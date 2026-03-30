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Ross Pelkey's avatar
Ross Pelkey
Mar 30

You are like a top notch surgeon with a scalpel that excises layers straight to the point.

I love reading your messages!

Your intelligence is brilliant as you make it easy to understand!

Thank you!

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Phillip Roy's avatar
Phillip Roy
Mar 30

The Persian deserve life, they’ve suffered enough.

I’m guessing we’ll have boots on the ground soon.

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