The Dismissal of the Damned

Every time a woman says the quiet part out loud…that X is a predator’s wet dream and the platform does not give a single solitary fuck…a chorus of deranged, misogynistic men appears to inform her she is being petulant.

They treat the platform like the greatest invention since the invention of the blow job itself.

They mock.

They minimize.

They perform their little theater of “it’s just the internet, block them, stop being dramatic.”

I have spent years watching this exact pattern.

The men who sneer loudest are almost always the ones who have A. never had their private lives systematically dismantled by a stranger with too much time, too little accountability, and a dopamine-soaked fixation.

Or worse, B. They are predators themselves and they are trying to protect their hunting ground.

They have never watched a woman’s calendar, workplace, home address, and children’s school become public property overnight.

They have never sat across from a client whose nervous system had been rewritten by months of coordinated digital siege.

So they talk. And they stay in their lane only when it is convenient.

When the same men later discover that one of these lunatics has located their wife, their girlfriend, or their daughter…the petulance suddenly evaporates.

The “it’s just online” script dies.

The body understands what the mouth refused to admit.