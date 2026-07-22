Proof of Citizenship or the Boot. ICE at Every Polling Station. Military if Necessary. No More Soft Hands for the Invasion.

The Numbers Are Not a Glitch. They Are a Pattern of Pathological Contempt.

Thirty-five thousand one hundred fifty-two non-citizens already on the New Jersey voter rolls. That is the figure Homeland Security just dropped. Not “alleged.” Not “estimated.”

Caught.

And everyone with a functioning cortex knows the real number is higher…because the people running the machine have spent years designing systems that do not want to catch them.

This is not bureaucratic incompetence.

Incompetence is random.

This is patterned. The same states that scream about “democracy” are the ones that refuse the most basic verification of who is even eligible to participate in it.

The pathology is deliberate: dilute the citizen’s franchise until the citizen’s consent becomes optional. Flood the rolls, then moralize about “access.” It is the oldest con in the book…change the electorate when you cannot win the existing one.

The Constitution does not grant the franchise to the world. It grants it to the people of the several states who are citizens of the United States. Article I, Section 2 and the Fourteenth, Fifteenth, Nineteenth, Twenty-Fourth, and Twenty-Sixth Amendments all presuppose citizenship.

Non-citizens have no constitutional right to vote in federal elections.

Period. The SAVE Act is not radical. It is remedial.

It simply requires documentary proof of citizenship when registering. That is the floor of a functioning republic. Anything less is theater.

Pathological Softness and the Death of Reciprocity

We have spent decades treating the border as a suggestion and the ballot as a participation trophy.

The result is predictable: an electorate that is no longer the body politic but a staged performance. Illegal presence is already a civil and, in many cases, criminal violation of federal law.

Registering to vote while in that status is an additional crime under 18 U.S.C. § 611. Casting a ballot is yet another.

These are not “paperwork errors.” They are successive acts of fraud against the sovereign people.

The people running the asylum, the NGOs, the open-borders advocacy class, and the elected officials who enable them display a textbook cluster of traits: absence of reciprocity, externalization of consequences, and a grandiose belief that their moral feelings override the law.

They will call enforcement “cruel.”

They will call verification “voter suppression.”

They will never call the systematic dilution of citizenship what it actually is…an attack on the only legitimate source of political authority in a republic.

The Fix Is Not Complicated. It Is Hard.

ICE at every polling station. Not as theater.

As enforcement.

Every person presenting to vote must produce proof of citizenship…passport, certified birth certificate, naturalization papers, or the equivalent.

No affidavit. No “I swear.”

Documentary proof or you do not vote, and if you are not a citizen you are detained for removal proceedings. That is not “militarization.”

That is the minimum condition for an election that means anything.

If Congress continues to refuse the SAVE Act…if the RINOs and the institutional cowards keep pretending that demanding citizenship is somehow undemocratic…then the executive has other tools.

The military exists to defend the sovereignty of the United States. An election systematically compromised by non-citizens is a direct assault on that sovereignty. Posse Comitatus is a statute, not a suicide pact.

National Guard under Title 32, or carefully tailored federal support under existing immigration authorities, can be used to secure the integrity of the process when state and local officials refuse to do so.

The alternative is to keep pretending that the republic can survive indefinite demographic and electoral capture by people who have no legal right to be here and no constitutional right to decide its future.

This is not about “rounding up” random people for sport.

It is about ending the fiction that the border and the ballot are unrelated.

Every illegal entrant who remains is a standing invitation to further lawlessness.

Every non-citizen on a voter roll is a middle finger to the citizens who actually built and maintain the country.

Reciprocity is not optional. A nation that will not enforce the most basic distinction between citizen and non-citizen has already decided it does not intend to remain a nation.

Historical Memory and Philosophical Clarity

Republics die when the distinction between member and outsider collapses.

Athens learned it. Rome learned it.

Every polity that treated citizenship as a sentiment instead of a legal status eventually discovered that the people who refused to defend the boundary lost the right to set the terms inside it.

The American founding was explicit: the people who constitute the government are the citizens. Not the temporary residents.

Not the illegal entrants.

Not the ideological clients of the open-borders left.

Philosophy is not complicated here.

Consent of the governed requires a defined demos. You cannot have meaningful consent if the governed are continuously redefined by people who never consented to the original compact and who have no intention of being bound by it.

The current regime’s refusal to verify citizenship is not compassion.

It is the soft form of conquest…replace the electorate, then claim the new one legitimizes the replacement.

No More Half Measures

Pass the SAVE Act. Enforce it.

Put ICE at the polls.

Demand proof.

Detain and remove those who cannot produce it.

If the political class continues to obstruct, use every lawful tool available…including military support for the integrity of the process…until the message is received: this is not a hotel, it is a country, and the front desk is closed to those who broke in.

The invaders do not get a vote. The citizens do.

That is not extremism. That is the bare minimum definition of a sovereign people still willing to remain one.

Anything less is surrender dressed up as virtue.

And I am fucking done watching the surrender.