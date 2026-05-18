“Throughout my life I have seen, without one exception, narrow-shouldered men performing innumerable idiotic acts, brutalising their fellows, and corrupting souls by every means.”

Thus spake Comte de Lautréamont and in the instant those words pierced the veil of my reading, the image crystallised with the cold ferocity of a scalpel drawn across living flesh:

the Democrats.

Not the cartoonish villains of fevered op-eds, nor the straw effigies erected for cable-news jousts, but the actual, breathing embodiment of Lautréamont’s indictment…shoulders hunched by decades of moral crouching, spines never quite formed, eyes forever scanning the next opportunistic hollow.

Observe them in their natural habitat of committee rooms and green rooms, these narrow-shouldered architects of managed decline.

They do not storm the Bastille; they regulate the price of guillotines and then outlaw private ownership of blades.

Their idiotic acts are not born of passion but of a meticulous, bureaucratic sadism:

they criminalise the act of noticing, legislate the erasure of biological reality, and tax the very air we breathe while flying private to climate summits.

Precision in their brutality…never crude clubs, always the velvet-gloved policy paper that quietly strangles the small business, the dissenting voice, the parent who dares ask why their child is being chemically altered in the name of “affirmation.”

They brutalise their fellows with the serene conviction of inquisitors who have renamed heresy “hate speech.”

A working man’s wage is siphoned to fund the importation of voters who will never share his language or his roof; a woman’s hard-won safety in prison or locker room is sacrificed on the altar of an ideology that cannot define “woman” without consulting a focus group.

Souls are corrupted not with fire and brimstone but with the slow drip of state-funded curricula that teach children to despise their own inheritance, to view competence as privilege and borders as bigotry.

The venom is refined, intellectualised…delivered in the language of compassion while the blade slides between ribs.

And yet the profound understanding dawns like a second, darker dawn:

these narrow-shouldered men are not aberrations.

They are the inevitable product of a civilisation that mistook comfort for virtue and equality of outcome for justice.

They do not merely fail upward; they institutionalise failure as equity.

Their shoulders remain narrow because they have never borne the full weight of consequence…only the weight of narrative control, of donor checks, of applause from coastal salons where reality is whatever the latest poll says it should be.

Lautréamont would recognise them instantly:

the same hollowed-out gaze, the same compulsive need to invert every hierarchy, the same ecstatic surrender to the corrosive infinite.

They do not seek power to build; they seek it to unmake, to dissolve the stubborn remnants of individual sovereignty into the grey slurry of collective guilt.

And in that unmaking they find their only ecstasy.

The quote does not merely describe them. It indicts the age that elevated them, the institutions that shield them, and the silence that still mistakes their malice for moderation.

Narrow-shouldered, yes…but their reach is long, their grip practised, their appetite for the corruption of souls insatiable.

One reads Lautréamont and understands, with lethal clarity, why the dogs of humanity must eventually turn upon themselves:

because the narrow-shouldered have been feeding them poison and calling it progress.