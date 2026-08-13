I have spent a lifetime as a self-sufficient system.

High-agency, high-functioning, neurologically wired for dominion rather than dependence. The body was a tool I commanded.

Then the body decided otherwise. It tore itself open, ballooned, stunned its own myocardium, and left me with a swollen chest, breath that arrives like a negotiation, and the clinical knowledge that the next surge of catecholamines could finish what the first ones started.

This is not metaphor. This is Takotsubo cardiomyopathy with documented myocardial injury, residual structural compromise, and a recurrence risk that moves the probability of death closer with every episode.

I had never heard the name until it hit me the first time. I am learning, in real time and under pharmacological impairment, that it can strike again. Each strike is not a fresh start. Each strike is a step toward irreversible failure.

People who do not understand this still feel entitled to insert themselves.

They message. They probe. They manufacture drama around the one person who is not clinically or neurologically equipped to carry the load.

They treat a cardiac crisis like a social media subplot.

That behavior is not concern. It is pathology. And it is actively increasing the load on a heart that already demonstrated it can break under emotional and physiological stress.

The Clinical Reality They Refuse to Grasp

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy...stress cardiomyopathy, apical ballooning syndrome, broken-heart syndrome...is a transient but potentially lethal form of acute heart failure.

Massive catecholamine release, usually triggered by extreme emotional or physical stress, produces myocardial stunning.

The left ventricle balloons. Contractility drops. In my case the process did not remain purely functional.

There is a documented tear. There is residual swelling. There is pain that feels like continuous pressure on a deep bruise every time the system is activated by anger, fear, or even simple cognitive demand.

Breathing is no longer automatic; it is rationed. Speech is costly. The autonomic nervous system, already sensitized by a lifetime of trauma, remains on a hair-trigger.

Any additional surge...argument, guilt, territorial drama, the pure cognitive load of explaining myself to the uninformed...can theoretically precipitate another episode.

Recurrence is not theoretical.

Literature and clinical experience both confirm that once the myocardium has been stunned this way, subsequent triggers carry elevated risk.

Each recurrence moves the patient closer to the statistical edge where recovery becomes improbable.

I am not dramatic when I say I could die. I am stating the cardiology. The surgeon who owns this case understands the margins. The cardiac registered nurse, my best friend since birth, who has been given paid time off to remain with me understands the margins.

The twin who has lived for years inside a body that systematically dismantles itself understands the margins.

Everyone else is operating on incomplete data and inflated self-importance.

The medications compound the problem.

Morphine and the surrounding pharmacological suite blunt pain enough to make the residual injury livable, but they also blunt cognition.

Working memory fragments. Emotional regulation becomes less precise. The person who once dissected systems with forensic clarity is currently operating at reduced bandwidth.

I am not the woman I was six months ago. I will be again if the heart allows it. Right now I am compromised, angry, and frustrated in ways that the unmedicated version of me would have processed cleanly as data.

The people who love me need to register the difference. The people who do not love me need to stay the fuck out of the circuit entirely.

The Architecture of Chosen Witnesses

I do not distribute access according to volume of concern or volume of messaging. I distribute it according to competence and shared architecture.

Leigh is my twin. She carries multiple sclerosis. She already knows what it is to wake up inside a body that has decided, without consultation, to remove functions, to impose fatigue that no willpower can override, to turn ordinary movement into a negotiation with an enemy that lives inside the same skin.

That knowledge is not abstract. It is embodied. When the body stops you in your tracks and hands you zero control, Leigh does not need a primer. She has lived the primer.

Her presence is not social. It is structural.

Julie is staying with me until I am in a better place.

She is not visiting. She is embedded. She has been given paid time off by my surgeon for as long as a month if that is what it requires for me to be on my own.

These are not sentimental arrangements. They are clinical ones.

Julie reads the signs before I fully register them. She understands what the swelling means, what the quality of the breath indicates, what the medication side-effects are doing to cognition and mood.

She and the surgeon form the medical perimeter.

Leigh forms the neurological and existential one. Together they constitute the only circle with both the data and the right to be inside the crisis.

I love the people closest to me with the same intensity I have always brought to everything that matters. That love does not translate into open-source medical updates.

Love, in this context, is protective restriction. It is the deliberate refusal to let the uninformed become additional catecholamine sources.

The Girlfriend and the Boundary That Protects Her

My girlfriend receives her information from me, and only from me, once I understand what is actually happening.

That is not exclusion. That is triage. She is not a cardiac nurse. She has not spent years mapping the experience of bodily betrayal.

She is the woman I love, and the most protective thing I can do for her is refuse to force her into a role she is not equipped to hold while I myself am still mapping the terrain. I am a fucking handful right now and she's dealt with a lot of it from me not fully understanding why I'm a fucking disaster at times. I won't have her assaulted by idiots who think they need to know things they aren't entitled to know.

There was drama on X this morning.

