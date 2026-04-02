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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
Apr 2Edited

I admit this took me nearly three hours to read because I had to pause and think through certain statements like: "Collective guilt over imperialism metastasized into self-loathing masquerading as moral superiority" which hit my reading progress like a road block. This also explains better than anything I've heard before as to how the left in the USA works. I wrote a long piece just to work that entire process out for myself. Sadly this is happening with and to other groups, so it is apparently a recurring human thing.

All that is said here hits the mark ✔️

It's also true USA has in the past facilitated European dependency. Trump is returning the USA to healthy international relationships. The gradual drawing away from Europe/NATO is a healthy way to proceed for which I am grateful.

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Gwen's avatar
Gwen
Apr 2

Excellent analysis, my particular take-away:

"Europe, by contrast, remains trapped in its own narrative: the enlightened continent that somehow always needs rescue yet reserves the right to scorn its rescuer."

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