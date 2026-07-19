LHGrey's Substack

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Alan DeBoom's avatar
Alan DeBoom
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Thank you for once again for opening my eyes to what is behind the curtain of people pusuing power and continuing to educate me on what I did not learn in 9th grade US history.

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