She came promising fire and steel. She delivered photo ops, memoranda, and the quiet normalization of managed decline. Giorgia Meloni is on her knees before Keir Starmer, lips wrapped around the flaccid cock of British socialism’s latest iteration, and the Italian people who voted for a wall are being handed another corridor.

This is not diplomacy. This is pathology dressed in stateswoman drag.

The United Kingdom has already become the laboratory. Decades of socialist multiculturalism, political correctness as state religion, and the deliberate refusal to enforce borders produced parallel societies where grooming gangs of Pakistani origin operated for years with the full knowledge of authorities who chose institutional racism charges over raped children.

Rotherham, Rochdale, Telford…the names are not anomalies.

They are the predictable output of a system that imported incompatible populations at scale, subsidized them with welfare, then pathologized any recognition of pattern as moral failure.

Birth rates among the native population collapsed while imported fertility and chain migration did the arithmetic of replacement. Entire neighborhoods now operate under de facto Sharia norms. The call to prayer competes with the native tongue.

The experiment is not theoretical. It is visible, measurable, and metastasizing.

England as Caliphate 2.0 is not the fever dream of the unhinged right.

It is the observable trajectory when a nation loses the will to say “ours” and mean it with lethal seriousness.

Now the Italian Prime Minister who rode to power on the explicit promise to stop the invasion sits across from the man presiding over that trajectory and finds herself “in tune on many issues.”

They discuss “innovative solutions.”

They study each other’s models. Starmer comes to Italy to learn how to slow the boats.

Meloni smiles for the cameras and issues hundreds of thousands of work visas for non-EU labor while the EU migration pact she helped midwife continues its slow bureaucratic strangulation of sovereignty.

Reductions in illegal arrivals are real under her government.

Reductions are not reversal. Reductions are the management of symptoms while the disease…demographic conquest by populations whose doctrine, culture, and historical behavior reject assimilation… continues its patient work.

The psychology is textbook and ugly.

The woman in the post-fascist party must prove she is not the hysterical female the left always claims she is. So she performs competence through compromise. She plays the respectable European statesman.

She negotiates with the very forces that have already demonstrated they will sacrifice native populations on the altar of international norms, NGO trafficking networks, and cheap labor lobbies.

This is the same capture that turns every “right-wing” leader who wins into the administrator of the previous regime’s slow-motion suicide.

The rhetoric of sovereignty survives. The substance is negotiated away in Brussels, in bilateral talks, in the quiet issuance of residence permits that become family reunification that becomes permanent demographic shift.

Geopolitically this is hybrid warfare executed with spreadsheets and humanitarian language.

Adversaries to the south and east understand what European elites refuse to name: migration is a weapon system.

It requires no invasion fleet when the target civilization has been psychologically disarmed by its own post-war guilt, its own socialist universalism, and its own capitalist hunger for labor that will not reproduce itself.

The welfare state functions as the honey trap. Socialism supplies the ideology that reframes self-preservation as sin. The result is not random movement of people. It is the engineered erosion of the historic European nation.

Meloni’s government has done more than its predecessors to impose costs on the traffickers and to externalize processing.

That is the minimum of statecraft, not the maximum of survival.

When the same government that speaks of naval blockades and Albania deals simultaneously expands legal pathways and coordinates politely with the British Prime Minister whose country is visibly rotting from the inside, the message to the Italian voter is clear: the invasion will be slowed, perhaps, but it will not be stopped.

The caliphate will not be invited in one dramatic ceremony. It will arrive through the accumulation of small, reasonable, pragmatic decisions made by people who still believe they are in control.

The forensic lens reveals the mechanism.

Civilizational self-harm does not require cartoon villains.

It requires educated, well-spoken professionals who have internalized the taboo against noticing group differences in criminality, fertility, assimilation outcomes, and civilizational compatibility. It requires leaders who treat the defense of the native population as a regrettable political necessity rather than the first duty of the state.

It requires the transformation of “far-right” into a label so toxic that even those who win on it must immediately perform moderation to be allowed to govern.

Italy has the history.

It has the precedent of the Barbary corsairs, the Ottoman advances, the long memory of what happens when the Mediterranean ceases to be a barrier and becomes a highway.

It has the demographic math staring it in the face: native birth rates below replacement, imported populations with higher fertility and lower integration metrics on every measurable axis that matters for social cohesion.

What it apparently lacks is leadership willing to treat this as the existential condition it is rather than another portfolio to be managed with press releases and joint statements.

So yes. It is wonderful.

Wonderful in the precise clinical sense that a spreading tumor is wonderful for revealing whether the organism still possesses an immune system.

Meloni can continue the photo ops and the measured language. She can keep finding common ground with the man who inherited Britain’s collapse and appears content to administer it.

The boats will slow or they will not. The visas will be issued or they will not.

The mosques will continue their construction and the native Italians will continue their quiet departure from the cities their ancestors built.

The question is no longer what Meloni will do.

The question is whether the Italian people will accept that even their chosen defender has been captured by the same pathology that already turned England into the cautionary tale she was elected to prevent.

The hour for fellatio of the enemy has passed.

The hour for the scalpel has arrived.