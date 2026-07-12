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Lee's avatar
Lee
3h

Being a widow myself, I can say no one grieves the same. Not everyone moves on with life the same. Erika has shown grace and courage. I am sure she loses it sometimes. She just chooses to do so privately, not performatively. I have nothing but admiration and respect for her (well, love and prayers, too).

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Bushmaster Dave's avatar
Bushmaster Dave
1h

The women like Lane and Owens just strike me as jealous harpies.

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