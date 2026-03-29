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Marly's avatar
Marly
Mar 29

If President Trump were truly a King, why would he allow the peasants to protest? Why not stage a red wedding on the deep state? Because he follows the law.

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Murry Ferris's avatar
Murry Ferris
Mar 29

Truth, in LHGREY marinade-😋…so damn good! 🇺🇸

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