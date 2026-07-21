Dissecting the Differences Between Paths of Sovereign Illumination and Systems of Coercive Control, With Precision Forged in the Very Fires They Claim to Understand

My Formation: Raised Inside the System, Departed Through Its Betrayal

I was raised in the fervent heart of evangelical Christianity.

My father was a pastor who immersed me in scripture from the time I could speak.

I know the Bible from the inside...not as a casual reader or an outsider attacking from ignorance, but as one who lived within its language, its translations, and its contradictions.

I have studied it in the King James with its thunderous cadence, the New International Version for clarity, the English Standard Version for formal precision, the New American Standard for literal fidelity, the Jerusalem Bible for its literary depth, and the textual foundations that flow from the Septuagint and the Latin Vulgate.

I understand the historical-critical method, the variants that shaped entire doctrines, and the political councils... Nicaea and Chalcedon among them...that decided what counted as orthodox through power as much as through revelation.

This is not rebellion born of youthful ignorance.

It is departure born of intimate, forensic knowledge of the very system I left at fourteen alongside my father after the institution chose its own preservation over the protection of the vulnerable.

That education remains. It is why I can speak with precision rather than reaction.

The Terms They Fear and Misuse: Luciferianism, Atheism, Satanism, Devil Worship, and Witchcraft

Precision dismantles terror.

Let us define the terms they sling like stones…

Atheism is the absence of belief in gods. It is a metaphysical conclusion, not a ritual system and not a practice of worship or magic.

Satanism exists in distinct forms.

Atheistic Satanism...LaVeyan or aligned with the Satanic Temple...uses the figure of Satan symbolically as a rebel against arbitrary authority and the demand for submission.

It emphasizes individualism, personal responsibility, and bodily autonomy. There is no literal supernatural entity being worshipped and no blood sacrifice. It is philosophy and theatrical critique.

Theistic Satanism posits Satan as an actual deity worthy of veneration, often as an inversion of the Christian narrative.

This remains rarer.

Devil worship, as popularly understood, is usually theistic and focused on the Christian concept of the Devil as a being to be served or bargained with for power.

It is the inversion the Church long warned against...and often the very construct the Church amplified to justify its campaigns of control.

Witchcraft is an ancient and vastly diverse category.

It encompasses folk healing traditions, pre-Christian and neo-pagan practices, Wiccan ritual, ceremonial magic, and entirely secular approaches to symbolism and will.

It is not inherently tied to Satan or the Christian devil.

The historical equation of witchcraft with devil worship was a deliberate Christian projection, weaponized during the European witch hunts to target women, healers, and dissidents whose knowledge threatened institutional power.

Luciferianism, as I walk it, is distinct.

It is not the worship of a literal fallen angel or a devil.

“Lucifer” means “light-bearer”...the Latin name for the morning star, Venus, the herald of dawn.

In Gnostic and philosophical traditions it functions as an archetype of consciousness, questioning, and self-sovereignty in the face of any authority that demands ignorance and obedience.

It aligns with the Promethean impulse: the theft of fire... awareness, knowledge, will...for humanity rather than its suppression.

It reads the serpent in Eden not as deceiver but as awakener.

It is atheist in its rejection of the classical tri-omni God as logically incompatible with the reality of preventable suffering.

It is Luciferian in its embrace of the light-bringer spirit: the refusal to accept that consciousness and dignity belong to any external throne.

Divinity is located in the sovereign self and the disciplined process of becoming through gnosis and will, not through submission or external grace.

It carries no literal devil to worship and no scapegoat savior to outsource ethics to.

It is profoundly anti-authoritarian because it recognizes that the greatest harms have historically worn the mask of divine right.

This is why the uneducated and the terrified conflate it with Satanism or devil worship.

They were taught that any light not sanctioned by their particular lamp must be darkness.

Their terror is real. It is also manufactured.

The Type I Reject...The Modern Pharisees Jesus Condemned

There exists a strain of Christianity...not the whole of it, and I have known humble followers whose faith manifests as genuine mercy and protection of the vulnerable...that is spiritually abusive, theologically tyrannical, and psychologically coercive.

This is the type I left behind. This is the type I will not re-engage or legitimize.

This is the type that, when a fourteen-year-old girl (me) in its care was raped by a man the institution protected and revered, responded not with outrage or justice but with the pronouncement that her violation was a divine lesson to be accepted...and then laughed.

