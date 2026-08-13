LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Treesa Collins's avatar
Treesa Collins
14m

You are exactly right and it is called HIPPA. You do not have to tell anyone anything. Praying for peace within your body and a complete recovery.

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1 reply by LHGrey
Michael Etheridge's avatar
Michael Etheridge
30m

You are absolutely right. I’m praying for you every day, Grey.

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