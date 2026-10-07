There is a peculiar species of American who treats elections the way an irresponsible teenager treats a check-engine light.

Ignore it.

Turn the radio up.

Continue driving.

Then express profound spiritual bewilderment when smoke begins pouring out of the hood.

Every election season, millions of Americans perform some variation of this intellectual séance.

They announce that politics is unpleasant, both parties annoy them, their candidate is imperfect, voting is inconvenient, Congress is corrupt, Washington is exhausting, and therefore they will heroically contribute absolutely fucking nothing to the decision.

Then, months later, they become incandescent when the people who actually bothered to vote acquire political power and begin using it.

This is not rebellion.

It is abdication.

And in an era when control of Congress may be decided by a handful of districts, abstention is not neutrality.

It is the voluntary surrender of your political agency to strangers who may want precisely the opposite of what you want.

Democracy does not interpret silence philosophically.

It counts it as zero.

That is the brutal arithmetic.

THE CHILDISH FANTASY OF POLITICAL NEUTRALITY