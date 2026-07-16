From “It Was Supposed to Be You” to Bibi’s Phantom Hit Squad: How One Woman’s Pathological Need to Center Herself in Every Body Bag Exposes the Clinical Architecture of Cluster B Victimhood Porn and the Total Bankruptcy of Evidence-Free Narrative Warfare

The Narrative, Raw and Unvarnished

Candace Owens has escalated her ongoing commentary on Charlie Kirk’s assassination into a claim so self-referential it borders on clinical parody.

In the clip, she floats…with the practiced cadence of someone who knows exactly how to monetize outrage…that the hit was never truly about Kirk. The real target was her.

Bibi (or forces aligned with him) wanted Candace Owens dead.

Charlie Kirk was either the designated instrument or the man who refused the order, and for that refusal he was eliminated instead.

The supporting tissue for this fantasy is thin even by her own prior standards: a grief-stricken or hyperbolic phone call in which someone allegedly told her “it was supposed to be you,” plus her own rhetorical questions about what Charlie “turned down” from Netanyahu.

No documents. No recordings. No Mossad defector. No Israeli court filing. No pattern of Kirk acting as anyone’s triggerman.

Just the gravitational pull of one woman’s need to be the sun around which every tragedy orbits.

This is not analysis.

This is not even conspiracy theory in the classical sense.

This is malignant narcissistic self-insertion weaponized as content.

Bloody Piece One: The Absurd Premise of Charlie Kirk as Reluctant Hitman

Let us begin with the foundational impossibility.

Charlie Kirk was a public-facing conservative activist, organizer, and media personality.

His behavioral history…the thousands of hours of recorded speeches, debates, campus events, and private interactions documented by allies and adversaries alike…contains zero credible indicators of operational capacity, willingness, or recruitment as a political assassin.

Criminal profiling teaches us that individuals recruited for deniable wetwork are selected for compartmentalization, low public profile, plausible deniability, and psychological traits that allow compartmentalized violence.

Kirk possessed none of these operational signatures.

He was the opposite: a high-visibility, high-audibility figure whose every move was documented and whose death would (and did) generate maximum attention.

To claim he was approached by a foreign head of state (or that state’s proxies) to murder another high-profile American commentator requires us to believe that Israeli intelligence…among the most risk-averse, intelligence-sophisticated services on the planet…would choose the loudest possible instrument for a deniable assassination and then, when refused, eliminate him instead of simply choosing a quieter asset.

This is not tradecraft.

This is cartoon logic.

The premise collapses under its own weight before we even reach motive or evidence.

It is the criminal profiler’s equivalent of a Rorschach test:

the only person who sees a hitman in that inkblot is the one who desperately needs the inkblot to be a hitman.

Bloody Piece Two: Geopolitical Illiteracy Masquerading as Geopolitical Insight

Even if we grant, for the sake of argument, that some faction inside or adjacent to the Israeli state wanted Candace Owens removed from the board (a claim for which zero public or leaked evidence exists), the notion that they would route the request through Charlie Kirk is strategically illiterate.

Israel’s documented approach to perceived threats…whether kinetic or informational…has historically involved direct action, sophisticated cyber, or quiet pressure through diplomatic and financial channels.

It does not involve cold-calling American podcasters and asking them to perform hits on other American podcasters.

The operational security failure alone would be catastrophic.

The diplomatic blowback if discovered would be existential.

More damning still is the motive vacuum.

Owens has been critical of certain Israeli policies and of the broader “Israel lobby” narrative.

So have many others on both the right and left.

None of them have been assassinated by Israeli agents on American soil.

The claim requires us to believe that Owens’ commentary crossed a unique threshold that Kirk’s did not…or that Kirk’s refusal to act against her somehow became the triggering event.

Both propositions are evidence-free and geopolitically incoherent.

This is not sophisticated analysis of great-power shadow warfare.

This is the Protocols of the Elders of Zion updated for the podcast era: Jews/Israel as omnipotent, omnipresent puppet-masters who nevertheless make the most comically amateurish operational decisions imaginable.

It is antisemitic trope recycled as personal grievance narrative. And it is beneath the intellectual standard even of serious conspiracy research.

Bloody Piece Three: The Psychology of Self-Insertion…Malignant Narcissism’s Eternal Hunger

Here the forensic lens becomes unavoidable.

Malignant narcissism…the fusion of narcissistic personality disorder with antisocial, paranoid, and sometimes sadistic features…is characterized by grandiosity, a desperate need for admiration and centrality, impaired empathy, and a willingness to exploit or fabricate reality when reality threatens supply.

When prior narratives (Erika Kirk as complicit, Turning Point USA as infiltrated, the official investigation as a rushed cover-up) begin to lose traction or when competitors in the conspiracy ecosystem threaten to outflank her, the pathology does not course-correct toward evidence.

