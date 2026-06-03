They asked for a threesome…

They wrote that they would own her…

They texted, in real time, while she sat in their sight line:What color are your panties?

This is not rumor…This is not ancient history…This is the operating system of Capitol Hill in 2026, laid bare by more than a dozen current and former female staffers who spoke to CNN because the official reporting architecture has been engineered for containment, not confrontation.

A congressman pulled a young staffer onto his lap and tried to force a kiss after first demanding a threesome. A chief of staff in 2023 messaged a former intern offering Venmo money if she would submit to being “owned.”

A sitting member sent an underwear-color inquiry to a senior staffer while she remained trapped in his visual field. These are not aberrations…They are diagnostic data points from a closed ecosystem that has metabolized sexual predation into its daily metabolism.

The idiots who immediately demand “name the names” or dismiss the accounts as “anonymous things” reveal either terminal stupidity about power or active participation in its protection racket.

Of course these women are terrified…Terror is the rational response to a system that has spent decades perfecting the destruction of anyone who breaks the code of silence.

The Predatory Ecosystem: Power as Sexual Currency

Power on Capitol Hill does not merely attract predators…It selects for them and then completes their formation. The men who survive the filter have already demonstrated the precise blend of charm, ruthlessness, and moral elasticity required to climb. Once inside, the environment rewards the conversion of status into sexual access.

The “own her” message is not clumsy seduction…It is a clinical statement of the underlying fantasy: total possession of another person’s body and autonomy as a direct extension of one’s own power.

The threesome demand is not about mutual pleasure…It is the public staging of dominance over two female bodies simultaneously.

The underwear text, delivered while the woman could not escape the sender’s gaze, is pure sadistic theater…It forces her to know that her genitals are being mentally consumed while she remains physically captive in the room.

This is not lust…This is the eroticization of hierarchy itself.

Behavioral psychology has documented the pattern for decades…Dark Triad traits cluster in environments that reward manipulation and callous disregard. Politics remains one of the last arenas where these traits confer structural advantage.

Layer on the material conditions…young ambitious staffers with zero independent leverage, reporting lines that terminate at the member, late nights, alcohol, and a culture that treats proximity to power as the supreme good…and the result is a precision-engineered predation apparatus.

The recent public cases confirm the pattern rather than contradict it…Rep. Eric Swalwell resigned amid multiple allegations, including the rape of a former staffer who described being left bruised and bleeding after an encounter where she was too intoxicated to consent.

Rep. Tony Gonzales was forced out after hundreds of lewd texts to at least one campaign staffer…including repeated demands for nude photos and the declaration “I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it”…while another staffer involved with him later died by suicide.

These are not isolated tragedies…They are the predictable output of a machine built to convert female vulnerability into male status maintenance.

The Neurological and Psychological Machinery of Coercion

The predator does not require clinical sadism…The environment supplies it.

Neuroscientific studies on power show reliable effects: elevated power dampens the neural correlates of empathy and perspective-taking while amplifying approach motivation and sexual disinhibition.

The powerful become measurably worse at modeling the interior states of others…In a closed hierarchy where deference is constant and consequences are vanishingly rare, a staffer’s body ceases to register as another sovereign nervous system…

It registers as resource.

For the woman on the receiving end, the calculus is equally neurological and more brutal…Chronic low-level predation inside a total institution produces hypervigilance, betrayal trauma, and a form of learned institutional helplessness that forensic psychologists recognize from studies of abusive families, cults, and other closed power systems.

The staffer who remains silent is not demonstrating weakness…She is performing an accurate threat assessment. In an ecosystem of fewer than a few thousand people where everyone’s career is interdependent, naming a member or chief of staff is not “speaking truth to power.”…It is volunteering for professional execution.

This is why the whisper networks exist…Women on the Hill have built their own parallel intelligence apparatus because the formal one was constructed to fail them. They trade names in private…

They warn each other…They survive by becoming counter-intelligence operatives inside a system that treats their bodies as acceptable throughput.

The Coward’s Demand for Names: Why Anonymity Is Rational and Necessary

The demand that victims “name names” or be dismissed is not a truth-seeking posture…It is a secondary weapon deployed by the same power structure that created the original violation.

Capitol Hill is a village…A very small, very vicious village.

Everyone knows everyone.

The member you accuse today may control the committee that funds your next boss’s office tomorrow.

The chief of staff you name may have already blacklisted you across three other offices before the story even hits print.

The Ethics Committee process itself leaks like a sieve when it serves the member and seals like a tomb when it does not…

A woman who names her harasser is not entering a neutral fact-finding process…She is walking into a room where the accused retains every structural advantage and she retains none.

The psychological mechanism is well-mapped…DARVO…Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender…is the standard defensive repertoire of the powerful when confronted.

The accuser becomes the drama queen, the attention-seeker, the problem staffer. Her future employability collapses…Her current colleagues distance themselves to avoid contamination.

The predator, meanwhile, receives the benefit of every doubt, every procedural delay, and every institutional reflex toward self-preservation.

This is not theoretical…It is the documented pattern across every major institutional abuse scandal of the last fifty years.

