On January 24, 2023, in a house in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children. Cora was five. Dawson was three. Callan was eight months old. She used exercise bands.

Her husband had been sent out on an errand. When he came back, the children were dead and she had gone out a window.

She does not deny the acts.

Her lawyer never asked a jury to pretend otherwise. The defense asked them to do something far more specific, and far easier to fake in the public imagination.

Find her not criminally responsible. Call it postpartum psychosis. Call the voice in her head the author, and call the woman the puppet.

In the summer of 2026 that question finally reached a jury. On September 4, after seven days, they deadlocked. Eleven were ready to acquit her by reason of insanity.

One would not.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial. She remains in a state psychiatric hospital. The next hearing is November 2.

The country immediately did what the country does.

It picked a team.

Team Tragic Mother. Team Monster. Team Big Pharma Did It.

Almost nobody stayed on the only ground that matters, which is the ground this case was actually tried on.

A legal standard. A clinical picture. A drug list that has been asked to do the work of a demon.

I am not interested in your team.

The Standard Is Not a Mood

Insanity is not a diagnosis.

It is not sadness. It is not a bad reaction to a prescription.

It is a legal conclusion about capacity at the moment of the act, and Massachusetts uses a specific one.

The rule comes from Commonwealth v. McHoul in 1967, and it adopted the Model Penal Code formulation.

A person is not responsible if, at the time of the conduct, as a result of mental disease or defect, she lacked substantial capacity either to appreciate the criminality or wrongfulness of the conduct, or to conform the conduct to the requirements of law.

Either prong is enough. Substantial does not mean total. A woman who retained a scrap of capacity, but not enough to matter, still qualifies.

Here is the part the national commentary keeps mangling.

In most of this country, insanity is an affirmative defense. The defendant has to prove it.

In Massachusetts, once the evidence fairly raises the issue, the burden flips.

The Commonwealth must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she was criminally responsible.

The government has to prove a negative. That she had no mental disease or defect, or that if she did, it did not destroy substantial capacity on either prong.

That is a brutal burden.

It is also not a gift certificate.

Mental disease alone does not cash it. Depression does not cash it. A prescription bottle does not cash it. The disease has to be doing a specific job at a specific minute.

It has to have wrecked her ability to know the act was wrong, or wrecked her ability to stop.

Kirk Heilbrun, the forensic psychologist called by the Commonwealth, conceded the disease.

Bipolar II. Depressive symptoms. Adverse reactions to medication that, in his words, were very poor.

He did not concede the prongs. His opinion was that she retained appreciation of wrongfulness and retained self-control, and that the killings rode alongside a serious suicide attempt.

Kill the children so they would not be left behind. Then kill herself.

Phillip Resnick, the defense psychiatrist, and a man who has spent a career on parents who kill their children, went the other way.

Bipolar II, postpartum psychosis, command hallucination. Clearly psychotic. A puppet with someone else on the strings.

Same woman. Same night. Two forensic elders.

One legal test. That is the case. Everything else is perfume.

What the Pills Actually Do

Between September 2022 and January 2023 she was prescribed thirteen psychiatric medications and issued more than thirty prescriptions.

Zoloft. Ativan and its generic, lorazepam. Valium. Klonopin. Ambien. Trazodone. Seroquel. Remeron. Buspirone. Hydroxyzine. Lamictal.

The list reads like a pharmacy threw a dartboard at a depressed woman and called it a treatment plan.

Multiple providers. Doses started, stopped, swapped. Her own treating clinician, Jennifer Tufts, had her on sertraline, then the lowest dose of Ativan, and was tracking a patient who felt worse, not better.

The public read that list and did what the public always does with a list it cannot pronounce. It decided the chemicals committed the murders.

No.

Start with the chemistry, because the chemistry does not care about your narrative.

Sertraline is an SSRI.

It blocks the serotonin transporter. More serotonin sits in the synapse. In the first weeks that can produce activation.

Jitter. Worsened anxiety. Gastrointestinal misery. Insomnia. In a person with an unrecognized bipolar diathesis, an antidepressant can precipitate hypomania or a mixed state.

That is real, and it is the one pharmacological fact in this case that deserves respect.

A mixed state is agitation married to despair. It is not a voice with a script.

The FDA warning on antidepressants and suicidal ideation in younger patients describes an activation risk.

It does not describe the installation of a command hallucination.

Lorazepam and diazepam are benzodiazepines.

They are positive allosteric modulators at the GABA-A receptor. They push chloride through the channel and they quiet the nervous system.

Sedation. Anxiolysis. At higher doses, anterograde amnesia. Rarely, paradoxical disinhibition.

They do not generate an organized hallucinated order to kill. Benzodiazepine withdrawal can produce rebound panic, tremor, seizure, and in a heavy, abrupt, high-dose withdrawal, delirium.

Delirium is a fluctuating confusional state. It is not an eighteen-minute mission with a beginning, a method, and a return to ordinary consciousness.

Zolpidem binds preferentially at the GABA-A alpha-1 subunit.

It is a hypnotic. It can produce complex sleep behaviors and, particularly in women, odd perceptual events around the edge of sleep.

Those events are confusional and amnestic.

They are not a sustained psychotic process that clocks in when the husband leaves and clocks out when the act is finished.

Quetiapine is the one that sent the internet into a trance, mostly because the word antipsychotic frightens people who have never opened a receptor chart.

Seroquel is a dopamine D2 antagonist and a serotonin 5-HT2A antagonist. At the low doses used off-label for sleep, which is how her nurse practitioner first wrote it, you are mostly looking at histamine H1 blockade.

Sedation. A dirty, non-restorative sedation. At antipsychotic doses it is used to treat psychosis, not to manufacture it.

An antipsychotic does not grow a new voice in the auditory cortex. Her clinician testified that at one point she had not even started it.

Mirtazapine blocks alpha-2 receptors and certain serotonin receptors and pushes norepinephrine and serotonin up. It sedates.

It can thicken dreams. She reported intrusive thoughts on it and a feeling that she was going to die, and she wanted off it.

That is ego-dystonic dread. Intrusive thought. The mind throwing up a horror and the person recoiling from it.

That is the opposite architecture of a command hallucination, which arrives as an order experienced as external and, in the classic psychotic form, as something to be obeyed.

Trazodone is a serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitor, used here as a sedative.

Buspirone is a 5-HT1A partial agonist, an anxiolytic with no hallucinogenic profile. Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine.

Lamotrigine stabilizes mood through voltage-gated sodium channels. Its famous danger is a rash that can become Stevens-Johnson, not a voice telling you to strangle your children.

None of these molecules, alone or in the sloppy stack she was handed, has a mechanism that produces a single, novel, command auditory hallucination, present for the length of the killings and never before and never after.

Drug-induced psychosis is dose-dependent and time-locked to the drug being on board, or to a real withdrawal window. It does not keep office hours.

She Mostly Did Not Take Them

The cocktail story has a second problem, and it is embarrassing for anyone still married to it.

Prosecutors put the bottles in front of her husband.

The counts were obscene in their modesty.

Seven Zoloft tablets taken. Six Ativan out of thirty. Two buspirone out of thirty. Three hydroxyzine out of thirty.

Patrick Clancy said he had not been counting, and that it was possible not a lot had been taken.

Tufts testified that Clancy denied, in session, any voice telling her to hurt herself or anyone else.

You cannot be in a serotonergic storm from seven tablets of an SSRI.

You cannot be in a benzodiazepine-withdrawal delirium from a drug you were afraid to take and largely did not.

Adverse reactions are still on the table.

Heilbrun himself conceded them.

Early SSRI activation, wrecked sleep, a nervous system that got worse under a revolving door of prescribers.

That is a malpractice-shaped mess, and it deserves its own indictment.

It is not a mechanism for a psychotic break.

The culture wanted a possession story with a barcode. The pill counts refuse to cooperate.

The Voice That Kept Banker’s Hours

Heilbrun’s sharpest point was temporal, and temporal points are where fabricated psychosis goes to die.

She described a voice she had never heard before.

She heard it for the eighteen minutes or so the killings took. She has not heard it since. One appearance. Perfectly coterminous with the criminal act.

Never a warning visit. Never a return.

That is not how psychosis behaves.

Psychosis is greedy. It leaks into the days before. It leaves residue in the days after. It distorts sleep, food, hygiene, speech, the ability to track a conversation.

It does not punch a clock.

It is also not how postpartum psychosis behaves.

Postpartum psychosis is rare, on the order of one to two in a thousand births, and its classic onset is days to two weeks after delivery, often in a woman with a bipolar history.

