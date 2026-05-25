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Jeff Boles's avatar
Jeff Boles
7h

Excellent! I hope those in a position to righteously crush this death cult are reading this.

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Stevenrsweeney1@gmail.com's avatar
Stevenrsweeney1@gmail.com
24m

Dead-on correct. Thank you!

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