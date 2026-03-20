The denialists are frothing again. “A .30-06 from 142 yards?

Neck shot? No exit wound? Physics says it had to punch straight through!”

They scream it across every platform, convinced their high-school understanding of Newtonian motion trumps decades of forensic pathology, wound-ballistics research, and the cold, documented reality of what high-velocity soft-point projectiles actually do when they slam into bone at angle.

This isn’t debate.

This is intellectual cowardice dressed as skepticism. And it dies right here…throat slit by autopsy records, kinetic-energy equations, and the precise terminal performance of the civilian .30-06 Springfield round that ended two lives decades apart.

The Myth Unmasked: “It Had to Exit” Is Pure Ballistic Illiteracy

The conspiracy chorus rests on one infantile assumption: every rifle bullet is a perfect, non-deforming penetrator that sails through a human body like a hot knife through Jell-O.

They imagine a sterile military FMJ, point-forward the entire path, delivering textbook “exit” every single time.

That fantasy collapses the instant you open a wound-ballistics textbook. Real-world .30-06 projectiles...especially the 150-180 grain soft-point or hollow-point loads that dominate civilian hunting and, in this case, the weapon used…do not behave like range toys.

They are engineered to deform on impact. They yaw. They mushroom. They dump their entire kinetic payload inside the target.

Muzzle velocity starts at 2,800 fps. At 142 yards...exactly the distance in the Kirk shooting…it has bled only marginally, still screaming in at 2,400+ fps.

More than enough to shatter bone and cavitate tissue…yet perfectly primed for violent expansion the moment it strikes anything denser than air. The denialists’ “physics” stops at muzzle energy. Mine begins where the bullet actually meets anatomy.

Exhibit A: Martin Luther King Jr...The Autopsy That Buries the Myth Forever

April 4, 1968. Memphis. Remington Model 760 pump-action rifle, .30-06 Springfield, Remington-Peters 150-grain soft-point bullet.

Entry: right cheek, one inch right and half an inch below the corner of the mouth.

The round fractured the mandible, exited the lower chin, re-entered at the base of the neck, severed the carotid and subclavian arteries, transected the spinal cord at C5-C6 and T1-T2 levels, then lodged firmly near the left scapula…shoulder blade.

No final exit wound. Bullet recovered inside the body.

Dr. Jerry T. Francisco’s autopsy report is merciless in its clarity:

high-velocity entry, massive internal fragmentation and cavitation, retained projectile. The same caliber. The same neck-adjacent trauma.

The same “impossible” outcome the cult now claims could never happen to Charlie Kirk.

History just laughed in their faces. Loudly.

.30-06 Terminal Ballistics: Yaw, Mushrooming, and the Temporary Cavity That Kills

Let’s speak the language these keyboard warriors pretend to understand…actual physics.

A soft-point .30-06 does not stay pristine. On first hard contact...mandible, cervical vertebra, dense muscle fascia...the exposed lead core deforms instantly.

The jacket petals open. The bullet yaws 90 degrees, presenting its broadside to tissue. Drag coefficient skyrockets. Kinetic energy transfer becomes catastrophic.

Temporary cavity forms…10 to 12 times the bullet’s diameter…pulverizing surrounding structures in a hydrostatic shock wave. Permanent cavity is a ragged tunnel of shredded vessels, nerves, and bone fragments.

At 2,400 fps residual velocity, this is not “a hole.” This is internal shredding on a scale that makes survival a statistical joke.

Neck depth: average four inches of viable straight-line path before you hit the far-side hide or bone. Four inches.

That is nowhere near enough runway once expansion and yaw have done their work. The bullet stops cold, exactly as engineered for hunting large game… and, tragically, for human targets when the shooter chooses soft-point ammunition.

Anatomy’s Death Trap: Why the Neck Guarantees Retention

The human neck is not a ballistic gelatin cylinder. It is a dense, angled corridor of mandible, seven cervical vertebrae, carotid sheath, jugular, vertebral arteries, esophagus, trachea, and thick strap muscles.

Strike at the angle Kirk was hit…slightly downward, right-to-left trajectory…and the bullet encounters bone immediately.

Deflection + yaw = instant broadside presentation. Expansion maximizes drag coefficient.

The projectile literally brakes inside the body.

Forensic pathologists see this pattern constantly. Hunters recover mushroomed .30-06 slugs lodged under the far-side hide of deer every season…same mechanism, same result.

Journal of Forensic Sciences case studies document identical retention in human shootings:

bone impact + bullet construction + yaw = lodged projectile.

Period. No conspiracy required.

The Kirk Wound: Pathologist Joseph Scott Morgan and FBI Forensics Deliver the Kill Shot

Enter the actual case. Neck entry wound. No exit. Bullet recovered in the upper back/shoulder region...precisely mirroring MLK.

Pathologist Joseph Scott Morgan, whose analyses have stood up in federal court for decades, has publicly dissected the wound:

high-velocity entry, internal fragmentation, massive cavitation, unsurvivable vascular and spinal trauma.

FBI ballistics matched the recovered projectile to the Remington 760 platform and confirmed the soft-point behavior.

The trajectory, the energy dump, the retention… every variable aligns. The denialists’ “impossible” claim is not merely wrong; it is surgically refuted by the same forensic standards that convicted James Earl Ray and now bind Tyler Robinson.

Tyler Robinson’s Ironclad Kill Shot: Triple Confessions, Digital Trail, Ideological Manifesto

While the cult fixates on fantasy ballistics, the shooter himself removed all doubt.

Tyler James Robinson…22, surrendered within 24 hours…delivered three separate confessions. Digital forensics recovered his planning documents, engraved ammunition messages, and ideological manifesto explicitly targeting Kirk.

The rifle, the range, the angle:

everything matches the physical evidence.

This is not “maybe.”

This is prosecutorial overkill…aggravated murder, death penalty sought…built on confessions, ballistics, and eyewitness video.

The bullet didn’t need to exit to kill. It simply needed to do what .30-06 soft-points have done for a century: stop inside and destroy everything in its path.

The Psychological Rot Behind the Denial: Why Mundane Radical Evil Is Unbearable

Strip away the tinfoil and the real pathology emerges. These people cannot tolerate the banality of evil.

A lone 22-year-old radicalized by the same online sewer that produces every other ideologue assassin?

Too simple. Too real. Too threatening to their worldview.

So they invent “crisis actors,” “staged wounds,” “impossible physics.”

Anything to avoid admitting that radical evil walks among us in mundane packaging…no grand cabal required. Their house of cards collapses the moment physics, anatomy, and precedent are allowed to speak.

That is why they shriek loudest when the facts arrive.

The Bullet Does Not Lie

Real-world .30-06 projectiles do not always perforate end-to-end. They deform, yaw, cavitate, and lodge exactly as forensic science has documented for generations…from MLK’s left scapula to Charlie Kirk’s upper back.

The denialists’ myth is not science.

It is copium. It is projection.

It is the desperate last gasp of people whose entire identity depends on every tragedy being fake.

Physics, pathology, and precedent have spoken with lethal clarity.

The bullet stopped. Charlie Kirk did not.

Stay mad, cultists. The retained slug just delivered the final verdict.