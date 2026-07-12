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Lee's avatar
Lee
1d

I have said from the 'start' of all of this, that CO is the 'woman scorned'. She built a fantasy in her mind, and cannot accept the reality that she was not the 'chosen one'. And so, she does everything to destroy Erika.

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Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
1d

One great article after another! I'm having a great Saturday reading all these. Candace Owens spoke at the 2024 TPUSA People's Convention in Detroit(I was there), but Charlie did not introduce her or come on stage with her. As I recall she was introduced by loudspeaker "Please welcome..", and that sort of thing. We have all since learned she probably demanded to speak and TP gave in hopes of keeping the monster at bay.

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