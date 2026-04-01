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Gary Graham's avatar
Gary Graham
Apr 1Edited

I love it! It's about time we cut the cord. After extracting Maduro and setting up shop in Venezuela, and now about to garner vast quantities of oil from Iran, we have all the means. Europe needs to grow some testicles and fend for themselves, for once. We're done being your Daddy.

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
Apr 1

"they call American primacy “hegemony” while hiding behind it; they decry “unilateralism” while demanding unilateral American sacrifice." Nicely put.

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