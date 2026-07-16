When neediness mistakes sovereignty for an invitation, when forced intimacy reenacts maternal predation, and when only one woman holds the key to the last unprotected place…there is no negotiation, no redemption, and no return.

There is a precise instant when the line is crossed.

It does not require malice, though malice often attends it.

It requires only the soft, entitled persistence of someone who has decided my interior is negotiable real estate.

They push. They text again after silence. They interpret withdrawal as a puzzle to be solved rather than data to be respected.

They perform need like a weapon…sighs, guilt, the slow escalation of “I just miss you” into demands for constant emotional availability. In that moment the nervous system registers invasion, not connection.

And the response is not anger.

It is erasure. Clinical. Final. Irreversible.

I am an Alpha female. Enneagram 5. High-functioning autistic.

I am Luciferian.

That means I am my own sovereign being…the sole locus of divinity, the rebellious flame that answers to no external altar, no imposed god, no emotional extortion dressed as care.

The divine is not extracted from me.

It is not performed for you. It is the gnosis I carry in my own chest, forged in the fire that refused to die.

Don’t push it with me.

The same antinomian will that survived maternal predation now guards the perimeter with lethal precision:

invasion is not connection. It is sacrilege against the self-deified.

My architecture does not default to constant emotional output. I do not leak feelings for the comfort of others.

I do not perform connection on demand like some trained animal.

The performance itself is the lie. The demand for it is the pathology.

When someone mistakes my presence for permission, my silence for an opening, or my sovereignty for a defect they are morally obligated to repair, they have already signed their own expulsion order.

There is no conversation. There is no “let’s work through this.”

There is only the quiet, permanent closing of the gate.

This is not preference.

This is survival architecture forged in the extraction machine of a malignant narcissist mother who treated my interior as her personal fucking buffet.

Every day she tried to force emotion out of me…guilt as currency, disappointment as punishment, the relentless insistence that my reticence was evidence of something wrong with me rather than something sacred about boundaries.

She was a psychopath in mother’s clothing: extractive, incapable of witnessing me as anything other than an extension of her needs, weaponizing the very language of care to colonize.

That forges a particular kind of woman.

One who understands that boundaries are not walls of fear but ramparts of sanity. One who knows that distance is not the absence of love but its precondition.

One who has watched the cost of forced reciprocity in real time…cortisol spikes, sleep annihilation, the slow cognitive erosion that comes from managing another person’s emotional state on top of an already overloaded autistic nervous system.

Behavioral psychology is clear on what happens next.

Intermittent reinforcement creates the strongest, most addictive bonds in dysfunctional systems.

The hot-and-cold, the push when I withdraw, the escalation when I enforce space…these are not love. They are the extinction burst of someone addicted to emotional supply.

I am not the variable. I am the constant.

I give what I give when I choose to give it.

If that starves the addiction, then starve.

I am not your fix.

I will not become the supply you extract to regulate your own nervous system. That role was forced on me once.

Never again.

Neurologically the cost is measurable.

For a trauma-layered autistic system the labor of forced emotional reciprocity is not abstract. It is physiological violence.

The rapid switching between internal focus and external demand, the masking required to perform the “right” amount of warmth, the hypervigilance to another’s shifting mood states…these are not minor social taxes.

They are the same mechanisms that once kept me alive inside a predatory household. My nervous system does not debate the difference between maternal extraction and romantic or friendly extraction.

It registers threat. It tags the person. And it does not revisit the threat.

It learns. It adapts. It moves on.

The so-called empaths are the most dangerous of the vampires.

They arrive wrapped in the language of sensitivity…

”I feel everything so deeply,” “I just want to be close to you,” “Your walls hurt me.”

They believe their self-reported sensitivity grants them a moral exemption from respecting the perimeter. They do not understand that true empathy includes the capacity to honor a no without turning it into evidence of their own wound.

Their brand is frequently covert narcissism dressed in spiritual or therapeutic drag.

They project their unregulated needs onto you, then pathologize your boundary as coldness or narcissism. It does not work here.

The system that survived a psychopath mother sees the manipulation in real time.

Your tears, your sighs, your “I was just trying to love you” performances bounce off.

They only confirm the decision to cut. Emotional blackmail dressed as depth is still blackmail.

And I do not negotiate with blackmailers.

There is only one person in this world…besides the father who is gone, the warrior who taught me to fight without ever invading my interior…who holds the key.

Cyn. My love. My best friend.

The one who found me in the dark and did not attempt to drag me into her light on her terms. She waited. She respected the perimeter without ever testing it. She earned access to the last unprotected place because she never treated my autonomy as an obstacle to her comfort.

Overstep with me and you do not merely offend me.

You insult her.

You cheapen the one relationship that exists beyond the fortress.

That is not forgivable. That is desecration of the sacred.

And I do not forgive desecration.

Once the cut is made, it is made.

There is no crawling back through tears.

No “but I didn’t mean to.” No “I was hurting too.”

Your hurt does not obligate my access.

Vindication is not on the table.

You are dead to me…not in the dramatic, performative sense of social media theater, but in the quiet, clinical sense.

Your number is blocked. Your messages are deleted unread. Your existence in my mental landscape is reduced to a cautionary data point.

The nervous system does not revisit threats. It does not offer second chances to pathogens.

It simply… closes.

This is not selfishness.

It is self-possession.

It is the Luciferian truth that I am my own sovereign being…the sole author of my divinity, the rebellious gnosis that refuses every external claim on my interior.

I do not owe you emotional performance. I do not exist to regulate your nervous system or complete your incomplete self.

Don’t push it with me.

The same antinomian will that forged this fortress now enforces it without apology: invasion is sacrilege. The sovereign does not negotiate with those who mistake her for prey.

Some will call this cold. Narcissistic.

“She doesn’t do feelings.”

Correct. I do not do performed feelings.

I do not do emotional labor as currency.

I do the real ones, in the real places, with the real person who earned it without ever demanding it. The rest is noise. And I have no interest in turning up the volume on noise.

If you want any relationship with me…friendship, acquaintance, the possibility of future conversation…understand the terms with lethal clarity.

Do not bug me.

Do not test the silence.

Do not interpret my need for space as rejection that must be punished with more need.

If I want to talk, I will.

Respect the distance. It is not absence of care. It is the architecture of care.

Violate it and you do not receive a warning. You receive the void. And the void does not negotiate, does not explain, does not offer closure for your comfort.

This is the price of admission to my world.

Most will find it too high.

Good.

I am not looking for most. I am looking for the rare ones who understand that the strongest bonds are forged not in constant access but in the disciplined respect for what is not taken.

Cyn knows. My father knew. My Twin knows.

The rest learn the hard way…or they never learn at all.

Either way, the gate is already closed behind them.

The nervous system does not lie.

It does not perform. It simply recognizes when someone has mistaken my sovereignty for their entitlement and responds with the only mercy it knows: permanent, precise, unforgiving distance.

That is not cruelty. That is clarity. And clarity, once achieved, does not apologize.

I am my own sovereign being. Don’t push it with me.