“Just wait until the midterms. The country is overwhelmingly going to vote against Israel in November.”

There it is…the quintessential Gryoper cope.

That sneering, basement-dweller certainty from yet another anonymous keyboard warrior convinced that his seething little clique of memes and conspiracy threads represents the beating heart of the American electorate.

I see this exact mentality crawling across every corner of the internet like a viral rash: the Gryopers (that pathetic Groyper Army offshoot of Nick Fuentes’ white-identitarian cult), the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, the garden-variety Jew-haters who have convinced themselves that their irrational pathology is mainstream wisdom.

They lurk in Telegram channels and X replies, frothing at the mouth about “Zionist occupation,” convinced the silent majority is one election cycle away from joining their crusade.

I’m writing this because you cannot scroll two inches online without tripping over their fever dreams.

They amplify each other in hermetically sealed echo chambers, mistaking algorithmic rage-bait for national consensus.

And it infuriates them…their powerlessness, their irrelevance, their status as a statistical and intellectual joke.

So let’s autopsy the delusion with ferocity, precision, and zero mercy.

We will dissect the numbers, the psychology, the history, the military reality, the criminal pathology of these creatures, and the suicidal stupidity of their “America First” mask.

Because facts are lethal, and the Gryopers cannot survive sunlight.

The Pathetic Numbers: Quantifying the Hate

Let’s start with cold, merciless arithmetic…the language these midwits claim to worship until it exposes them.

Recent comprehensive tracking data on domestic extremism shows roughly 118 active white nationalist groups in the United States as of late 2024, down sharply from a 2023 peak of 165.

Neo-Nazi outfits number in the low dozens to around sixty organized networks.

Total hate and extremist groups (including anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant, antisemitic, and related fringes) clock in at about 1,371…a 5% decline.

These are organizations, not foot soldiers.

Active membership? Hardcore Klan remnants sit between 5,000 and 8,000 across dozens of splintered, feuding cells.

Broader white supremacist and neo-Nazi participation…propaganda distributors, event attendees, online radicals…tops out in the low tens of thousands at absolute most.

In a nation of 340 million, we are talking fractions of a percent…0.01% to 0.03% at the outer edge of generous counting.

Now layer in the Gryopers specifically.

Nick Fuentes’ “Groyper Army” is a niche cult of personality.

Fuentes himself boasts around 900,000 combined followers across platforms as of mid-2026.

But followers do not equal committed activists.

The actual street-level or organizational muscle? A few thousand at peak mobilization, often overlapping with January 6-adjacent fringes.

This is not a movement.

It is a Discord server with delusions of grandeur.

Compare that to the United States population.

The Jewish community itself numbers about 7.5 million…roughly 2.2%.

The Gryoper ecosystem is orders of magnitude smaller than the audience for a single Taylor Swift concert.

These people are not “the country.”

They are a rounding error with Wi-Fi.

Their entire worldview rests on pretending that a few thousand resentful edgelords constitute a silent majority.

The numbers laugh in their faces.

The Silent Majority: What the Normal American Actually Thinks

The average American…your neighbor, the guy coaching Little League, the woman running the PTA, the factory worker clocking overtime…does not wake up seething about Jews or Israel.

Polling consistently shows foreign policy ranks near the bottom of voter priorities.

Yes, 2026 has seen a partisan softening: Gallup’s February data shows sympathies now split 41% Palestinians versus 36% Israelis for the first time in a quarter-century, and Pew’s April survey finds 60% of Americans holding an unfavorable view of Israel overall.

The shift is real, driven almost entirely by Democrats, under-50s, and the campus/TikTok propaganda pipeline.

But zoom out like adults: Republicans remain rock-solid at 70-80% pro-Israel (75% sympathy in Gallup), independents and the broad center still tilt favorable toward Israel over the Palestinian territories, and the “normal” non-ideological American…non-activist, non-online, non-obsessed…expresses either mild support or, far more often, simple indifference.

