Grief is a motherfucking predator.

It doesn’t knock politely. It doesn’t send flowers and a Hallmark card.

It rips through the wiring of your nervous system like a scalpel dragged across live tissue, and for most people it leaves them curled up in performative sorrow, posting black squares and whispering “thoughts and prayers” while their amygdala lights up like a cheap firework.

I don’t do that…I never have.

Loss has been my daily bread since I was old enough to count bodies, and every fresh corpse has taught me the same lethal truth…grief doesn’t have to look like tears. Mine looks like rage…pure, precise, white-hot, and neurologically inevitable.

THE NEUROLOGICAL BLADE…PATHOLOGY OF SURVIVAL

Let me break the pathology down for you with the cold precision of a scalpel, because I’m an Enneagram Five alpha female and I intellectualize the way other people breathe.

When the brain registers attachment rupture…death, betrayal, ghosting…it doesn’t politely queue up the “sadness” playlist.

The anterior cingulate cortex, that ancient alarm bell for social pain, fires in the exact same regions that register physical injury.

Your hypothalamus kicks the HPA axis into overdrive, cortisol floods the bloodstream, and the fight-or-flight circuitry doesn’t give a shit about social etiquette.

For some, that surge collapses inward into withdrawal and despair.

For me, it detonates outward.

Anger is the adaptive secondary emotion that protects the primary wound.

Behavioral psychologists call it displacement; I call it survival architecture.

My prefrontal cortex…already wired for detachment and strategic detachment…simply reroutes the grief energy into a blade.

I don’t cry. I calculate. I don’t mourn. I eviscerate anything that smells like indifference.

COUNTING BODIES…LOSS AS DAILY BREAD

I’ve buried more friends than most people have had mediocre dinner parties.

Each one carved another notch in the ledger that says…this is the cost of being alive in a world that treats human connection like disposable content.

And every time, the people who claimed to “be there” revealed themselves in the autopsy of their behavior.

The ones who sent the limp “here if you need anything” text and then vanished?

The ones who pivoted to their own discomfort and made my loss about their inability to sit in the fire?

Those are the emotional cowards whose nervous systems are too fragile to witness real pain without collapsing into performative empathy or outright avoidance.

Their mirror neurons fire just enough to register the social script…“act sad”…but not enough to actually co-regulate. That’s not support.

That’s neurological cosplay. And I have zero tolerance for it.

THE FIVE’S FORTRESS…RAGE AS EVOLVED DEFENSE

As an Enneagram Five, my core strategy is competence through distance.

I hoard knowledge the way others hoard validation. I dissect grief like a specimen under glass because to feel it raw is to risk the one thing Fives fear most…being overwhelmed, exposed, useless. So rage becomes my fortress.

It’s not denial; it’s a highly evolved defense.

The same way a cornered animal doesn’t weep, it charges.

My nervous system chose the charge.

And it has kept me lethal when softer constitutions would have folded.

VENOMOUS TRUTH…NO PROXIMITY FOR THE WEAK

Here’s the venomous truth no grief counselor with a pastel Instagram feed will tell you…not all grief is created equal, and not all people deserve proximity to yours.

Complicated grief…when the loss gets stuck in the limbic loop and refuses to integrate…is real, but so is the pathology of the bystanders who treat your mourning as an inconvenience.

If you can’t sit in the room with my rage without flinching or deflecting or making it about your own “boundaries,” then get the fuck out of my orbit.

I don’t need your curated compassion.

I need the rare few whose vagal tone can actually match the frequency of my pain without collapsing into their own sympathetic overdrive.

The rest can choke on their platitudes.

I don’t beg for sympathy and I don’t pine for the performative tears of others…You either give a fuck or you don’t. Show it or act like a fucking cunt.

Either way I don’t care anymore.

My line in the sand is thin and I base everything on actions speaking louder than words and performative bullshit.

You’re goddamn right I’m pissed off right now.

BATTLE-HARDENED WIRING…EMPIRE FORGED IN FURY

Everyone grieves differently because every nervous system is a unique battlefield.

Some collapse. Some spiritual-bypass. Some drink. Some build empires on the graves.

My nervous system chose the empire forged in fury, and I refuse to apologize for the precision of its blade.

Loss has been my constant companion long enough that it no longer surprises me; it simply sharpens me.

The people who can stand in the heat of that sharpening without turning into emotional vapor are the only ones worth keeping.

So if you’re carrying loss right now…if the rage is rising instead of the tears, if the world feels like it’s daring you to break and you’re answering with a snarl…know this…your wiring isn’t broken.

It’s battle-hardened.

And if the people around you can’t meet that ferocity with presence instead of performance, they were never your people to begin with.

Grief doesn’t ask permission.

Neither do I.

And neither should you.