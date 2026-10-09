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Deb Fournier's avatar
Deb Fournier
Oct 9

Thank you for the in depth assessment and explanation that those of us who are (gladly) not well versed in the treatment of bi-polar/post-partum or depression can follow and understand. I can concede that she is ill and likely suffering, but someone needs to stand for her 3 children. I hope a subsequent trial can be more effective and produce a verdict.

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Fred Clark's avatar
Fred Clark
Oct 9

Great to read a clinical assessment from an expert in the field with no motive other than to dissect the subject matter. TY

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