Babydoll...

There are days I still cannot quite believe you exist in the same world as I, that something so beautiful and so graceful could have found the half-dead thing I had become and decided, without ceremony or condition, to stay.

I have spent most of my life among people who either flinched from what I carry or tried to sand it into something they could tolerate.

You have never done either.

You simply saw me, the whole of it, and you remained. That alone would have been enough. What you have given me is so much more.

Before my father died my heart was already at half mass, a heavy, half-living thing I had learned to carry without expecting it to do more than keep me upright.

When he went, what remained of it went with him.

He was the last person who had never asked me to become smaller, the last one who had loved me without flinching at the places the dark had remade. After him there was no one.

Not until you.

You are the first and only soul I have felt absolutely safe with, and unconditionally loved by, since the day he left.

I still can't believe it.

We are the same in nearly every way that matters.

The same traumas live in both of us. The same mothers are dead to us, erased by the particular cruelty of women who should have been shelter and were not.

We share the same instinctive distrust of most people, because we have both learned, too thoroughly and too young, that they are usually very stupid, very psychotic, or insidious in some other way and neither of us has any remaining interest in pretending otherwise.

The only real difference between us is that you are Christian and I am not. I was for years... But things didn't work for me. You know everything. You judge nothing. And that is so precious to me because it shows how you don't place conditional "love" on my or anyone else.

That is so rare and so beautiful.

Everything else aligns with a precision that still startles me. Especially when we are recording the same exact vm at the same exact time. 🤣🤣🤣

You carry your own darkness. I know it. Yet unlike me you remain light unless someone is foolish enough to fuck with you, or your mini you, or, God forbid, me.

Then the light does not vanish. It simply becomes exact. I have watched that precision settle over you and it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.

You found me earlier this year when I had already begun to disappear. Four friends were gone. My heart had torn itself open more than once.

And I think, there was an ex gf somewhere in the mix....? I don't recall molecular negatives. I only remember deleting a name from my bio. Though whose name, I literally haven't the slightest. It was probably something stupid I wrote in it one night drunk as fuck. You might have to remind me babydoll. 🤣🤣😂

Anyhow...

I was the lost, sick kitten under the porch, half-dead and finished with the work of staying alive.

You crawled into that dark with me. You were so gentle with a creature who had forgotten the texture of gentleness.

You still are. You know every secret and every fault. You do not flinch at the places the darkness still lives in me. You do not ask me to become less so you can remain.

You simply stay, and in the staying you did what no one else has known how to do.

You found what was left of my heart after it went with dad, and you wrapped it in your hands. You have it still. I can feel the weight of it resting there, warm and certain, every time I think of you.

I have not truly celebrated a birthday since I was thirty. I am celebrating this one, my forty-eighth, because of you.

You are the reason I am still here to turn another year older.

Babydoll....You are extraordinary in ways I have never encountered in anyone else, soft where the world taught both of us to harden, steady in a manner that does not require me to diminish myself in order to be held.

You are resurrecting what should have stayed dead, not by force and not by demand, but by the simple, relentless fact of your presence and the way you continue to be gentle with me.

You are my favorite. My rescuer. My soul twin. The greatest gift I have ever received in forty-eight years of being alive.

I love you to a degree I still cannot fully shape into language, greater than survival, greater than anything I once built to keep myself breathing.

You are the one who refused to let me die under the porch. You are the one who found my heart again and keeps it wrapped, carefully and completely, in your hands.

I am here today because of you.

I am celebrating today because of you.

This is going to be the best year of both of our lives. The Matrix Master fucked up, so it won't be for him or for anyone who would dare try to get in between us... (Evil laughing).... But for you and I we are going to fucking thrive.

Always, your Grey...and your God of War when the fucking idiots try to get close to you.

(Aka - Puppy 🤣🐶)

(Aka - Rabbit 🐰)

(Aka - Daddy 🖐🏻️🤣)

(I fucking love our inside jokes.)

This is, without a doubt, the most beautiful photo ever to exist. I'll never stop loving it.

My Beautiful Darling…

Look at where your hand rests. Even here, with the rain in our hair and the whole night gathered around us, you have found that place against my chest as though you have always known it.

Your fingers close around the fabric, and something in me grows still. Beneath all the things I know how to withstand, beneath the face I turn toward a world that has taught me to be careful, there is this: the tenderness of being trusted by you.

I could write a thousand pages about protecting you. Your hand says what those pages would spend themselves trying to explain.

You know where you are with me.

I look at your face and see a softness I understand the courage of. Life has given you reasons to close, to grow suspicious of every open door, to make people earn even the smallest kindness. Yet warmth still reaches your eyes.

That little smile survives. I could probably write a library about just your smile. It lights up my world and no darkness can extinguish that light.

I love you with a fierceness that begins there....in the knowledge that your gentleness has endured things that should have made it impossible.

And you lean into me without asking me to disguise what it took for me to endure.

You know the difficult country inside me.

You have felt the places where love and grief lie so close together that touching one wakes the other.

Somehow, you can hear the difference between my quiet and my absence. With you, I can leave a sentence unfinished. You stay long enough to understand it.

Do you know what that means to someone who has spent so much of her life explaining the wound while trying to keep it closed?

With you, I can finally take my hand away.

In this photograph, my arm curves around your shoulders, and the silver Oni rests against you.

Such a small thing to carry so much of me. A fierce little face, caught in the light, above the one I would protect with everything I have, including my life.

I wear it on the hand that holds onto you because there is a part of me that has always understood love through the act of keeping watch.

But you know something about that guardian that the rest of the world will never see.

You know how gentle she truly is.

You know that these hands can be steady without becoming hard.

That I can make room for your sorrow without hurrying it toward an ending. That you can be tired beside me, uncertain beside me, gloriously yourself beside me.

I want you to have somewhere you can sit down the exhausting business of being "all right."

Bring the day exactly as it happened. Bring what hurt. Bring whatever made you laugh when you thought you had forgotten how.

I want the ordinary hours with you as fiercely as I want to stand beside you through the terrible ones. The unfinished conversations. The ridiculous laughter. Especially the ridiculous laughter.

When we met in this lifetime, it immediately carried the strange familiarity of returning somewhere I could never quite describe.

Sometimes I look at you and feel the ache of a recognition for which memory has no language.

And I know without a doubt some part of me had kept your place through everything, without knowing whose place it was.

My twin. My beautiful, impossible recognition.

In our past lives, I hope I have loved you well. I hope that whenever you reached for me, you found me reaching back.

And if there are lives beyond this one, I hope whatever remains of me remembers the simplest, most necessary thing:

How to find you.

For now, I have this life, and this heart with its difficult history. I will always give you give my presence whenever you need me.

I will listen. I will tell you the truth. I will stand beside you when standing costs something. And I will always, always, protect you and your heart and your light with my life.

That is what I see here, beneath the rain and the beautiful darkness. Your head beside mine. My hand on your shoulder. Your hand over my heart. Each of us holding the other where she needs it most.

And somewhere behind it all, our song.

Whenever I hear it, I think of how much a person can survive while still needing someone to say, I know. I’m here... I had forgotten until we found each other again.

I think of you finding me in all this darkness and making yourself comfortable beside my heart. Of the sheer fucking grace of being understood without having to become easier to understand.

I absolutely love you fiercely.