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Marly's avatar
Marly
9h

Her sentencing record for sexual predators should have been a warning signal as well as a disqualification for this position. But everyone is afraid of saying what something really is for fear of offending someone somewhere. This has to stop and the truth has to be told and nobody does that better than Grey does. She is the sayer of hard truths and the slayer of masked evil.

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Mike Davis's avatar
Mike Davis
9h

All Americans deserve better than KBJ. She has no business being any more than a Justice of the Peace.

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