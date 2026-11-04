They want the House. They want the Senate. They want both. Not to govern. To settle scores.

After the 2024 verdict, the left’s operating system shifted from “resist” to “reclaim by any means short of open civil war, and then some.” A midterm flip in one chamber hands them the scalpel. Both chambers hands them the guillotine. What follows is not normal opposition. It is the institutionalization of grievance, the weaponization of procedure, and the elevation of pathological rage into the architecture of the state.

This is not speculation. It is pattern recognition.

The same neural circuitry that produced the 2019…2020 impeachment theater, the Russiagate industrial complex, and the administrative state as a permanent veto will simply scale. Democrats do not metabolize electoral loss as information. They metabolize it as injury. And injured narcissistic systems do not seek equilibrium. They seek dominance restoration through humiliation of the other.