Antisemitic conspiracy attitudes in broad population surveys remain in the single digits.

Jews are not “controlling” anything in the lived experience of most citizens; they are the doctor, the lawyer, the entrepreneur, the comedian, the Nobel laureate down the street.

Most Americans grasp, at a visceral level, that Israel is a tiny democracy of 9 million people surrounded by enemies who chant for its annihilation.

They do not lose sleep over it, but when asked, they do not side with the side that rapes hostages, uses human shields, and celebrates October 7.

The Gryopers mistake online noise, campus encampments, and partisan youth rage for national will.

They are wrong.

The country is not “overwhelmingly voting against Israel.”

Midterms will be decided by inflation, borders, crime, and pocketbook issues…not their fetish.

Brothers in Arms: Why Israel Fights Terrorists for the Entire World

Israel is not some distant Middle Eastern client state.

It is the forward operating base of Western civilization against the worst ideological and kinetic threats of our age.

Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and their Iranian puppet-master are not “freedom fighters.”

They are the vanguard of a death cult that glorifies martyrdom, beheads journalists, rapes captives, and seeks apocalyptic confrontation with the infidel West.

Israel has spent decades perfecting urban warfare, tunnel detection, drone countermeasures, cyber defense, and real-time intelligence fusion against exactly these actors.

Every Hamas rocket intercepted by Iron Dome is a rocket that will never target a European city or an American base.

Every Iranian proxy disrupted in Syria or Lebanon is one fewer vector for smuggling weapons of mass destruction or radicalizing Western diasporas.

Militarily, the U.S.-Israel alliance is asymmetric gold.

Israel provides battle-tested tactics against asymmetric threats…urban combat, human shields, tunnel networks…that the U.S. military studies and adapts.

Joint intelligence sharing has thwarted countless plots targeting American interests.

Israeli innovations in missile defense, cybersecurity, drones, and medical trauma care flow back to U.S. forces.

Strategically, Israel denies Iran and its axis a contiguous land corridor from Tehran to the Mediterranean.

It maintains qualitative military edge that stabilizes the region without requiring permanent U.S. boots on the ground in endless occupations.

We thank Israel not out of sentimentality but enlightened self-interest.

They bleed so we do not have to bleed more.

Gryopers call this “dual loyalty.”

Normal Americans call it competent grand strategy.

The Catastrophic Cost of Abandoning Our Ally: Blood, Treasure, and Strategic Collapse

Imagine, for one blood-soaked moment, the Gryopers get their wish.

America severs the alliance.

No more shared intel.

No more joint ops.

No more tech transfers.

No more forward base in the world’s most volatile region.

Iran’s nuclear program accelerates unchecked.

The ayatollahs, emboldened, flood the region with advanced missiles, drones, and proxies.

Hamas and Hezbollah consolidate power, turning Gaza and southern Lebanon into launchpads for strikes on Europe and U.S. assets.

The Houthis shut down the Red Sea permanently, spiking global oil prices and starving Western economies.

Jihadist networks metastasize, exporting fighters and ideology straight into American cities…more Fort Hoods, more Pulse nightclubs, more Boston Marathons, only scaled up.

Without Israel’s real-time battlefield data, U.S. forces relearn urban warfare the hard way…in blood.

Cyber defenses lag.

Missile tech stagnates.

We lose the qualitative edge that keeps China, Russia, and North Korea guessing.

Iran gains a land bridge to the Mediterranean, arming terror cells across Africa and Europe.

Russia and China carve up the Middle East for bases and oil concessions while we bleed treasure defending sea lanes alone.

North Korea watches the chaos and probes harder in Asia.

America ends up with more deployments, higher casualties, ballooning defense budgets, and homeland terror alerts that never end.

This is not theory.

This is the direct, lethal consequence of Gryoper isolationism.

Abandon Israel and you hand the jihadists a victory they could never win on the battlefield.

