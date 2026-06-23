LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Rob's avatar
Rob
2h

“Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats.”

- H. L. Menken

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James Davis's avatar
James Davis
4h

We speak the same language!👍

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