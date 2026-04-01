March 31, 2026. The Strait of Hormuz...that 21-mile-wide artery carrying one-fifth of the planet’s oil...is a war zone. Iranian proxies and Revolutionary Guard speedboats have turned it into a shooting gallery after U.S.-Israeli strikes forced Tehran’s hand.

Global energy chokes.

Oil prices scream. And what does “our” alliance do?

President Trump doesn’t sugarcoat it.

On Truth Social and in the Oval Office he lays the corpse bare:

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself...The U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore.”

He tells them to “build up some delayed courage” and “go get your own oil.”

No euphemisms. No diplomatic vaseline. Just the brass-knuckle truth:

Europe sat out the fight for a chokepoint that threatens their economies, their heating bills, their entire post-war welfare delusion...and now expects American carriers, American pilots, American blood to keep the lights on in Berlin and Paris.

This isn’t a tantrum. This is the final autopsy report on a 77-year-old grift.

The Forensic Dissection of the Grift: Numbers Don’t Lie, Parasites Do

Let’s speak in the language of pure power, because that’s the only tongue NATO ever truly understood.

Latest NATO figures...2025 estimates, fresh off the press:

total alliance defense spending hovers around $1.59 trillion.

The United States alone accounts for 59–62% of that...roughly $838–980 billion. Europe and Canada? $574 billion combined, after a frantic 19–20% real-terms increase that still leaves them hollow.

Every single member finally hit the sacred 2% GDP target...some even flirting with the new 5% rhetoric... yet the U.S. still supplies the overwhelming bulk of actual warfighting capability:

strategic airlift, satellite ISR, nuclear umbrella, high-end munitions stocks, carrier strike groups that can project power into the Gulf while Europe debates whether to send a frigate.

Without American enablers, European air forces fly half-American jets, fire American missiles, and rely on American logistics.

Their armies are optimized for parade-ground social signaling, not sustained high-intensity conflict.

The same continent that lectures us on “collective defense” cannot even secure a 21-mile waterway 3,000 miles from their shores...a waterway whose closure would spike their energy prices into the stratosphere.

This isn’t an alliance.

It’s a protection racket run in reverse:

America as the world’s most expensive insurance policy, Europe as the deadbeat client who cashes the check and then refuses to answer the phone when the house is on fire.

Psychological Profile of Spinelessness: The Beta Soul of a Continent

Dig deeper, into the marrow of the European psyche, because weakness this profound is never accidental...it is cultivated.

These are societies that have spent eighty years outsourcing their survival instinct to Washington while gorging on socialized comfort.

The result?

A forensic case study in learned helplessness dressed up as moral sophistication.

When Article 5 was invoked after 9/11...the only time in NATO history...Europeans showed up for the U.S. in Afghanistan and Iraq with caveats, caveats, and more caveats.

Now, when the U.S. fights a peer-level energy war that directly threatens European lifelines, the response is geographic fatalism: “It’s not our neighborhood.”

Translation: “We expect you to bleed for our oil while we lecture you on climate and human rights.”

This is not pragmatism.

This is the psychology of the freeloader who has internalized dependence as virtue.

Projection runs rampant:

they call American primacy “hegemony” while hiding behind it; they decry “unilateralism” while demanding unilateral American sacrifice.

The same elites who hyperventilate about “rules-based order” suddenly discover rules don’t apply when the bill comes due. It is cowardice in legal drag, weakness with a PhD, betrayal wearing the mask of multilateralism.

Real power does not negotiate reciprocity after the fact. It demands it in blood and treasure upfront … or it walks.

Historical and Strategic Evisceration: NATO Was Born for a World That No Longer Exists

NATO was forged in 1949 for one mission: contain the Soviet Union.

It succeeded. The Cold War ended.

Then the alliance mutated into something grotesque...a post-modern welfare scheme for European strategic adolescence.

Post-1991 expansions turned it into a patronage network; endless “out-of-area” adventures masked the rot; and the U.S. became the indispensable enabler of European delusion.

In the multipolar reality of 2026...rising China in the Indo-Pacific, a nuclear-armed Iran in the Gulf, revisionist Russia on the European flank...America’s strategic center of gravity has shifted.

We cannot afford to babysit a continent that resents our strength while demanding our protection.

The Hormuz refusal is not an anomaly; it is the logical endpoint of seventy-seven years of asymmetric burden-sharing. War strategy 101:

alliances survive only when interests align and capabilities are mutual. Here, interests are misaligned and capabilities are not. Time to end the experiment.

Philosophically, this is Thucydides distilled:

the strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must. Europe chose to be weak. America no longer chooses to suffer for it.

The Brass-Knuckle Prescription: Euthanize the Corpse, Reclaim American Primacy

Burn it down.

Full American exit from NATO...or, at minimum, a hollowing-out into bilateral, pay-to-play deals where only serious contributors receive guarantees. Redirect the savings...hundreds of billions annually into American naval expansion, hypersonic stockpiles, border security, and homeland industrial base.

Prioritize the Pacific. Let Europe field its own rapid-reaction forces, its own strategic airlift, its own nuclear umbrella if it has the spine.

No more one-way streets.

No more Article 5 invoked for us once in history while we subsidize their security theater every single day. Real alliances are reciprocal or they are suicide pacts. Trump’s message today is the first honest sentence spoken in Brussels in decades:

fend for yourselves.

The Exorcism: America Thrives Without Dead Weight

NATO isn’t dying. We are euthanizing the corpse before it drags us into more graves.

Europe can whine, clutch pearls, and summon the ghosts of 1945 all it wants. The adult in the room has left the building.

America...bloodied but unbowed, wounded yet predatory...will fight the real wars on our terms, for our interests, with our treasure and our will.

The mullahs in Tehran just learned what unconditional American resolve looks like. Let the Europeans learn what American absence feels like.

The age of subsidized European adolescence is over.

Welcome to the arena.