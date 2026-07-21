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Physics Geek's avatar
Physics Geek
4h

"This is the type that, when a fourteen-year-old girl (me) in its care was raped by a man the institution protected and revered, responded not with outrage or justice but with the pronouncement that her violation was a divine lesson to be accepted...and then laughed."

Two thoughts come to mind for me:

1) I'm sorry that this happened to you. You have nothing but my deepest sympathy, which I know you do not want because you do not know me.

2) Every single person at my church, especially me, would go Old Testament on anyone who would violate another person in such a way, let alone a child. My thoughts are about stakes, honey, and anthills, with some assembly required. And then my thoughts become darker. Much, much darker.

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Michael Etheridge's avatar
Michael Etheridge
2h

I'm so very sorry that happened to you, Grey. There is no acceptable excuse why you shouldn't have been protected from that sort of evil. It is a sad testimony to the fallen world we do indeed live in. I understand where you are coming from, and that our worldviews are irreconcilable, but I am praying for you every day, Grey.

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