Listen closely, you degenerates still clinging to the polite fiction that the Islamic Republic of Iran is merely a “complex” theocracy with a “legitimate security apparatus.”

You performative edgelords who tweet about “nuance” while real humans are flayed alive in Evin Prison. And you soy-sipping spectators who mistake diplomatic handshakes for strength.

Fuck that.

This is not policy analysis.

This is a forensic autopsy of evil incarnate...a regime born in 1979 that has feasted on Iranian flesh for decades and exported its savagery to American streets, barracks, and CIA safehouses.

I write this as a forensic psychology major who has studied the architecture of breaking human beings, who sees the regime’s psychology for what it is:

the desperate sadism of a fragile theocracy that rules through terror because it cannot rule through consent.

The venom here is earned.

The details are not spared. Because forgetting is complicity, and the American dead...our Marines, our spies, our soldiers shredded by Iranian EFPs... demand we name the monster without euphemism.

I. 1979: The Revolution That Devoured Its Own Children

The Shah’s SAVAK was brutal, no denying it...but Khomeini’s Islamic Republic turned repression into sacrament. In the revolution’s first years, the mullahs executed nearly 4,500 “non-Islamists” in show trials that made Stalin’s purges look restrained.

By 1981–1982, over 3,500 dissidents...leftists, monarchists, Kurds, Baha’is...were hanged or shot after kangaroo courts branded them *mohareb* (waging war on God) or *mofsed-e-filarz* (corrupters of the earth).

Khomeini’s 1988 fatwa was the masterstroke of theocratic psychosis:

a death warrant for thousands of political prisoners already rotting in Evin, Gohardasht, and other hellholes. “Death commissions”...three-man panels of judges, prosecutors, and intelligence thugs...asked one question: “Do you still support the Mujahedin-e Khalq?”

A “yes,” hesitation, or refusal to repent meant immediate execution. Estimates run 2,800 to over 5,000 in weeks. Bodies dumped in mass graves, families denied even the dignity of mourning.

This was not war. This was extermination as purification.

II. Evin Prison: The Regime’s Rape-and-Break Factory

Evin is not a prison. It is a psychological abattoir purpose-built to shatter the Iranian soul.

Survivors describe falaka...soles of the feet whipped with cables until the skin splits and bones crack, the victim blindfolded and screaming into a metal bucket (the “Apollo” device) that amplifies their own agony until they hallucinate.

Electric shocks to genitals. Vises crushing fingers and toes. Sleep deprivation for days, white torture... solitary in windowless cells painted white, constant light or darkness, no human contact...designed to induce psychosis.

Women fare worse.

During the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom uprising sparked by Mahsa Amini’s custodial murder for “improper hijab,” girls as young as 15 were dragged into Evin’s secret wards.

Interrogators beat them, raped them with batons, threatened to rape their brothers in front of them, then forced false confessions broadcast on state TV.

One survivor recounted being stripped, hosed down, and told her body would be dumped in a lake if she didn’t confess.

Another: forced vaginal “examinations” that were nothing but state-sanctioned sexual assault.

The psychology is textbook authoritarian sadism. Torture here is not interrogation; it is ritual humiliation to enforce learned helplessness.

Break the body so the mind internalizes the regime as omnipotent God.

The mullahs understand what every forensic psychologist knows: prolonged solitary, sexual violence, and mock executions don’t just extract confessions...they rewrite identity.

You emerge either broken or dead inside. The regime prefers the latter.

III. The Export of Barbarism: Iran’s War on Americans, CIA Operatives, and Our Military

The regime never limited its horrors to Iranian soil. From day one, it declared war on the Great Satan.

1979 Tehran embassy siege:

52 Americans... including CIA officers...held 444 days. Mock executions, beatings, psychological torment.

March 1984:

Hezbollah...Iran’s proxy death squad, funded, trained, and directed by the IRGC...kidnaps CIA Beirut station chief William Buckley. For 15 months they torture him: waterboarding, beatings, electric shocks, sexual humiliation.

He is filmed begging for death. His body is dumped in 1985. The regime’s fingerprints were everywhere.

October 1983: The Beirut barracks bombing...

Iran-backed Hezbollah truck bomb kills 241 U.S. Marines and 21 other service members in their sleep. The deadliest single-day loss for the Marines since Iwo Jima. April 1983 embassy bombing in Beirut had already taken 17 more Americans, including CIA personnel.

1996 Khobar Towers:

Iranian-backed Saudi Hezbollah truck bomb murders 19 U.S. airmen. A federal court ruled Tehran directly responsible.

2003–2011 Iraq:

Iranian Quds Force and proxies supply EFPs and IEDs that kill at least 603 American troops. Shaped charges designed to punch through armor and cook the crew alive.

This is not “asymmetric warfare.”

This is state-sponsored slaughter with deniability.

The regime’s psychology of proxies is pure Machiavellian cowardice laced with theological certainty:

let the infidels bleed while we keep our hands “clean” for the mullahs’ prayer rugs.

IV. The Forensic Psychology of the Beast: Why They Torture, and What It Reveals

This is not random cruelty. It is engineered terror to compensate for existential weakness.

Totalitarian theocracies project omnipotence because their legitimacy is a lie. Khomeini’s revolution promised justice; it delivered a kleptocratic police state where the IRGC owns everything and the people starve.

Torture becomes the only language of control.

Sexual violence against women? It weaponizes patriarchal shame to police the population.

Mock executions and family threats? They exploit the attachment system, turning love into a vector for betrayal.

White torture and solitary are particularly insidious...they induce dissociation, depersonalization, and eventual compliance or suicide.

Survivors describe the “fish in the toilet” horror:

forced DIY abortions in cells, crushing the fetus by hand. The regime doesn’t just kill bodies; it murders hope.

This is the sadist’s high:

the illusion of total dominion over another human being.

The mullahs need it because deep down they know the Iranian people despise them. Every protest...2009 Green Movement, 2019 fuel riots, 2022 Woman Life Freedom...proves the emperor has no clothes.

So they flay the emperor’s subjects instead.

V. CIA Intelligence Echoes: The File That Should Have Ended Appeasement

The Agency has known this for decades. Buckley’s file. The Beirut after-action reports. The EFPs traced to Iranian factories. The MOIS and IRGC officers named in indictments. Yet Washington’s revolving door of diplomats still whispers about “engagement.”

The psychology here is institutional denial...the same cognitive dissonance that once called Hezbollah “moderate.”

Intelligence professionals who watched Buckley’s tapes understood:

this regime does not negotiate. It metastasizes. Every concession is read as weakness to be exploited with the next car bomb or proxy ambush.

VI. The Reckoning That Must Come

The Iranian regime is not a government.

It is a death cult in clerical robes that has murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens, hundreds of Americans, and countless more through its terrorist proxies.

Evin’s screams, the mass graves outside Tehran, the ghosts of Buckley and 241 Marines...they all demand the same answer.

No more “strategic patience.” No more nuclear sweetheart deals. No more pretending these savages are partners in anything but apocalypse.

The Iranian people have shown they are ready to burn it down.

America’s dead deserve justice.

The regime’s victims deserve vengeance.

Brass knuckles, not olive branches.

Precision strikes on the IRGC’s command nodes. Full-spectrum support for the Iranian opposition. And an unflinching recognition that some regimes are not reformed...they are ended.

The mullahs built their throne on Iranian and American corpses. Let the world watch it collapse under the weight of truth.

No mercy for monsters.

Share. Remember the dead. And never, ever look away.