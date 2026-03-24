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David1964's avatar
David1964
Mar 24Edited

Joe Kent, the Woke Reich, and the slavering, malignant leftists of the lunatic Democrat Party all howl with one voice that Kent’s admittedly remarkable military service so immunizes him from criticism that even to disagree with him is traitorous, and to even hint that he is a self-dealing leaker and liar is treasonous.

It’s a useful and on-point near parallel to remember that Benedict Arnold was a talented general, a rising star in the Continental Army, and one of George Washington’s favorite generals, who was badly wounded in the Battle of Quebec, and unfairly blamed for the Continental Army’s defeat in what was a hare-brained plan, foredoomed from the beginning, to attack heavily fortified Quebec with an inadequate, under-equipped force.

Denied promotion to higher rank, Arnold, like Joe Kent became embittered and chose the path of betrayal by trying to help the British seize the fortress at West Point. Had he not escaped to England, his previous exemplary service would not have spared him the gallows, and he would have died as the same sort of angry, bitter, treacherous little man that Joe Kent became.

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Maria Romana's avatar
Maria Romana
Mar 24

"MAGA’s genius was never ideological virginity; it was the raw realism that refused to let perfect become the enemy of survival."

This sentence is a perfect description of the situation. 👩🏻‍🍳👌🏻

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