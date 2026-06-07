535 Imbeciles, a $39 Trillion Swindle of Posterity, the Administrative Leviathan They Explicitly Forbade, and the Bloody Human Cost of Every Constitutional Safeguard Ripped Out by Factional Parasites and Power-Drunk Narcissists…A Vision of Horror, Betrayal, and the Pathology of Power That Would Make Even Lucifer Weep

They would not weep.

They would rage.

The men who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to escape exactly this…a distant, unaccountable, liberty-devouring central power…would materialize in the twilight of a capital that has metastasized into a temple of permanent bureaucracy, and the first sound on their lips would be the language of the battlefield they knew too well.

Washington’s jaw would set like iron.

Jefferson’s quill hand would twitch for the pistol he carried.

Madison, the architect of the factions he feared most, would recognize the cancer immediately and diagnose it with clinical precision.

Hamilton would calculate the interest payments on the debt and spit. Franklin would look at the surveillance cameras, the homeless encampments in the shadow of marble, the red tape strangling every human endeavor, and mutter the line history attributes to him at the close of the Convention: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Then he would add, in the vernacular they all understood when the blood was up:

“You did not keep it, you soft, lying, self-dealing sons of bitches.”

The Awakening on the Steps of a Desecrated Capitol

Imagine the scene.

The five of them…powdered hair, knee breeches, the smell of woodsmoke and ink and gunpowder still clinging to their coats…standing where the dome now looms.

The Constitution, that fragile parchment they had argued over, fought over, compromised into existence, is clutched in Jefferson’s hand. It is already torn in places, stained with the filth of two centuries of amendments passed not to perfect liberty but to expand power.

They see the cameras first. Hundreds of them. Staring. Recording. Logging every movement of every citizen who dares approach the seat of “their” government.

Washington, who had lived through the British occupation of Philadelphia and New York, who had watched his men freeze and starve at Valley Forge because a distant Parliament and a distant king would not supply them, would recognize the technology of control instantly.

This is not the militia of free men he commanded.

This is the infrastructure of a police state that no longer needs redcoats because it has convinced the population to carry the surveillance in their own pockets.

He would turn to Madison and say, voice low and lethal:

“This is what we built the Bill of Rights to prevent. And they have made it normal.”

Madison’s Factional Nightmare, Weaponized and Multiplied

James Madison, in Federalist 10, warned that the latent causes of faction are “sown in the nature of man” and that the most dangerous factions are those animated by passion rather than interest…especially when those passions are organized around immutable characteristics or ideological purity tests.

He designed a republic of filtered representation and federalism precisely to dilute such factions, to force compromise across geographic and economic lines rather than allow any single passion to capture the whole.

He would look at the modern landscape and see his worst prophecy fulfilled with grotesque efficiency.

Not the old factions of creditor versus debtor, North versus South, agrarian versus mercantile.

Those were manageable.

These are new and more virulent: factions organized around race, sex, gender identity, victim status, and the demand that the state itself become the enforcer of the hierarchy of grievance.

He would see universities…institutions he helped design as nurseries of republican virtue…turned into factories that manufacture permanent division and then send the product into every institution of power.

He would watch as “diversity” statements function as political litmus tests more intrusive than any religious test the Founders explicitly banned.

He would see the administrative state and the corporate-HR complex operating as a single ideological cartel, punishing dissent with professional death while claiming the moral high ground of “inclusion.”

Madison would diagnose it without hesitation: this is not pluralism. This is the deliberate cultivation of mutually hostile tribes whose only common project is the capture and weaponization of the central state against one another.

The very definition of the factional tyranny he wrote the Constitution to make impossible.

Jefferson’s Calculation: The $39 Trillion Swindle of Posterity

Thomas Jefferson, in his 1816 letter to John Taylor, called banking establishments “more dangerous than standing armies” and the principle of funding debt to be paid by future generations “swindling futurity on a large scale.”

He believed one generation had no right to bind another with obligations it did not consent to.