The world does not become safer for “America Only.”

It becomes a meat grinder with America in the center.

America First Twisted into America Alone: Geopolitical Suicide for Midwit Isolationists

The Gryopers love to cloak their fever dreams in “America First.”

To them, it means America Only…pull up the drawbridge, ignore the world, let the chips fall.

Pure suicidal naivety dressed up as patriotism.

These clowns do not know the first thing about geopolitical pragmatism, and their rhetoric proves it every single time.

In a multipolar world of Islamists, revisionist powers, and nuclear proliferators, isolationism is not strength.

It is surrender by default.

Islamist networks are global…financed by Qatar, sheltered by Turkey, radicalized in Western mosques.

Cut ties with Israel and you lose the one reliable partner keeping those networks on the defensive.

The result? Jihad exported wholesale: more sleeper cells, more lone-wolf attacks, more pressure on Europe that inevitably washes back onto our shores.

Meanwhile, China eyes Taiwan, Russia probes NATO’s eastern flank, and North Korea tests ICBMs.

Without forward allies and intelligence multipliers like Israel, America faces multi-front commitments it cannot sustain alone.

We would need massive troop surges, endless carrier groups, and direct interventions everywhere…exactly the endless wars the Gryopers claim to hate, but now without the strategic depth or early-warning systems that prevent them.

Geopolitics is not a video game.

It is a brutal chessboard where pawns who refuse alliances get checkmated first.

“America First” done right means ruthless pragmatism: secure borders, energy dominance, and alliances that amplify power without entangling us in forever occupations.

Israel delivers exactly that.

Gryoper “America Only” delivers strategic suicide…higher casualties, economic shocks, and a world where the worst actors dictate terms while we cower behind oceans that no longer protect us.

The Lobbying Hypocrisy: Foreign Money Is Fine…Unless It’s Jewish

I agree: foreign lobbying in Congress should be curtailed across the board under stricter FARA enforcement.

Influence peddling corrodes sovereignty.

But the selective outrage is pathological.

Gulf states…Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE…routinely outspend Israel by multiples in registered foreign agent activities.

Qatar alone poured hundreds of millions into U.S. universities, think tanks, and lobbying to whitewash its Hamas ties.

Saudi Arabia and China top the charts in recent cycles.

Japan, South Korea, and others maintain robust operations.

AIPAC is a domestic organization funded by American citizens exercising First Amendment rights.

Israel’s direct spending is modest and transparent…mostly defense-related.

Yet only when Jews organize politically do we hear hysterical screams of “dual loyalty” and “control.”

Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks, Qatari-funded academic capture, and petro-dollar influence operations sail under the radar.

This double standard is not principled anti-corruption.

It is the oldest hatred wearing a new mask.

The Irrational Pathology of Jew-Hatred: Psychology, Neurology, History, Philosophy, and Criminal Profiling

Why the Jews? Always the Jews.

The hatred is ancient, adaptive, and irrational to its core.

Historically, it mutates: medieval blood libels and deicide charges, Enlightenment economic resentment of the “wandering merchant,” 19th-century racial pseudoscience, 20th-century Nazi biologism, 21st-century “anti-Zionism” that somehow only questions one nation’s right to exist.

The pattern is consistent…Jews as eternal outsider, successful minority, scapegoat for every societal ill.

Psychologically, it is textbook scapegoating and projection.

When a culture feels humiliated or economically strained, it seeks a visible, high-achieving minority to blame.

Jews’ outsized success triggers envy and status threat.

Evolutionary psychology suggests coalitional psychology wired humans to resent high-performing outgroups; when combined with Ashkenazi average IQ advantages (documented across studies), the resentment becomes neurological catnip for the mediocre.

Neurologically, conspiracy ideation correlates with paranoia, pattern-seeking gone haywire, and reduced prefrontal control…hallmarks of the low-impulse, high-resentment brain profiles common in extremist cohorts.

