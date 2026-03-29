The July 4th Farce: When “No Kings” Becomes Performance Art for the Historically Illiterate

They marched. They chanted.

They waved their little signs like medieval peasants begging a papal indulgence. “No Kings in America!” screamed the banners on the very day the nation celebrates the moment it told a literal king to shove his divine right up his powdered wig.

July 4, 1776, was not some polite suggestion...it was the blood-soaked, musket-cracked rejection of hereditary tyranny. Jefferson, Adams, Franklin...these men did not pen the Declaration of Independence as a vibe check for future strongmen.

They wrote it as a death warrant for monarchy itself.

Yet here we are in 2025, watching the same ideological descendants of the very courtiers who licked King George III’s boots clutch their pearls and cosplay as revolutionaries.

The irony is so thick it could choke a horse.

These are not patriots defending 1776...they are the spiritual heirs of the Loyalists who fled to Canada rather than live without a crown.

Their “No Kings” protest is not history...it is pathology in motion. A collective nervous breakdown masquerading as civic virtue.

The Hypothetical Throne: Trump as King and Why the Republic Would Still Spit Him Out

Let us indulge the fantasy, shall we?

Picture it:

Donald J. Trump, crowned. Not elected... crowned. Scepter in one hand, Big Mac in the other, ascending a throne in the Oval Office while the Marine Band plays “God Save the King” on loop.

No more midterms. No more Supreme Court. No more pesky amendments.

Just Trump Rex, First of His Name, ruling by tweet and tariff.

The left would have you believe this is the inevitable endpoint of his second term.

But the Constitution they pretend to revere would laugh in their faces.

Article I, Section 1 vests legislative power in Congress. Article II makes the President commander-in-chief, not sovereign. Article III ensures judicial review. The 22nd Amendment caps terms.

The 25th can remove him mid-reign if he drools too hard. Trump as king is not a constitutional crisis...it is a logical impossibility.

The Framers built the machine precisely to prevent any man...king, caudillo, or celebrity...from becoming one.

And yet the fantasy persists.

Why?

Because it is not about Trump.

It is about their terror of any executive who refuses to kneel before their sacred managerial class.

A president who governs like a CEO, not a supplicant, triggers the same reptilian panic that once gripped the courtiers of Versailles when the mob stormed the gates. Trump does not need a crown...their own impotence does the crowning for him.

Psychological Venom: Trump Derangement Syndrome as Royal Projection

Dig deeper into the cranium and the rot reveals itself. This is not reasoned opposition...it is a Freudian fever dream.

The left’s obsession with “Trump the King” is textbook projection...the clinical inability to confront their own authoritarian id.

They spent four years under Biden watching executive orders rewrite immigration, energy, and speech codes with the stroke of a pen, yet called it “democracy.”

They cheered when the administrative state...those unelected satraps in the EPA, FBI, and CDC...ruled as de facto kings.

Now an elected disruptor arrives and suddenly the republic trembles?

Psychologically, this is classic transference.

The left cannot tolerate a leader who embodies raw, unapologetic agency because their own worldview is built on learned helplessness and victimhood. Trump’s style...blunt, transactional, zero-sum...mirrors the very masculine vitality their ideology has spent decades pathologizing as “toxic.”

So they dress him in ermine and call him tyrant to exorcise the shadow they dare not name:

their secret craving for a strong hand when the chaos they unleashed (open borders, inflation, urban collapse) finally bites them in the ass.

It is not fear of kings. It is fear of competence without apology.

Historical Scalpel: 1776 Was Never About “No Strong Leaders”...It Was About Consent, Not Crowns

Let us be precise, as the Framers were.

The Declaration lists twenty-seven specific grievances against George III, not vague feelings of “threat to democracy.”

Taxation without representation. Quartering of troops. Suspension of legislatures.

The king’s crime was not strength...it was unaccountable strength...rule by divine right instead of the consent of the governed.

The American Revolution was Lockean to its core:

government derives legitimacy from protecting natural rights, not from bloodlines or bureaucratic inertia.

Jefferson did not abolish monarchy only to install a new priesthood of credentialed elites.

He replaced it with a republic of citizens.

Trump’s “kingship,” such as it is, rests on 77 million votes in 2024...consent so overwhelming it shattered the blue wall like brittle porcelain.

The left’s “No Kings” hysteria is not a defense of 1776...it is a rejection of it.

They prefer rule by Davos, by Davos-adjacent NGOs, by the same faceless mandarins who spent 2020 telling you your church was non-essential but their riot was mostly peaceful.

Philosophy 101:

Hobbes warned of the state of nature...Locke warned of the state without consent.

The left has chosen neither. They have chosen the worst of both...Leviathan without the social contract.

A managerial monarchy wearing the skin of “democracy.”

The Real Pathology: Why the Crown Fits the Administrative State, Not the Elected Disruptor

Here is the lethal truth they cannot stomach:

the actual kings in America wear no crowns and swear no oaths to the Constitution.

They are the permanent bureaucracy, the intelligence community, the legacy media, the tech oligarchs who censor, de-bank, and lawfare their way to power. Trump did not create that system...he exposed it.

His crime was refusing to genuflect before it.

If Trump were truly king, the first decree would be to fire half the executive branch and auction the rest on eBay.

The left senses this instinctively. Their hysteria is the death rattle of a parasitic class that has ruled without legitimacy for decades.

They do not fear monarchy...they fear accountability.

The Republic Endures: A Final Philosophical Thrust to the Heart of the Delusion

America was never promised utopia. It was promised a republic...if you can keep it.

The Framers knew men were not angels.

That is why they gave us separation of powers, federalism, and the Second Amendment. Not to prevent strong leaders, but to prevent unremovable ones.

Trump will leave office in 2029. The real test is whether the republic survives the tantrum-throwing class that would rather burn the Constitution than admit it was never designed for their utopian fever dreams.

So let them chant “No Kings.”

Let them wave their little, insignificant signs.

The joke is on them. July 4, 1776, was a protest against the very mindset now parading in the streets...entitled, ahistorical, and desperate for a throne it can call its own.

The republic is not dying. It is simply reminding the courtiers that they never had one to begin with.

Long live the Republic. And to the sniveling pretenders clutching their paper crowns:

enjoy the fireworks.

They were never meant for you.