He would open the Treasury books, see the gross federal debt standing at thirty-nine trillion dollars, and perform the arithmetic in his head with the cold fury of a man who once calculated the precise cost of every musket ball and every acre of land.

The interest payments alone…hundreds of billions annually, much of it flowing to foreign holders…would strike him as tribute extracted from a conquered people.

The fact that the currency is no longer tied to gold or silver, that the central bank he and his allies fought to prevent now creates money ex nihilo and manipulates its value to reward debtors and punish savers, would confirm every warning he ever issued.

He would see the Federal Reserve not as a neutral steward but as the engine of the very boom-and-bust cycles and hidden taxation through inflation that he predicted would concentrate wealth and destroy the independence of the yeoman citizen.

And he would look at the politicians…of both parties…who vote for the omnibus spending bills, the “supplementals,” the continuing resolutions that never continue anything except the addiction to borrowed money, and he would recognize them as the precise species of corrupt, short-sighted, posterity-robbing scoundrels he spent his life opposing.

“An act of force, and not of right,” he called it. They have made it routine.

Washington’s Standing Army and the Permanent Warfare State

George Washington, in his Farewell Address, warned against “overgrown military establishments” as “inauspicious to liberty” and against “permanent alliances” that entangle the nation in foreign quarrels.

He had watched a standing army of occupation up close.

He had led a revolutionary force that disbanded when the war was won because he understood, in his bones, that professional armies answer to the executive and the treasury, not to the people or the militia tradition.

He would see the Pentagon…that five-sided fortress whose budget exceeds the combined military spending of the next several nations…and he would count the human cost in the only currency he trusted:

American graves.

Not just the thousands returned from Iraq and Afghanistan in flag-draped coffins for objectives that shifted like sand and never included a congressional declaration of war.

He would see the domestic battlefield as well: the communities hollowed out by the loss of young men to forever-wars or to the despair that follows when a nation sends its sons to die for abstractions while its own borders are treated as suggestions.

He would see the military-industrial complex that Eisenhower would later name, but which Washington already feared, feeding on perpetual crisis and perpetual appropriation.

And he would note, with the coldest contempt, that the Congress he helped create has not exercised its constitutional power to declare war in more than eighty years while it rubber-stamps funding for operations that would have made the Founders reach for their muskets.

The Administrative Leviathan Neither Hamilton Nor Jefferson Wanted

Alexander Hamilton wanted an energetic government.

Thomas Jefferson wanted one that was small, frugal, and chained. Both would be horrified by what actually emerged: an administrative state that issues rules with the force of law, enforced by agencies whose officials were never elected and cannot be removed by the people whose lives they regulate.

The Code of Federal Regulations now exceeds 185,000 pages.

Thousands of new pages are added every year.

Entire industries rise or die on the say-so of mid-level bureaucrats interpreting vague statutes with the deference courts once granted them.

They would see this as the precise form of tyranny the Revolution was fought to escape…rule by men, not by laws passed by representatives accountable to the governed.

The fact that the Supreme Court has begun to claw back some of that power through major questions doctrine and the overruling of Chevron deference would strike them as too little, too late, and still dependent on the goodwill of judges rather than the structural barriers they built into the Constitution itself.

Hamilton would be disgusted by the inefficiency and the capture. Jefferson would be incandescent at the violation of enumerated powers.

Both would recognize it as the end of the republic they designed.

The Pathology of the Political Class: A Forensic Diagnosis

Here the lens sharpens.

These are not merely incompetent or misguided men and women.

The selection mechanisms of the modern system…primary voters who reward performative rage, donor classes who reward access, media that reward narrative compliance, and a bureaucracy that rewards expansion of its own power…have produced a political class that, in clinical terms, displays the traits of malignant narcissism at scale.

Grandiosity: the belief that they alone can “save democracy” while they preside over its procedural hollowing.

Lack of empathy: the willingness to sacrifice the futures of children yet unborn on the altar of immediate political advantage.

