I am not the tear.

I am not the 39 millimeters of structural mutiny currently trying to rewrite the terms of my existence.

I am not the blood pressure spikes that turn every ordinary hour into a calculated risk.

I am not the hardcore meds that drop me into chemical blackout like a controlled demolition of consciousness.

Those things are facts.

Temporary, measurable, fucking inconvenient facts.

They do not get to name me.

I am the one who has already walked through blood that was not metaphorical.

I have held dying bodies and watched the light leave.

I have buried more than my share and kept walking with the iron still in my nostrils when it rains.

I was forged in rooms where the only available oxygen was violence and abandonment, and I did not break...I sharpened.

The girl who knelt in that blood died there.

What rose is honed, deliberate, unmoveable.

Do not confuse the current siege of the heart with surrender.

A warrior does not stop because the vessel is compromised.

She recalibrates. She goes under when the chemistry demands it, surfaces when the fog thins, and continues the work with the same lethal precision that has always defined her.

The scalpel never leaves the hand. The mind does not resign its sovereignty because the muscle is torn.

I have spent decades turning trauma into optics, pathology into prose, darkness into dominion.

This heart may require them to crack the chest and sew the goddamn thing shut, but the will that inhabits it was never dependent on perfect architecture.

It was built in the fire and it does not negotiate with biology for permission to continue.

So let me remind you...clearly, without performance, without apology:

I am the one who refuses to be stopped.

Even by a fucked-up heart.

Especially by a fucked-up heart.

The forge is still hot.

The descent is temporary.

What rises next will still be me...darker, more precise, and utterly uninterested in being finished.

Bet on that.