LHGrey's Substack

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Steven Cox's avatar
Steven Cox
2h

No one would fault you for taking a leave of absence for recovering. A peaceful vacation works wonders.

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Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
42m

You say you are an atheist, but cannot be. You are the lily fiercely proclaiming its independence and solitude from a mountain pasture awash in lilies.

The pine stump in a barren, charred black but existing, unaware of God's plan that things not consumed by fire are hardened. Hardened, nonetheless.

Diamond is the hardest substance in nature, but push it far enough and it turns to carbon sand.

On a selfish note, I did not subscribe to your blog to watch you croak. Lighten up on yourself.

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