LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
38m

Grey, I don't know your age, but I imagine you too young to have known such grief and loss. Too young to have suffered so much. It's not right. I was thinking too of Dylan Thomas: "Rage, rage, against the dying of the light." Here you go again, Grey, making me think, making me cry. ❤️

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