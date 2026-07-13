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R. J. Rardin's avatar
R. J. Rardin
11h

You wield the scalpel like a maestro's baton, Grey. The articles on this topic have all been stellar. Brutal accuracy. Dayum....

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Rob's avatar
Rob
11h

Candace Owens exposed. The cold, harsh, and brutal truth, of a vile woman.

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