Resnick acknowledged that psychosis eight months after childbirth would be rare, and characterized hers as postpartum anyway.

You can argue the label.

You cannot argue the clock.

An eight-month delayed, eighteen-minute-only psychosis is a creature unknown to the literature, and very well known to the retrospective interview.

Peritraumatic dissociation, which is where Heilbrun landed, is the nervous system slamming a door during an intolerable act.

Time stretches. The body feels far away. Memory comes back in shards. It can sound, in the retelling, like a voice.

It does not strip substantial capacity. People dissociate while doing things they know are wrong.

Soldiers know this. Trauma clinicians know this.

Juries, generally, do not.

The Typology Nobody Quoted

Resnick’s own work on maternal filicide sorts motive.

Acutely psychotic. Accidental. Unwanted child. Spouse revenge. And altruistic.

The altruistic filicide kills the children in the belief that death is mercy, usually on the way to her own suicide, so they will not suffer her absence, her illness, the world.

That is the prosecution theory, stripped of euphemism.

She meant to die. She did not want them left behind. She sent her husband out. She did the thing.

She went out the window and lived.

Altruistic filicide can ride with psychosis. It can also ride with a depressive conviction that is horrible, fixed, and still inside the law’s idea of capacity.

The mercy motive is not a receipt for the McHoul prong. It is often the evidence against it. A woman arranging the children’s deaths so they will not suffer after hers is engaged in a terrible piece of reasoning.

Reasoning is capacity. Twisted capacity. Monstrous capacity.

Capacity.

The puppet has no use for sequencing.

The puppet does not wait for the husband to leave.

What the Eleven Heard, and What the One Refused

Eleven jurors were ready to call her not guilty by reason of insanity. One was not, and a mistrial is a mistrial.

Do not romanticize the eleven.

Massachusetts hands them a standard in which the state must disprove insanity beyond a reasonable doubt, and a defense expert who has sat in the Andrea Yates chair.

That expert’s gravity fills a room. So does the word postpartum, which the culture has been trained to treat as a moral eraser.

Andrea Yates is the comparison everyone reaches for, and it is the wrong twin.

Yates had documented psychosis, repeated psychiatric hospitalization, religious delusions about Satan and damnation, before she drowned her children.

The record preceded the act.

Clancy’s treating clinician, the day before, did not have a psychosis on the page. The voice arrives in the retelling, fitted to the eighteen minutes, and then retires.

Here is the part the audience does not want.

A woman can be devastated, mis-medicated, sleep-wrecked, bipolar, and fully capable of forming the intent to kill.

Those states explain suffering. They do not automatically explain away the act.

The law drew a line at substantial capacity precisely so that misery would not become a universal defense. If every adverse reaction and every intrusive thought cashed out at McHoul, the standard would be a mood ring.

Intrusive thoughts of harming a child are common in postpartum anxiety and in obsessive presentations.

The defining feature is ego-dystonia.

The thought disgusts her. She organizes her life against it. She asks for help because she is terrified of it. Acting on the thought in a planned window, with a method, while the other parent is out of the house, is a different animal.

The internet has fused those two animals into one, because fusion is easier than thinking.

The Prescription for a Scapegoat

None of this sanctifies the treatment she received.

Thirteen drugs. Thirty-plus prescriptions. Four months. A revolving door of physicians, nurse practitioners, emergency departments, and an inpatient program.

An antipsychotic written for sleep.

Antidepressants stacked onto a woman whose history may have been bipolar.

No single captain on the chart. That is not care. That is a pinball machine, and she was the ball.

Heilbrun was right to call the reactions poor.

A competent pharmacologist looks at that record and sees iatrogenic harm. Activation. Worse anxiety.

A patient who felt her brain was broken. You can call that negligence without handing the negligence a knife.

The lie, and it is a lie with a body count of public understanding, is that adverse effect equals psychotic break equals legal insanity.

Three different rooms. The culture walked through the first and announced it had toured the building.

She was ill.

The illness has a name the experts could mostly agree on, and a name they could not.

The pills were a mess, and a mess is not a mechanism.

The voice kept banker’s hours. The husband was sent out. The children are dead.

The standard asks one indecent, necessary question. At the minute she did it, did mental disease strip her of substantial capacity to know it was wrong, or to stop.

Eleven said yes. One said prove it.

The Commonwealth never got there.

That is not a ghost story.

That is the work.