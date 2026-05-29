LHGrey's Substack

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Cynthia Holt's avatar
Cynthia Holt
10m

Baby, I just read and I fucking loved it. The way you turned pain and torment into this roaring declaration of light winning over darkness, that left me in awe. It’s so raw, powerful and beautifully written. You poured your soul into every line and it really shows. I hope Erika get's a chance to read it.

I love you. 🖤💋

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