It escalates toward greater grandiosity.

The self must remain the axis.

If the story is no longer sufficiently about her suffering or her persecution, the story must be rewritten until it is.

This is not conscious, cynical grifting in the simple sense (though secondary gain in the form of attention, donations, and algorithmic amplification is undeniably present).

It is the deeper architecture of a personality structure that experiences the existence of other people’s tragedies as a threat to its own centrality.

The only safe narrative is the one in which she is simultaneously the intended victim and the moral conscience who survived.

Behavioral psychology adds another layer:

this is classic belief perseverance married to escalation of commitment.

When evidence fails to support the initial conspiracy, the believer does not abandon the belief. She enlarges it until it becomes unfalsifiable.

The new claim…that the assassination was a redirected hit meant for her…is structurally immune to disconfirmation because it rests on private, unverifiable communications (“someone told me…”) and rhetorical questions rather than falsifiable assertions.

Bloody Piece Four: Neurological and Behavioral Underpinnings…Why the Escalation When Facts Fail

Neurologically, conspiratorial ideation of this intensity often correlates with heightened activity in the agency-detection systems of the brain (the same machinery that kept our ancestors alive on the savanna) combined with reduced activity in the networks responsible for error-correction and belief updating.

When this pattern is overlaid on a personality already organized around grandiosity and victimhood, the result is a closed epistemic loop: every new piece of disconfirming evidence is reinterpreted as further proof of the conspiracy’s depth.

Clinically, we see this in certain presentations of paranoid personality features and in the more florid end of narcissistic spectrum disorders.

The individual does not experience the world as a place where bad things happen to other people for ordinary or even complex reasons.

The world is a stage on which she is either the star or the target.

Anything less is experienced as annihilation.

Criminal profiling literature on high-profile conspiracy entrepreneurs shows a recurring pattern: early success with relatively grounded critiques creates an audience hungry for escalation.

When the original claims are challenged or when the subject matter (an actual assassination) attracts serious investigative scrutiny, the entrepreneur faces a choice…tighten the evidentiary standards or loosen the claims.

The pathological personality chooses the latter because the former threatens supply. Owens has chosen the latter, repeatedly.

Bloody Piece Five: Historical Echoes and Philosophical Rot

History is littered with figures who inserted themselves as the secret center of other people’s assassinations.

The pattern is so consistent it has its own diagnostic flavor: the survivor or rival who “knew too much,” the one who was “supposed to be next,” the one whose survival proves the conspiracy’s existence.

These narratives serve the same psychological function they always have…they transform random or targeted violence into a story in which the narrator is cosmically significant.

Philosophically, this is the opposite of the sovereign self.

It is the hollow self that requires external events…even other people’s murders…to confer meaning and importance.

The Luciferian or Promethean posture (the one that actually creates rather than parasitizes) is absent.

What remains is a reactive, grievance-based ontology in which the highest achievement is to be the intended victim of powerful forces.

This is not rebellion. This is spiritual and intellectual parasitism dressed in the language of resistance.

The Legal and Evidentiary Void

In any actual courtroom…or even in the court of serious public reason…this claim would be dead on arrival.

There is no affidavit from any Israeli official or asset.

There is no communication log, no financial trail, no surveillance corroboration, no pattern of behavior from Kirk consistent with recruitment.

The “it was supposed to be you” statement, even if accurately reported, is classic ambiguous grief language that has been catastrophically over-interpreted.

Spreading an unsubstantiated accusation that a foreign head of state ordered the assassination of an American citizen (or attempted to conscript another American citizen to do so) is not protected “questioning.”

It is reckless falsehood with potential real-world diplomatic and security consequences.

The fact that it is delivered in the register of “just asking questions” does not change its evidentiary status: zero.

The Venomous Reckoning

Candace Owens has spent years cultivating an audience that trusts her to perform the function of a forensic outsider.

That trust is now being spent on a narrative so internally contradictory, so geopolitically illiterate, and so nakedly self-aggrandizing that it insults the intelligence of anyone who has followed the actual evidence surrounding Charlie Kirk’s murder…evidence that includes surveillance, DNA, ballistics, and the documented behavior of the accused shooter.

The tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s death deserves better than to be conscripted into one woman’s ongoing psychological requirement that she remain the most important character in every story.

The families, the investigators, the public record, and the basic demands of intellectual honesty deserve better.

This is not courage.

This is not “speaking truth to power.”

This is the clinical presentation of a personality structure that has mistaken its own need for centrality for geopolitical insight.

It is malignant narcissism wearing the skin of conspiracy research.

And it should be rejected…loudly, precisely, and without the softening mercy that such pathologies have learned to exploit.