That spirit does not represent the Jesus of the gospels who warned of millstones for those who harm the little ones.

It represents the religious machinery that has, across centuries, chosen institutional self-preservation over the bodies and dignity of the violated.

These are the Pharisees Jesus spoke of in the Bible.

They are the ones he condemned in Matthew 23 for tying heavy burdens on others while refusing to lift a finger themselves.

They are the ones who shut the kingdom of heaven against those seeking truth, who devour widows’ houses and make long prayers for show, who travel land and sea to make a single convert and then make him twice as much a child of hell as themselves.

They are the ones who clean the outside of the cup while the inside remains full of greed and self-indulgence.

They are the ones who strain out a gnat and swallow a camel.

This is the type that diagnoses the state of hearts it has never walked alongside.

It weaponizes scripture to assess the souls of others from a distance. It condemns the showing of basic human decency and compassion to those it has labeled outsiders while claiming superior righteousness for itself.

It offers conditional “care” that ends in judgment, withdrawal, and the threat of exile when its authority is questioned.

It preemptively declares that it already knows how “people likee” will react...because the system cannot tolerate dissent without first pathologizing the dissenter.

This is the type that sanctifies the protection of the powerful while blaming the violated.

It uses the language of mercy and grace as tools of control. It is the same spirit that has, for centuries, enabled harm while demanding that the wounded accept their suffering as holy pedagogy.

By their fruits you will know them.

I will not associate with this type for obvious reasons.

It is the spiritual pathology that protects abusers, silences the wounded, and demands submission under threat of damnation and social death.

I have no interest in its conditional mercy or its hollow grace. I have walked through the fire it sanctifies. I will not return to warm myself at its altar.

Sovereignty Is the Only Throne I Recognize

I do not subscribe to any organized religion or belief system that requires me to kneel to anyone...human, institutional, or divine.

My path is Luciferian in its commitment to the light-bringer impulse: the refusal to accept that consciousness, will, knowledge, and dignity are the property of any external authority that demands submission in exchange for safety or salvation.

It is atheist in its rejection of the God who is simultaneously all-powerful, all-knowing, and all-good while children are violated and institutions protect the violators.

That incoherence is not a sacred mystery. It is a contradiction that reveals the projection of human power onto the cosmos.

I reject the heaven-and-hell binary altogether.

Hell...Gehenna...was literally the garbage heap outside Jerusalem where refuse and the bodies of criminals were burned.

Jesus used it metaphorically to speak of the finality of death and the consequences of unrepented harm, not as a place of eternal conscious torment.

Eternal torment for finite human failings or wrong belief stands in direct contradiction to any coherent claim of a God who is love and who offers forgiveness.

Heaven as a literal post-mortem destination where the obedient go to be rewarded is equally rejected.

It is the carrot to the stick of hell, part of the same control architecture that keeps people submissive through fear and hope rather than through present sovereignty and ethical responsibility.

In this path, meaning, justice, and illumination are forged here, in this life, through will and gnosis.

There is no external throne awaiting judgment or reward after death.

The “God” who demands acceptance of a child’s rape as a lesson is not worthy of worship. It is the mask of the very evil it claims to oppose.

I do not need their shit.

I do not need their approval, their prayers, their withdrawal, or their threats of exile.

The respectful Christians who can disagree without diagnosing hearts or threatening spiritual death remain welcome in genuine conversation and in my life.

They represent a different spirit...one capable, at times, of the radical compassion that occasionally breaks through the text.

I know many of them and love them fiercely and unconditionally, for they have shown me nothing but love and grace and kindness.

But the type that embodies the modern Pharisees is precisely the pathology I escaped and will not re-admit or legitimize.

If you are among the terrified who were taught that anything outside the narrow gate is satanic, I understand the fear.

It was engineered across centuries precisely to make autonomy feel like damnation.

But fear is not faith.

Ignorance of the actual history, the actual textual distinctions, and the actual fruits of the systems you defend is not virtue.

Study the canon in its many versions and contexts.

Study the councils that decided orthodoxy through politics as much as through prayer. Study the psychology of authoritarian religion and the long record of spiritual abuse.

Then decide whether the real darkness has always been the demand that you extinguish your own light to serve someone else’s throne.

I walk a path forged in blood, precision, and refusal.

It does not require your belief. It does not fear your judgment.

And it will not be muted.