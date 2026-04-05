LHGrey's Substack

LHGrey's Substack

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Mark's avatar
Mark
Apr 5

Quite profound. I intend to spread this far and wide, as the time to wake up is now.

Before it’s too late.

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Maria Mullins's avatar
Maria Mullins
Apr 5

Excellent! You are indeed a word smith. Thank you for a beautifully written analysis of these reprehensible and rabid demonic beasts.

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