LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Physics Geek's avatar
Physics Geek
3h

She's such a disappointment that she could be a USA Senate Republican.

Reply
Share
Expat's avatar
Expat
3h

What you say is true. As an American living in France for the last 30 years, I can say that everything you say is true. But why do they want this? I may be totally naive. But why would they want to destroy everything that is good in Western culture? I can’t understand it, unless I see it as just pure evil. A spiritual war. That we must win.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LHGrey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture