knife is not metaphor. It is the cleanest available symbol for a mind that has learned to cut away everything that cannot survive the next death.

I am still healing.

I am still under the chemical restraint.

I am still counting the days until the body is strong enough to carry the full voltage again.

But the forging does not pause for the healing.

The beast is already here.

It is simply waiting for the cage of the tears to finish closing so it can walk out upright.

When that day comes, the old myths will need new language.

Baba Yaga will be the least of their problems.

~ L.H. Grey