LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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John Gialanella's avatar
John Gialanella
15h

“Unlike” really. Sad for all you must endure. Happy you have the strength to endure.

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Expat's avatar
Expat
12h

We wait. We can be patient.

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