People decided that the appropriate response to a woman whose heart has already demonstrated structural failure was to interrogate her girlfriend with nonsensical questions about matters that are none of their business.

That is not curiosity. That is boundary violation dressed as concern. It is the same impulse that makes people lean into accident scenes for a better look.

It is trauma-voyeurism with a social media interface.

I will not feed it. My girlfriend does not owe strangers explanations. I do not owe strangers explanations.

The only people who receive clinical or emotional data are the ones who already possess the framework to receive it without adding load.

X as Contaminant and the Act of Excision

I have had it with X. I logged off. I deleted the app.

I considered full deactivation and rejected it only because it would erase material I am not prepared to lose.

The platform has become a vector for exactly the kind of low-grade, high-frequency stress that a recovering Takotsubo patient cannot afford.

The people who used it this morning to fuck with my girlfriend demonstrated the problem in real time.

They do not understand the condition. They do not understand the stakes. They do not understand that their need to be involved is itself a physiological threat.

I am done explaining the obvious to people who prefer the dopamine of involvement over the discipline of restraint.

The app is gone. The access is closed.

Anyone who needs information can wait until I am capable of giving it accurately, or they can remain uninformed. Both options are acceptable to me.

Only one of them is safe.

Morphine, Cognition, and the Temporary Death of the Self

The pharmacological reality needs to be stated without romance.

Morphine and the accompanying regimen are not lifestyle accessories. They are the difference between continuous, disabling pain and a state in which limited function remains possible.

They also impair the higher cognitive functions that once defined me. Precision dulls. The rapid pattern-recognition that let me dissect pathology in real time slows.

Emotional edges blur and then sharpen unpredictably.

I am still myself in the deep structure, but the surface processing is compromised.

I am angry. I am frustrated.

I am operating inside a temporary reduction of the very capacities that made independence feel native.

People who love me need to hold two truths at once: the woman they know is still here, and the woman currently speaking is chemically altered and cardiac-compromised.

The difference matters. Treating the current version as if she has full bandwidth is a form of denial that creates additional stress.

Treating her as permanently diminished is another form of denial.

The accurate stance is provisional respect for the impairment and absolute refusal to add external drama to an already overloaded system.

The Forced Surrender of Independence

This is the philosophical core that the uninformed never reach.

I have never required other people in order to survive.

Self-sufficiency was not a preference. It was identity architecture. High-functioning autistic wiring, Enneagram Five detachment, a lifetime of converting trauma into sovereignty...all of it produced a system that could operate alone.

That system has been forcibly interrupted.

The body that once obeyed now requires external monitoring, pharmacological support, and the physical presence of people who understand the failure modes.

The reliance is not chosen. It is imposed by myocardial injury and the risk of recurrence.

There is a particular psychological violence in that imposition.

The self that defined itself through autonomy is suddenly required to accept dependence as the condition of continued existence.

The anger that rises is not irrational. It is the protest of a sovereignty that has been biologically overridden.

The frustration is not character flaw. It is the accurate emotional registration of a profound loss of control.

Anyone who loves me needs to understand that this anger and this frustration are data, not drama. They are the nervous system reporting that the old operating system has been suspended and the new one is still being written under duress.

The Pathology of the Intruder

The people who insert themselves into this situation without clinical or personal warrant are exhibiting a recognizable pathology.

It is a form of narcissistic intrusion disguised as care.

The need to be inside the crisis, to extract information, to position oneself as relevant, overrides any actual assessment of whether one’s presence helps or harms.

In forensic and clinical terms, this is boundary failure with secondary gain. The secondary gain is the feeling of importance, the social capital of proximity to suffering, the brief elevation that comes from being “in the know.”

The cost is paid by the patient whose catecholamine system cannot afford the additional activation.

I reject that transaction.

No one needs to drag themselves into this. No one is entitled to updates. No one is entitled to question the people I have chosen. The circle is closed by design.

Leigh understands because her own body has already taught her the curriculum of involuntary shutdown. Julie understands because she reads cardiac and systemic signs as native language.

My girlfriend receives what I can give when I can give it, because that is the only arrangement that does not turn love into additional load on her shoulders.

Everyone else is external. Their opinions, their questions, their manufactured concern are noise. Noise that, in this physiological context, can kill.

I am contending with a heart that has already torn and may tear again. I am contending with cognition altered by necessary medication. I am contending with the philosophical and psychological shock of sudden, non-negotiable dependence. I am contending with the residual pain that turns ordinary emotion into a physical event.

What I am not contending with is the obligation to educate or soothe people who refuse to stay in their lane.

The terms are simple.

The people who understand the medical, neurological, and existential reality stay inside the perimeter.

Everyone else remains outside. Updates happen when I possess accurate information and the cognitive capacity to transmit it.

Drama is refused. Intrusion is refused. The wound is not public property. The recovery is not a spectator event.

If that is unclear, the lack of clarity is yours.

My system is already carrying more than it was designed to carry.

It will not carry you.