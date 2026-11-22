They have the numbers now.

The midterms delivered them the House in the mid-250s and a Senate somewhere around 56-44. In January they take the gavels while the man they spent two years calling an existential threat remains in the White House.

The procedural power is real. What they intend to do with it is the part that has always been pathological.

The impulse is not governance.

It is revenge dressed in institutional clothing.

Court packing as the erasure of an unfavorable composition. Threats against the Electoral College as the rejection of a federal bargain they only accept when it delivers them the outcome.

Investigations, impeachment theater, and legislative hostage-taking as the conversion of co-equal branches into supply sources for a wounded collective ego.

They believe the midterm margins bought them the right to rewrite the operating system.

The design of the system says otherwise…and the design is older, colder, and more durable than their injury.