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David R's avatar
David R
2hEdited

The political calculus is that the bureaucracy faces fewer consequences by releasing dangerous criminals than it does from aggressively pursuing them and detaining them. The side that's quick to mount a violent response holds a huge tactical advantage over the side that absorbs its blows with nothing more than some grumbling. George Floyd was a colossal hoax but Justine Damond was a true victim; yet who gets the global response and who gets immediately forgotten? The state has forfeited its moral basis for proscribing vigilantism, but is nevertheless is quick to punish anyone who dares act in self-defense; witness the persecution of Kyle Rittenhouse and Daniel Penny. It's a perverse state of affairs, and most everyone understands this is broken and harmful and wrong, and yet it goes on and on.

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Jeff Boles's avatar
Jeff Boles
2h

Excellent words, as always. Hoping many will read this and that these AHs, not simply the rapers, but those who allowed it to happen, will receive excruciating punishment.

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