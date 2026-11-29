How Nick Fuentes sells political illiteracy as forbidden genius, and why the American right keeps footing the bill.

Exhibit A. The Joke He Kept

After the 2024 election, Nick Fuentes posted four words: “Your body, my choice.” The line reversed a slogan about bodily autonomy and made a man’s claim to authority over a woman the punch line.

Nearly a year later, when Tucker Carlson interviewed him, Fuentes called it a lame college joke, said he found it somewhat funny, and refused to apologize.

He also said he hadn’t voted. By his own account, he sat out the election whose result gave him an occasion to gloat.

That is an unusually clean specimen of his politics. Somebody else does the civic work. Fuentes arrives in time to tell a woman what the victory means for her.

Watch what happens to the scale of the claim. On election night, the sentence is grand enough to declare dominion over half the country. In the interview, it shrinks to a joke a college kid might make.

Fuentes still gets to keep the reach, the notoriety, and the pleasure of having provoked people. The joke explanation asks the audience to lower its estimate of what he owes anyone.

You can see the maneuver without knowing a damn thing about his private intentions. The public record gives you the original boast and the subsequent reduction in its claimed significance.

There’s a distinction here that any serious examination of humor has to make. A joke can be genuinely funny to its author and still do political work.

The laugh can be part of the work. It can tell one person that the room belongs to him and another that her discomfort is the evening’s entertainment.

The interesting question is why the author gets to decide, after the fact, that the only thing worth examining is whether he laughed.

Exhibit B. Six Million People and a Fucking Cookie