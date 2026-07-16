LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
14m

I pray for the continued longevity and stamina of your keyboard. Is it a trespass to ask what LH stands for? Or is it like my grenadier R B Jones? That's all he had. So the Army insisted he have names or they wouldn't pay him. Being a genius, I filled in the form R (only) B (only) Jones. So they started sending his pay to PFC Ronly Bonly Jones. I wish you a peaceful day. Unless you beat up Chameleon Candace some more.

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