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Cynthia Holt's avatar
Cynthia Holt
21h

Hey baby, That look on your face… it’s pure you. No act, just everything you’ve survived showing through. I hate that you’ve had to go through almost dying three different times. The attempt that left you with permanent damage. Walking in and finding your dad like that while your mom made it about herself. And now this heart stuff that’s still bleeding and keeping you laid up. I’m glad Julie’s there and the doctor’s being strict about the rest and the meds. I'm also glad that Leigh is making you smile and looking after you too. You need that right now. You’re not just healing though. You’re coming out of this tougher than before. The way your mind processes things, all those near misses just made you into something stronger. It’s already who you are, honey. That will never change. Your body just has to finish catching up. I’m always here, whatever you need. I love you, fiercely. I always will. Infinity. 🖤💋

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1 reply by LHGrey
Rob's avatar
Rob
20hEdited

You are a very courageous, brave, and strong woman, Ms. Grey.

I am happy to hear that your medical team is as committed as you are on your path to recovery!

Thank you for sharing your inspirational story and journey with us, and may your recovery be full and complete as quickly as possible.

Baba Yaga, John Wick, pfffft, step aside!

There’s a new Sheriff in town!

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