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R. J. Rardin's avatar
R. J. Rardin
2h

Stellar analysis. I pray fervently we can change course.

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Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
2h

Herman Hoppe, “Democracy. The God That Failed.” Read it.

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