Authoritarian personality research and modern studies link antisemitism to rigid thinking, low openness, and projection of one’s own forbidden impulses onto a demonized “other.”

Philosophically, Nietzsche diagnosed it perfectly: ressentiment…the slave morality of the weak inverting values so that excellence becomes evil.

The strong, creative, reality-embracing Jew becomes the root of all corruption in the mind of the failure.

Criminal profiling seals it.

Data on domestic extremists show recurring traits: young, disaffected males (often white, but ideology-agnostic), history of petty crime, social isolation, sexual frustration, personality disorders (narcissism, borderline, paranoid).

Many are failed normies seeking status through ideological cosplay.

The Groyper archetype…edgy meme-lord hiding behind irony…is the classic incel-adjacent radicalizer: personal inadequacy reframed as cosmic Jewish conspiracy.

They are not intellectuals.

They are psychological patients with Wi-Fi and swastika avatars.

The Self-Defeating Envy: Jewish Excellence as the Ultimate Trigger for Their Pathological Rage

Why the Jews? Always the Jews.

The hatred is ancient, adaptive, and irrational to its core…and it is turbocharged by the very success that disproves every one of their conspiracy fetishes.

Look at the scoreboard these midwits refuse to read.

Jews comprise roughly 0.2% of the world population and 2.2% of America’s…yet they account for at least 220 of the 965 individual Nobel laureates in history, including multiple 2025 Economics winners whose work on innovation and creative destruction literally explains why free societies outperform death cults.

In America, Jewish immigrants and their children have founded or co-founded nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies started by immigrants or their offspring; they generate disproportionate patents, startups, medical breakthroughs, and cultural output that have literally added trillions to the U.S. economy.

From the Israeli Bandage that has saved countless American troops on the battlefield to the Trophy active-protection system now shielding Abrams tanks, from F-35 helmet-mounted displays to cyber tools that keep our grids alive, Jewish genius is not abstract…it is the literal force multiplier keeping American blood off foreign sand and American cities out of the dark ages.

This is not coincidence.

It is the predictable outcome of high-average Ashkenazi cognitive profiles, cultural emphasis on literacy and debate, and a 3,000-year habit of turning exile and persecution into rocket fuel.

The Gryoper brain…wired for ressentiment, low openness, and paranoid pattern-seeking…cannot process excellence without inventing a conspiracy to explain it away.

So they project their own failures onto “Zionist control.”

Nietzsche called it slave morality.

Modern criminal profiling calls it the classic incel-adjacent radicalizer coping mechanism: personal inadequacy reframed as cosmic Jewish conspiracy.

They are not intellectuals.

They are evolutionary rejects screaming at the scoreboard while the rest of America benefits from the very people they want erased.

Every time a Groyper posts his 14/88 meme, he is advertising that he would rather burn down the fields that feed him than admit some groups simply outperform others in open competition.

That is not “America First.”

That is civilizational suicide wearing a Pepe mask.

Powerless Rage: The Online Seethe That Changes Nothing

The Gryopers do not understand their own impotence, and that impotence is the source of their venom.

They scream into the void, watch their candidates lose, their rallies fizzle, their “great replacement” fantasies mocked by demographic reality and Jewish overrepresentation in every productive field.

Midterms will not deliver their fantasy.

The country is not with them.

The silent majority…pragmatic, non-obsessed, results-oriented…sees Israel as a net positive or simply does not care enough to hate.

These creatures will keep posting, keep seething, keep pretending their 0.03% cult represents “the people.”

It is the final psychological defense of the irrelevant: if reality rejects you, invent a conspiracy that explains why.

But reality is indifferent to cope.

The Gryoper is not a political force.

He is a case study in human failure…historical, psychological, neurological, statistical, and strategically brain-dead.

And America, thank God, remains bigger, saner, and far more lethal to their delusions than they will ever be to it.