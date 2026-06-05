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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
6h

The only reason to oppose the Save Act is fraud. Period.

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Bonnie Cameron's avatar
Bonnie Cameron
7h

Damn brilliant my friend. I’ve done what I do with things of this caliber, which is post to every social media site to which I have access. I have the Senate roster and I posted it to all of them. If your articles don’t make a difference, we are cooked. There’s just nowhere else to go.

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