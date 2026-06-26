LHGrey's Substack

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DBush's avatar
DBush
5h

Damn, your essay is spot on!!! Sometimes I have thought your writing is to much emotion and maybe I'll pass. Then you email hits my inbox and I decide to take a peak. I opened this and started reading and I read every word. Those of us that have followed Scott have a lot of respect for him!

I read this piece and it gave goosebumps of satisfaction.

Just an excellant expression on how many of us feel!!!!! I don't know how you are able to consistently pour words out in these written expressions and catch so much emotion repeatedly.

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Mike Davis's avatar
Mike Davis
5h

Bravo.

Thune. Must. Go.

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