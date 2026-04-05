They Are Sick

Not in the banal, pop-psychological sense of “trauma response” or “poverty breeds extremism,” but in the precise, clinical, and metaphysical sense: a terminal infection of the soul that turns the human animal into a willing vector for death. This is not hyperbole...

This is the pathology of a creed engineered for conquest through ritualized annihilation. And the minds that defend it...openly, quietly, or through cowardly equivocation...are not merely mistaken.

They are ontologically compromised.

Consider the spectacle reported this morning by The Gateway Pundit:

masked killers in the dust of northern Nigeria, forcing bound Christians to kneel before the blade, broadcasting it as divine theater in their glossy little magazine of horrors.

ISIS’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) does not hide its manifesto. Convert, submit, or die. Pay the jizya or bleed. It is the same ultimatum the Prophet’s armies issued fourteen centuries ago, now updated with GoPro aesthetics and Salafist exegesis.

And yet a certain demographic...activists in Western academe, imams in European no-go zones, apologists on social media...shrugs, deflects, or worse: romanticizes it as “resistance.”

Why?

Because the religion is not incidental to the depravity. It is the depravity, crystallized into doctrine.

Islam, in its foundational texts and in the unreformed practice of groups like ISWAP, does not merely tolerate violence against the kuffar; it sacralizes it.

The psychological mechanism is elegant in its malignancy: total submission (the very meaning of “Islam”) annihilates the individual conscience. Doubt becomes apostasy. Mercy toward outsiders becomes treason against Allah.

The believer is not asked to wrestle with ethics; he is commanded to outsource his moral faculty to a 7th-century warlord’s revelation.

This produces a peculiar form of psychic necrosis...empathy is rerouted exclusively toward the ummah, while the “other” is reduced to a theological prop for martyrdom porn.

The pathology runs deeper than fanaticism. It is a death cult that weaponizes the universal human terror of meaninglessness. In a world stripped of transcendent purpose by secular modernity, radical Islam offers the ultimate narcotic:

certainty, cosmic significance, and the promise that your beheading video will echo in paradise.

The recruit does not join because he is poor or oppressed; he joins because the ideology flatters his rage and transmutes it into holiness.

Psychologists who study cult formation recognize the pattern:

depersonalization, love-bombing with brotherhood, apocalyptic time horizons that make ordinary morality obsolete.

Add the doctrinal permission to enslave, rape, and slaughter non-believers...Quran 9:5, 9:29, the hadiths on jihad...unreformed, unapologetic...and you have a perfect memetic virus: one that rewards the eradication of doubt with dopamine hits of divine approval.

And the enablers? They are sicker still.

The Western progressive who speaks about “Islamophobia” while the bodies pile up is not compassionate; he is a moral parasite feeding on his own civilization’s guilt.

He mistakes self-flagellation for virtue. He has internalized the lie that all cultures are equal, that criticizing a faith which still practices beheading, stoning, and genital mutilation is somehow the real crime.

This is not tolerance.

It is suicidal masochism dressed in academic robes...a philosophical surrender to the very ideology that would stone him for his atheism, his homosexuality, or his refusal to bow.

Nietzsche saw it coming:

the last men, blinking in the ruins, too weak to affirm life, too cowardly to name evil.

Philosophically, this is the triumph of slave morality taken to its logical extreme.

Christianity, whatever its sins, at least produced a civilization capable of self-correction, abolition, and the eventual separation of church and state.

Islam, by design, rejects all of it. The ummah is the state. Sharia is the law. Dissent is fitna.

The result is not a religion among religions but a totalizing political theology that has produced, across continents and centuries, the same recurring symptoms: honor killings, blasphemy murders, demographic conquest through migration and fertility, and now livestreamed executions in the Sahel.

The data is not “Islamophobic.” It is empirical.

From Nigeria to Syria to the streets of Europe, the pattern is identical because the source code is identical.

So why are they “OK with this”?

Because they are not OK. They are possessed.

The moderate Muslim who stays silent is complicit by omission, trapped between cognitive dissonance and the fear of being next.

The jihadist is simply honest about the implications.

And the Western apologist?

He is the useful idiot who has already internalized the dhimmi mindset...paying the intellectual jizya so he can pretend his civilization is not under siege.

This is not a call for nuance. Nuance died with the first Christian beheaded for refusing the shahada.

This is a diagnosis:

a religion of death and depravity attracts and sustains the sick because it is sickness made sacred. It preys on the resentful, the weak-willed, and the ideologically intoxicated, offering them a sword and a scripture that says the blood is beautiful.

Humanity’s only sane response is not dialogue.

It is recognition, quarantine, and unapologetic defense of the Enlightenment values that still separate us from the abyss they worship.