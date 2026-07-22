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Physics Geek's avatar
Physics Geek
4h

I'm old enough to remember the 1986 fiasco, where 11 million were granted amnesty in exchange for a host of laws designed to keep voter rolls clean. And then I watched for 40 years as our political class not only allowed the laws to be flouted, they actively fought their enforcement. Fines and imprisonment for hiring illegals? Nope. Purging/cleaning of voter rolls? Lawsuits were filed multiple times to prevent that from being done. The acts of perfidy by our elected officials is almost endless. The Democrats get hordes of new illegal voters AND inflated House numbers. The GOP gets receives lots of money from the donor class for cheap labor. And us, the citizens, get bent over a table and told to just take it.

I've long since passed my breaking point over this issue. The political class will fix this or the electorate will fix it for them. And that way lies the Burning Times, which I do not want to see. But the clock is ticking.

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Sigma Male's avatar
Sigma Male
4h

We can write words all day long.

Nothing in the United States history changes until violence rages.

In November, there will be blood.

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