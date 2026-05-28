As story about yours truly and where I almost ended up before forensic psychology came calling.

Back when I was a feral young ghoul…those weekends marinated in the cloying reek of formaldehyde and the slow poison of existential regret…I moonlighted as the unpaid shadow-apprentice to my father’s crony George, the undisputed sovereign of stiffs, our town’s premier concierge to the freshly evacuated.

Saturday mornings, while lesser specimens nursed their limp hangovers or performed their ritual pantomime of “studying,” I slid into the passenger seat of that windowless van…the kind that radiated quiet menace and plausible deniability.

George, perpetually lacquered in Marlboro tar and graveyard wisdom, would shove a clipboard at me like a death warrant and grunt, “Load up, kid. Fresh harvest in the subdivisions.”

We’d roll up on some suburban sarcophagus…usually a 300-pound monument to diabetic self-sabotage slumped in the La-Z-Boy, remote still clenched in rigor like a pathetic plastic Excalibur…and there I was, the lithe reaper’s intern, crawling under the coffee table to wrestle that cooling slab of failure into a polyurethane body bag while George peddled his velvet lies of “pre-need arrangements” to the widow.

She sat there in her carefully curated denial, eyes glassy with the classic Kübler-Ross bargaining phase, clinging to the illusion that death could be negotiated like a bad mortgage.

Nothing forges a sharper mind than zippering a diabetic behemoth into his final bag while the family cat unleashes a hiss of pure, territorial venom from the curtains…a miniature predator recognizing another apex scavenger in the room.

Psychology in its rawest form: even the pets understand the hierarchy of the food chain.

The morgue was my true cathedral. Stainless-steel catacombs humming with the sweet, metallic tang of preservation chemicals.

Toe tags that reduced entire blood-soaked biographies to clinical poetry: “John Doe…cause of death: terminal case of exquisite bad decisions.” Hours bled away in the precise, lethal geometry of limb Tetris, rearranging rigor mortis into embalming readiness while George regaled me with ‘70s war stories…when arsenic was still table salt and the ethical line between corpse and commodity was delightfully blurred.

I stood one brochure away from full immersion in mortuary science, radiating that pre-TED “death-positive” zeal that was really just intellectual necrophilia in polite packaging.

Then psychology struck like a cleaner, more elegant predator.

Turns out carving open the living mind…dissecting the exquisite architecture of denial, delusion, and the intricate self-deceptions that keep the meat puppets dancing long after the spirit has fled…delivered a far more vicious thrill than carving cadavers.

No awkward date-night explanations about why your jeans smelled like trocar fluid.

Bodies merely rot with predictable chemistry. Minds? They fester with ferocious, elegant precision, poisoning themselves from within in ways no embalming fluid could ever match.

And that, my friends, is how the ghoul traded the slab for the scalpel of the psyche.