Gaslighting: the routine denial of observable reality (on inflation, on crime, on border deaths, on the human costs of ideological capture of institutions) followed by attacks on anyone who names it.

DARVO dynamics when scandals break: deny the policy failure, attack the messenger, reverse the roles of victim and perpetrator.

The Founders understood human nature.

They built a system of separated powers, short terms, and frequent elections precisely because they assumed the ambitious and the avaricious would always seek office.

They did not assume the system would magically produce angels. They assumed it would produce flawed men and then chain them.

What they did not anticipate…what no one in the 18th century could fully anticipate…was a permanent professional political class, insulated by campaign finance regimes, media monopolies, and administrative permanence, that has turned the chaining mechanisms into theater while the real power accretes elsewhere.

They would see the 535 members of Congress not as representatives of the people but as a self-perpetuating cartel whose primary function is to extract resources and distribute them to favored clients while avoiding accountability for the consequences.

The Bloody Ledger: The Human Cost They Would Count in Corpses

Washington would walk the National Mall and see not only the monuments to past wars but the continuing cost in fresh graves and ruined lives.

He would tally the American dead in elective conflicts whose constitutional basis he would find nonexistent.

He would see the border…that line the sovereign nation he helped found is obligated to defend…and he would count the bodies of Americans killed by fentanyl and other poisons that cross it because enforcement has been treated as optional or racist.

He would see the urban homicide rates in cities whose elected officials have decided that prosecution itself is the problem, and he would recognize the result: the strong preying on the weak while the state looks away or actively disables self-defense.

Jefferson, who wrote of the pursuit of happiness and the protection of life and property as the ends of government, would be shown the children whose bodies have been medically altered in service of an ideology that treats healthy tissue as optional and dissent as violence.

He would see the detransitioners…the walking evidence of regret, sterility, and lifelong medical dependence…and he would ask, with the precision of a man who dissected the logic of tyranny: by what authority does the state permit the permanent mutilation of minors who cannot consent?

He would receive no satisfactory answer.

They would all see the despair: the suicide rates, the family dissolution, the communities where work has been replaced by transfer payments and meaning has been replaced by grievance.

They would recognize the pattern. A republic that does not cultivate virtue in its citizens eventually produces subjects who are fit only for control.

The Verdict from the Grave: Can the Republic Be Saved, or Is the Corpse Already Cold?

They would not agree on every remedy.

Hamilton would want stronger executive energy properly channeled.

Jefferson would want radical decentralization and a return to first principles.

Madison would want structural reforms to restore filtering and deliberation.

Washington would simply demand that the military remain subordinate and that the nation avoid foreign entanglements that sap its strength.

Franklin would look at the surveillance state and the debt and the factions and say, quietly, that the experiment has been tested and found wanting in the character of the people who inherited it.

But on the central fact they would be unanimous: the Constitution they wrote has been interpreted, amended, ignored, and bureaucratically evaded into something their signatures would never have been affixed to.

The republic they built to make ambition counteract ambition has been captured by a new form of ambition that no longer bothers to hide behind the forms.

The safeguards against faction have been turned into weapons of faction.

The debt has become a mechanism for buying votes with money that does not yet exist. The administrative state has become the standing army of domestic regulation that they all feared in one form or another.

And the people…the sovereign people in whom they vested ultimate power…have been trained, distracted, and divided into tribes that fight over the scraps while the real power operates above and beyond any electoral check.

They would leave the same way they arrived: not with tears, but with the cold recognition of men who have seen this before.

In the courts of Europe.

In the decay of republics that forgot why they were founded.

In the faces of tyrants who always begin by promising safety, equity, or greatness and end by demanding everything.

The question they would leave hanging in the air above the ruined capital is not whether the republic can be restored by the same 535 imbeciles who gutted it.

The question is whether the people still exist who are willing to do what the Founders did:

to treat the defense of liberty as a cause worth pledging lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to…again.

Because the alternative is what they are already standing in.

A graveyard that still calls itself a republic.

And the dead do not negotiate with the worms.