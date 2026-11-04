A forensic autopsy of divided government, the veto as last rite of refusal, and the psychology of a president who has already decided the institutions can be starved rather than obeyed

The numbers arrived before dawn. Democrats took the Senate by flipping seats in places that had not elected one of their kind in decades…Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Iowa, Ohio…and crossed the threshold in the House with margins that turned even previously safe Republican districts into debris.

By the time the sun rose on November 4, 2026, the Republican trifecta was dead.

What remains is not “divided government” in the polite sense of textbooks.

It is a two-year collision between a president who has spent his entire public life treating institutional constraints as suggestions and a Democratic majority that now holds the gavels, the subpoenas, and the confirmation calendar.

Trump has already named the primary instrument he intends to use. He told interviewers he would become “Mr. Veto.”

The phrase is not bluster. It is the accurate description of the residual constitutional architecture. A bill that passes both chambers still dies if the president withholds his signature and Congress cannot muster two-thirds in each house to override.

Democrats will not possess two-thirds.

The arithmetic is not close. Every major piece of legislation they advance…spending bills with poison-pill riders, immigration “reforms,” attempts to claw back tariff authority, any measure that would constrain the Iran campaign or the border apparatus…can be returned unsigned.

The veto is not a debating point. It is a hard stop that forces the majority to either negotiate on the president’s terms or accept that their preferred statutes never become law.

This is not a novel situation.

Presidents have governed against hostile Congresses before.

What is novel is the combination of Trump’s particular temperament and the scope of executive instruments that recent Supreme Court decisions have confirmed or expanded.

The administration spent months preparing for precisely this contingency. Executive orders and agency actions on immigration enforcement, tariff administration, housing finance, and federal spending priorities do not require fresh legislation.

They operate within existing statutory frameworks or within the president’s inherent constitutional authorities. The Iran war, whatever its strategic merits or costs, is conducted under the commander-in-chief power and existing authorizations.

Congress can refuse to appropriate additional funds, pass resolutions of disapproval, or hold hearings.

It cannot order the cessation of operations already underway without either an override or a successful lawsuit that the courts have so far declined to grant.

Foreign policy remains the domain in which legislative majorities have historically possessed the least leverage. That domain is not trivial. It is the domain in which wars are fought, alliances are managed, and sanctions are imposed.