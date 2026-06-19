LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Clark's avatar
Fred Clark
16m

One thousand times, this. A society that fails to protect its children and presents them as sheep for slaughter or lemmings to drive off a cliff does not deserve the option of continuance. This indictment of those responsible and they system that supported them can only bring in one verdict, guilty. The sentence should now be rendered to save the next 250000 from a fate no child should be faced with.

Reply
Share
Bestoink's avatar
Bestoink
27m

1950’s? So, the behavior has been normalized? As I imagine Thailand recreational pedophilia is normalized. Is this why BBC is ignoring this scandal?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LHGrey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture