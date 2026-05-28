LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Miguel Antonio Julia's avatar
Miguel Antonio Julia
2h

Really excellent...Sending to two of them to see if that helps.

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Rick Ellis's avatar
Rick Ellis
3h

Outstanding post!

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