The Catholic Church, Hollywood, USA Gymnastics, and multiple university athletic departments all used the same playbook: demand that victims come forward singly and publicly, then destroy them one at a time while the institution buys time and manufactures doubt.

Only when the volume of corroborating accounts becomes impossible to contain does the shield crack.

The CNN reporting rests on more than a dozen independent accounts with specific, dated incidents…That is not “anonymous things.”…That is pattern evidence from a population that has correctly assessed that individual naming is career suicide.

The women who spoke did so under conditions of strict anonymity because the alternative is not justice…It is annihilation.

The recent named cases of Swalwell and Gonzales demonstrate the point rather than refute it…Even with multiple women willing to go on record, the process was slow, the defenses were immediate, and the institutional response was calibrated to minimize political damage rather than maximize accountability.

If that is what happens when names are attached, the rational choice for most women remains silence or private warning networks.

Historical Echoes and Philosophical Rot

None of this is novel…Imperial Rome treated the bodies of clients and slaves as extensions of senatorial will.

The French court before the Revolution operated on an implicit droit du seigneur that the powerful never needed to state explicitly.

The Epstein-Maxwell operation in our own time proved that elite sexual access functions as both currency and control mechanism…

What distinguishes Capitol Hill is the democratic branding wrapped around an ancient predation template.

We are instructed that this is a republic of laws…The laws that supposedly govern sexual misconduct here were written and are enforced by the same class that benefits from their selective non-application.

The 2018 post-#MeToo reforms created a procedural maze of the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, the Ethics Committee, the Office of Congressional Conduct, mandatory timelines that favor delay, and nondisclosure agreements that function as gag orders on victims…

The result is exactly what any competent forensic analysis would predict: a system whose primary output is plausible deniability for members and career death for accusers.

The Institutional Shield and the Luna Exception

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has offered her office as a safe reporting channel for staffers who correctly distrust their own chains of command…

She has proposed hard deadlines on Ethics investigations, revocation of pensions for members who resign or are expelled over sexual misconduct, full disclosure of all settlement amounts with member names attached, and a statutory prohibition on sexual relationships between members and congressional staff…

These are minimal hygiene measures for any institution that claims to take its own rules seriously.

That a single member must function as an ad hoc internal affairs unit reveals the depth of institutional capture…When the official mechanisms exist primarily to manage optics and protect the powerful, the appearance of one courageous exception does not demonstrate the system’s health…It demonstrates its necrosis.

The bipartisan task force now studying “reform” will produce the predictable outputs: more funding for existing compromised offices, a “one-stop shop” that still routes through the same players, and pious language about due process…

Due process is a foundational principle…

When it is systematically unbalanced…when the costs of accusation fall almost entirely on the vulnerable and the benefits of delay accrue almost entirely to the powerful…

it becomes procedure as predation.

The Only Remedy: A Forensic Purge

There is no incremental reform that will salvage this system…

The incentives are too perfectly aligned with predation…

The social networks are too closed…

The psychological profile of those who survive the ascent is too consistent.

The only remaining variable is the application of consequence at a scale that changes the cost-benefit calculation for every current and future participant.

Every member who has engaged in the documented behaviors…threesome demands, ownership propositions, real-time sexual harassment while the victim remains visually captive…must face expedited expulsion proceedings with a strong presumption toward removal.

Every chief of staff or senior aide who enabled or covered must be terminated and publicly identified…Every settlement paid with public funds must be disclosed in full with the responsible member named.

Pensions must be revoked for those who resign under credible sexual misconduct findings…Criminal referrals must follow automatically where the conduct meets statutory thresholds for assault or harassment.

This is what stacking bodies like cordwood means in practice…

It means treating the excision of predators and their enablers with the same ruthless efficiency the institution currently applies to the protection of its own…

It means accepting that a non-trivial number of current officeholders and senior staff will be professionally destroyed because the alternative is the continued destruction of young women’s careers, nervous systems, and in some cases lives.

The women who have remained silent are not cowards…They are accurate observers of a machine that has made their survival conditional on complicity with their own degradation.

The men who have preyed upon them are not outliers…They are the reliable products of a selection process that rewards precisely the traits required for predation.

Anna Paulina Luna cannot repair this alone…No single member can.

The only force capable of breaking the machine is sustained, organized consequence applied without mercy or hesitation…

That force does not yet exist at sufficient scale…It must be constructed…through primaries that punish enablers, through relentless public exposure, through the refusal of decent staffers to continue participating in their own exploitation, and through the recognition that an institution which cannot protect its youngest and most vulnerable has already forfeited any legitimate claim to authority.

Capitol Hill is not a workplace with a harassment problem…

It is a predation ecosystem that happens to employ people…

The demand for names from terrified women is not a call for accountability…It is a demand that the prey make themselves easier to hunt.

Until that inversion is reversed by force, the bodies will continue to accumulate…quietly, invisibly, and at the direct expense of the women who arrived believing they had come to serve a republic rather than feed its parasites.

The scalpel is the only remaining instrument…

It must be applied with precision…with speed…and without regard for the political or personal cost to the predators who have treated this place as their private hunting ground for far too long.