From the Pyres of Béziers to the Post-Liberal Whispers Around JD Vance…Why “This Is a Christian Nation” Is the Red Flag of Theocratic Coercion

“Kill them all. God will know His own.” — Arnaud Amalric, papal legate, at the sack of Béziers, 1209

The integralist logic, spoken in one command.

When the altar marries the sword, the people do not pray in peace.

They burn.

My last piece flayed the post-liberal soul of JD Vance and the circles orbiting him, this one traces the deeper architecture…the undead doctrine that refuses to stay buried.

Catholic integralism is not a quaint medieval footnote or a niche academic hobby.

It is the political theology that, for centuries, fused Church and state into a single coercive instrument, declared “error has no rights,” and turned dissent into a capital crime against both God and social order.

Its modern revival among post-liberals is not harmless theory. It is the same logic wearing better suits, whispering through institutions, and testing whether America will remember why its founders built the wall.

They did it to keep the blood off these shores.

The Sword and the Keys: How Integralism Forged Christendom

Catholic integralism holds that political authority must order human life toward its final, supernatural end… salvation through the Catholic Church.

The temporal power (the state) is subordinate to the spiritual power (the Church). There is no neutral public square.

There is no right to public error. The state exists, in the integralist vision, as the secular arm of the Church, enforcing orthodoxy, suppressing heresy, and directing the common good explicitly toward God.

This was not fringe.

It was the operating system of Western Christendom for over a thousand years.

It began with Constantine’s conversion and Theodosius I’s edict of 380 making Nicene Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.

Pope Gelasius I later formalized the “two swords” doctrine in the late fifth century: the Church wielded spiritual authority; the state wielded temporal authority…but the state must submit to the Church in matters touching salvation and public worship.

The ideal was not separation.

It was integration under the social kingship of Christ.

By the High Middle Ages, this produced the confessional state in full flower.

Kings and emperors ruled as defenders of the faith.

Popes excommunicated rulers and released subjects from obedience.

Heresy was not private opinion; it was treason against both divine and human order. “Error has no rights” became the operative maxim…error meaning any public expression of religion outside the Catholic Church.

Non-Catholics might be tolerated privately in limited cases, but public worship, proselytizing, or civic equality were denied as a matter of principle.

Pope Pius IX’s Syllabus of Errors (1864) and the encyclical Quanta Cura codified the rejection of modernity in its clearest form.

The document condemned as error the ideas that the Church should reconcile with “progress, liberalism, and modern civilization,” that the state should grant religious freedom as a civil right, or that Catholicism should cease to be the religion of the state.

Pius X later called the thesis of separation “absolutely false.”

This was the integralist ideal in its late, defensive posture…still claiming the right and duty of the state to favor the true religion and suppress the false.

Vatican II’s Dignitatis Humanae (1965) broke with this model, affirming a natural right to religious freedom as immunity from coercion.

Traditionalists and integralists have spent decades arguing it was a rupture, a mistake, or a development to be ignored or reinterpreted.

The old logic never died. It merely went underground until the liberal order showed cracks.

Rivers of Blood: The Body Count of Confessional Enforcement

When “error has no rights” moves from theology to law, the body count follows with mechanical inevitability.

The Albigensian Crusade (1209–1229) offers the clearest early example.

Pope Innocent III authorized a military campaign against the Cathars in southern France.

At Béziers, when asked how to distinguish heretics from Catholics, the papal legate reportedly replied, “Kill them all. God will know His own.”

Thousands died in a single day.

The crusade and subsequent Inquisition in the region killed tens of thousands, depopulated entire areas, and transferred lands to northern French nobles loyal to the Church.

The justification was not merely political. It was soteriological: better to slaughter bodies than allow souls to be lost to heresy.

The Wars of Religion in France produced the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre (1572).

On the night of August 24 and the days that followed, Catholic mobs and royal forces slaughtered between 5,000 and 30,000 Huguenots (French Protestants) in Paris and the provinces.

Pope Gregory XIII celebrated with a Te Deum and a commemorative medal.

The violence was not an aberration of fanatics. It was the logical expression of a confessional state attempting to restore religious uniformity by the sword after the Reformation shattered it.

The Spanish Inquisition, the Roman Inquisition, the expulsions of Jews and Moriscos from Spain, the suppression of Protestantism in the Habsburg lands, the Thirty Years’ War’s sectarian slaughter across Central Europe…all operated under the same integralist premise.

The state had a duty to protect the true faith.

Dissent was not disagreement; it was a public crime against the common good and the eternal order. The machinery of enforcement…inquisitorial courts, autos-da-fé, exile, execution, forced conversion…followed directly from the theology.

This was not “a few bad apples.”

It was the system working as designed.

When the Church claims indirect power over the temporal sphere for the salvation of souls, and the state accepts the role of enforcer, persecution is not a bug. It is the predictable output of a political theology that treats religious error as a form of treason.

The body count across centuries runs into the hundreds of thousands at minimum…and that is before counting the broader European religious wars, pogroms, and expulsions justified by the same logic.

The integralist dream of a unified Christendom under the social kingship of Christ was purchased with rivers of blood.

The Founders’ Wall: Why America Rejected the Confessional Model

The American founders were not atheists or anti-Christian.

Many were Christians of various stripes, some deists, some rational theists.

What they shared was intimate knowledge…through history, through the blood-soaked European wars, through the established churches in several colonies…of what happens when throne and altar fuse.

They built the wall deliberately.

The Constitution contains no religious test for office (Article VI).

The First Amendment prohibits Congress from making any law “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

This was not hostility to faith. It was protection against the European nightmare.

Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists (1802) is the clearest articulation: the First Amendment built “a wall of separation between Church & State.” Jefferson, like Madison, understood that legal establishment corrupted religion as often as it protected it, and that religious uniformity enforced by the state produced civil strife, not peace.

The Treaty of Tripoli (1797), negotiated under Washington and signed by John Adams, states explicitly:

“The Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”

This was not diplomatic boilerplate.

It was a deliberate signal to the Muslim world…and to any domestic theocrats…that American citizenship and legitimacy did not rest on confessional identity.

James Madison, in multiple letters, argued that the separation of church and state had increased both religion and morality in America.

Legal establishment, he observed, had the opposite effect. The experience of the United States, he wrote, disproved the old European error that religion and civil polity required legal incorporation to survive.

The founders had read the European record.

They smelled the smoke from the pyres.

They chose ordered liberty and pluralism over confessional uniformity.

“Christian nation” rhetoric, in their context, would have been a red flag…not because Christianity was suspect, but because it was the language of the old theocratic order they had escaped.

The Undead Doctrine: Modern Integralism’s Return

Vatican II did not kill integralism.

It drove it into traditionalist and post-liberal circles that treat the Council as a mistake or a rupture to be corrected.

The contemporary revival crystallized around figures like Pater Edmund Waldstein (“Integralism in Three Sentences”), Sohrab Ahmari’s call to fight the culture war without liberal civility, and Adrian Vermeule’s “common good constitutionalism”…the strategy of seizing the administrative state and using its “strong hand” to legislate morality and “sear the liberal faith with hot irons.”

These are not marginal cranks.

They are intellectuals with real influence in post-liberal and national conservative spaces.

Their project is the restoration of the integralist ideal by other means: not necessarily a Catholic monarchy tomorrow, but a state that no longer pretends neutrality, that actively orders public life toward a substantive vision of the good (their version), and that treats liberal rights-talk as a temporary and defective stage to be transcended.

Even without a Catholic majority, the strategy is institutional capture…law, bureaucracy, education, family policy…to make the confessional logic operative again.

“Error has no rights” returns in the form of laws restricting speech, education, medical practice, and worship that contradict the integralist understanding of natural and divine law.

JD Vance and the Integralist Shadow

JD Vance’s conversion to Catholicism in 2019 placed him inside these intellectual networks.

He has identified as a post-liberal Catholic.

He has spoken at events connected to these circles.

His rhetoric…the need to be “ruthless” with power, to seize institutions, to pursue pro-natalist and anti-woke policies through state action…aligns with the post-liberal project that integralism shadows.

Vance is not a card-carrying integralist in public statements.

But the architecture is there.

Post-liberalism’s critique of liberalism’s supposed emptiness opens the door to substantive visions of the good that integralists are eager to supply.

When the state is no longer neutral, someone decides what “the good” is.

In integralist hands, that someone is the Church…or the political movement claiming to act in its spirit.

This is why the Vance connection matters.

It is not about one man’s personal faith.

It is about the philosophical and institutional currents gaining proximity to power. The same circles that produced “common good constitutionalism” and the rejection of liberal toleration are not content with winning elections.

They want to reorder the regime.

The Pathology of Integralism

Forensically, this is not healthy religion. It is a control pathology.

It fuses spiritual and temporal authority to eliminate the cognitive and social dissonance of pluralism.

Diversity of belief becomes an existential threat because truth is singular and salvation is at stake.

The fear of damnation…or of social chaos without enforced orthodoxy…justifies coercion.

The psychological mechanism is familiar: authoritarian certainty dressed as piety; narcissistic grandiosity that only “we” possess the full truth and therefore the right to impose it; historical resentment at the Church’s loss of temporal power fueling compensatory totalism.

Even within Catholicism, the Church itself evolved its teaching at Vatican II toward immunity from coercion.

Integralists who reject or minimize this are practicing selective traditionalism…clinging to the parts of the tradition that authorize power while discarding the developments that restrain it.

Philosophically, integralism stands against the American experiment in ordered liberty without theocratic enforcement.

It rejects the Lockean and Madisonian wager that civil peace is better secured by protecting conscience than by suppressing error.

History suggests the founders were right.

The confessional states produced centuries of war and persecution. The American model, for all its flaws, produced unprecedented religious flourishing alongside civil peace.

“Christian Nation” Is the Red Flag

When people say “This is a Christian nation” in the integralist register, they are not making a demographic or cultural observation.

They are making a constitutional and political claim: that the legitimacy of the polity derives from its fidelity to a particular religious vision, and that citizens who do not share it…or who interpret it differently…are problems to be managed rather than equals under law.

Historically, that logic produced second-class status for Jews, Protestants, atheists, and dissenting Catholics.

It justified laws restricting public worship, speech, education, and civic participation.

In a diverse republic like the United States, operationalizing it today would require either massive coercion or the effective disenfranchisement of large portions of the population.

My Luciferian sovereignty sees this with perfect clarity: personal religious belief is irrelevant to citizenship.

No creed…Catholic, Protestant, or otherwise…gets to conscript the citizen or define the boundaries of the human.

The state that tries becomes the inquisitor in new robes.

This is not an attack on Christianity.

It is a defense of the only arrangement that has ever kept the confessional guillotine from these shores.

The founders did not build a “Christian nation” in the integralist sense. They built a republic that refused to let any church or creed own the state.

That refusal is what integralism exists to reverse.

The bloodbath was not an accident of history.

It was the predictable consequence of the doctrine. The modern revival is testing whether we have forgotten the lesson.

The scalpel is history.

The warning is written in fire and iron.

Wield both.