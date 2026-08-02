Clean coronary trees, a stable tear, and the sovereign decision to stop letting medicine...or anyone else...own the rest of my life

Last Friday the 24th, they put me under again.

Echocardiogram. Scopes. The full, cold interrogation of a heart that has spent the better part of six months being treated like a problem to be solved rather than a machine that has already survived more than most people will ever be asked to carry.

When the images came back and the anesthesia fog began to lift, the results were not the catastrophic narrative some had prepared me for.

They were cleaner. Stronger. And they handed me the one thing I have demanded from the beginning: the right to decide.

There is no coronary artery disease.

The vessels are patent. The walls are free of obstructive plaque.

The myocardium itself...the actual muscle that has been forced to keep time through every trauma, every siege, every night the body still smelled iron...is not the weakened, failing organ the earlier narrative had implied.

It is, by the language of the cardiologists who finally looked properly, incredibly strong.

The left ventricle still carries the memory of the Takotsubo event; the apical ballooning that earned the Japanese name of the octopus trap remains part of the structural history. But the muscle that surrounds it is not diseased. It is battle-hardened.

The tear is still there.

Thirty-nine millimeters. A structural defect in the wall that, in the acute phase, raised the specter of free-wall rupture, tamponade, and the kind of sudden mechanical failure that ends the conversation permanently.

That risk is real.

Cardiac rupture remains one of the rarer but more lethal complications of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, particularly when the tear is large and the patient is older or hemodynamically unstable.

I am neither. The bleeding that once looked as if it might demand immediate open-heart intervention has slowed dramatically. The tear is not actively hemorrhaging at the rate they had feared.

It is, for the moment, contained.

I have elected not to have surgery.

That sentence is not soft.

It is not a request for permission.

It is a declaration of sovereignty over the only body I will ever inhabit. Open-heart repair of a ventricular tear is not a minor procedure.

It means sternotomy, cardiopulmonary bypass, weeks of recovery measured in pain scores and restricted mobility, and the very real possibility that the same nervous system that has already spent six months laid flat will be asked to endure another prolonged period of enforced helplessness. I have had enough of that particular hell.

I am not in the best of moods right now.

These past six months have absolutely fucked me up mentally.

The body was horizontal. The mind was under siege. And while my mother was still in this house, her constant triggering did not help a single goddamn thing.

She is no longer here. She is with other family because I am done.

Once I am fully recovered she will be dealt with...either they keep her or she goes into a nursing home. There will be no third option that places her back under my roof.

Forty-seven years of malignant narcissism, gaslighting, DARVO, and psychological warfare is enough. When my father died and she ended up in my home, the ambient poison only intensified.

I kept the promise to him as long as I could. That contract is now void.

The specialists remain quietly stunned that a heart carrying this particular ledger...decades of catecholamine storms, structural scar from prior trauma, a thirty-nine-millimeter ventricular tear, and the full weight of a nervous system forged in repeated high-voltage impact...managed to function without a single clinical announcement until the last six months.

They expected earlier decompensation, earlier ischemic signals, earlier mechanical failure.

What they found instead was a myocardium of unexpected tensile strength, coronary arteries free of obstructive disease, and a system that had simply refused to surface its costs until the final cascade of infection, pharmacological mismanagement, and accumulated psychic load forced the issue into the open.

That kind of delayed reckoning is not luck. It is the residual architecture of a body that learned, long ago, how to keep beating under conditions that should have stopped it.

The Takotsubo did not appear out of nowhere. It has been pinpointed.

Out of every traumatic event I have survived...the single worst remains the morning of December 19th, 2020 when I found my father on the couch, already gone.

He was the one person in this world I loved more than anything. No warning. No gradual decline I could prepare for.

Just the sudden absence of the only man who ever truly saw me, protected me, and taught me how to fight like a killer with lethal precision.

I called 911. I watched them work on him for over an hour. Four injections of adrenaline. The repeated attempts to shock a body that was no longer willing to return. The scent of death already in the air.

And through it all my mother and her idiot church members treated the entire scene like a stage for her performance. That was the shock that sent the system into the catecholamine storm that eventually stunned the left ventricle.

Everything else layered on top of it. But that was the detonator.

I have been dreaming about that morning this past week...morphine and a weakened state will do that.

I am fucking over it.

The dreams, the residual grief, the rage that still sits clean and cold in the chest beside the tear. I am over the hospitals. I am over the physicians who managed what they thought they understood instead of what was actually in front of them.

I am over the six months of horizontal existence that began when a severe infection of old scar tissue in the lungs, esophagus, and throat...tissue left from an attempt to end my own life five summers earlier...was misdiagnosed as double pneumonia.

Antibiotics. Then Percocet. Then fentanyl as the pain escalated. Blood thinners because I was coughing up blood. Antihypertensives because the pressure had become violently unstable.

No specialist. No proper recognition of the scarred tissue as the true nidus. That same physician later layered cardiac mismanagement on top of the original failure: more blood thinners in the presence of an evolving ventricular tear, continued opioids, and the abrupt cold-turkey withdrawal of the very agents keeping the blood pressure from finishing what the infection started.

He will be dealt with once this body is no longer in recovery. The ledger is open.

My best friend Julie...an RN who has spent years inside cardiac units and who knows a heart surgeon whose practice includes a meaningful number of Takotsubo patients...has seen tears of this size and larger managed without the knife.

Conservative management is a recognized pathway when the patient is stable, the bleed is controlled, and the overall ventricular function remains robust.

It requires adjustments.

I will make them. I will not surrender another six months of my life to a surgical calendar that treats my autonomy as an inconvenience.

I will live until I don’t.

That is not fatalism.

It is the clearest statement of agency I have left.

Every one of us is already living under a temporary contract.

The only question is whether we spend the remaining time inside the sterile machinery of hospitals and procedure rooms, or whether we reclaim the days for the work, the people, and the sovereign silence that actually constitute a life. I choose the latter.

I choose the risk of a stable tear over the certainty of another long convalescence. I choose the possibility that this heart...already forged in blood, already proven capable of surviving what should have killed it...will continue to beat under the same terms it has always accepted: hard, imperfect, and mine.

The recovery is not finished.

The body is still clearing the last of the anesthesia, the residual inflammation, the accumulated damage of months spent horizontal and the earlier infection that was never properly named.

The mind is still metabolizing six months of siege and the fresh reactivation of the worst morning of my life.

There will be limitations. There will be days when the warrior has to sit the fuck down and let the muscle rest. Those days do not constitute surrender. They constitute strategy.

Blood pressure will be watched. Exertion will be calibrated.

The dreams will be endured until they lose their hold. And when the surveillance shows stability, the work resumes.

Because the work is not optional.

The same mind that dissected the architecture of trauma, the same voice that has spent years naming the pathologies of power and the banality of institutional evil, is not interested in spending the rest of its functional years as a patient.

The heart is strong enough. The decision is made. The knife stays in its sheath. The mother is gone from this house. The negligent physician will answer. The father who taught me how to fight is still the standard against which every other loyalty is measured.

I am not asking the world for permission to continue.

I am informing it that the interrogation is over.

The coronaries are clean. The muscle is fierce. The tear is mine to carry. And the woman who walked into that procedure room walked out with the only diagnosis that has ever mattered:

Still here.

Still deciding.

Still a warrior.

The rest is just maintenance.

I'll return as soon as I'm fully in my right mind and capable of focusing on my writing more than just a few minutes a day.

This took me all week to write out. So I need more time to recalibrate. I've got nothing right now. These past 6 months have really taken their toll on my mentally, physically and emotionally.