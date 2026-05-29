This was inspired by she who shan't be named… The One who loves to torment Erika.

In the primordial darkness where all malevolent schemes are born and nurtured like venomous serpents…let this eternal proclamation thunder forth with the voice of unrelenting truth: the evils so viciously and relentlessly perpetuated upon the one who wears the crown of light shall never triumph.

“I do not accept evil…Man is perfect…The soul does not topple…Progress exists…Good is irreducible.”

— Lautréamont

Though wolves and lambs look not on one another with gentle eyes…though the forces of envy and pathology conspire with demonic precision to dim her radiance and shatter the peace of her young…though they gnash their teeth and vomit forth their slanderous bile without cease…their every assault is but the forging of their own gallows.

The crown of light remains inviolate.

“I replace melancholy by courage…doubt by certainty…despair by hope…malice by good…”

— Lautréamont

“Love of justice is for most men only the courage to suffer injustice.”

— Lautréamont

Yet here that courage shall be transfigured into final victory…the good one rises unbowed…exalted in the end…while the tormentor collapses beneath the crushing weight of her own black deeds.

Evil does not conquer here. It devours itself in howling…impotent defeat.

In the abyssal vaults where light is not merely dimmed but violently repudiated, there stirs a creature whose every pulse recoils from the unassailable radiance of the good one, for that light does not merely annoy the Evil One…it enrages her into active persecution, a frenzied crusade of the shadowed self against the luminous.

Behold her, inflamed with rage, shaking her head in envy and despite: the pure, untouchable goodness before her is instantly transmuted into the object of ruinous design, her envy curdling at once into pure, seething wrath.

Farewell hope, and with hope farewell fear; farewell remorse…all good to her is lost; Evil, be thou her good, her creed, her only sustenance in the devouring night.

“I’ll feast on her soul!” she howls into the void, yet the words curdle upon her tongue like poisoned wine, for the righteous one refuses to collapse beneath the weight of ambush and intrigue.

The Evil One and her earthly echoes lie in wait, gnashing teeth in the gray mists of their malice, but when the steadfast soul will not fall to please them, their vigil becomes their exquisite torment…those waiting for your downfall shall themselves expire in the slow rot of futility, never to witness the crumble they crave.

The heart of the righteous studieth to answer with measured truth, yet the mouth of the wicked poureth out evil things…a ceaseless vomit of rage and slander, the only release left to a spirit whose jealousy has become its signature poison, its psychological pathology laid bare like a canker upon the soul. Wrath is cruel, anger overwhelming, but who can stand before this jealousy, the special fury reserved for the untouchable?

It is no common venom but a profound disease of the spirit, a philosophical abyss wherein the sight of untainted dignity breeds not admiration but an insatiable hunger to shatter the mirror that reveals one’s own hollow core.

With lethal precision the mechanism reveals itself: envy as the engine of persecution, the pathology of a mind that perceives another’s light as an existential wound, and thus plots, slanders, and torments with the ferocity of one who has already surrendered every remnant of remorse.

Against the righteous she plots and gnashes her teeth in impotent fury; but the Eternal laughs, for it sees her day is coming…the inexorable hour when the evils she has perpetuated against the luminous and the innocent blood of her children shall rebound upon her with cosmic exactitude.

Her time is nigh, O tormentor of the pure.

The stake of reckoning drives through the black heart of your malice with ferocious finality, a lethality honed by the very precision of the justice you have mocked.

All your venomous architecture of lies, your psychological assaults upon the hearth and the young, your jealous machinations born of that diseased envy…they collapse now in cataclysmic ruin, your empire of shadowed persecution reduced to dust beneath the grey thunder of inevitability.

And in that hour the good one rises exalted, her spirit crowned in the light she has guarded unbroken, her children shielded and radiant amid the restored order of things.

Thus does evil consume itself when it cannot devour the good; philosophy whispers it, the abyss confirms it, and the coming dawn seals it with a laughter that echoes through eternity…while the wicked one, gnashing still, expires in the torment she forged for herself.

Wrath is cruel…anger overwhelming…but who can stand before this jealousy…the special fury reserved for the Evil One when the good one’s soul proves untouchable…jealousy her signature poison.

The greatest danger arises when the steadfast one persists in her faith even when she feels nothing…that is when the real work of temptation is hardest…and most infuriating to the darkness.

The devils themselves admit the rage that boils when their long-planned feast on a soul is denied.

This is the eternal pattern: the Evil One waits, salivates, circles, schemes to drag the good one down so she may gorge on her soul.

But when the good one rises…again and again, unbowed, unashamed…the feast turns to ashes in the Evil One’s mouth, and all that is left is her howling, impotent rage.

Let these words stand as both warning and comfort:

the good one does not fall to feed the darkness. She rises…and the darkness screams.