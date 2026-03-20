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David1964's avatar
David1964
Mar 21Edited

It’s amazing how eager idiots are on X to spout off at things they know nothing about, and it’s one of the high points of every day to watch Grey shred these fools. I pointed out to one moron that, since I’m a lifelong hunter, former combat medic (Thank you, Ft Sam Houston), and did a 10-year stint before law school as an RN in a Level 1 trauma unit that handled 16000 cases a year that it was just barely possible that I’ve seen a few more gunshot wounds than they had. I was immediately set upon by hysterical hordes of these loons, shrieking nonstop.

Of course, as always, Grey is 100 percent right, and the X instant expert loony bin denizens are exactly as expected.

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Gary Graham's avatar
Gary Graham
Mar 21

Thanks, GREY!!! This should be required reading before anyone is allowed to access social media and join in any debates.

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