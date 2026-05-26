LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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David Blackett's avatar
David Blackett
27m

Outstanding Grey! We share the same mindset. Stay the course

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Laurel Kenner's avatar
Laurel Kenner
1h

I assume this is about your friend. It sucks, no other description is enough.

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